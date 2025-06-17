Memory and Storage Technology Research Report 2025: High Bandwidth Memory Set to Dominate DRAM Market by 2030 Amid AI Boom and 3D NAND Advancements - Long-term Forecast to 2036

Dublin, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Memory and Storage Technology Market 2026-2036" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Memory and Storage Technology Market 2026-2036 provides insights into the rapidly evolving memory and storage landscape, delivering critical analysis for technology leaders, investors, and strategic decision-makers navigating the industry's transformation through 2036.
The global memory and storage technology market is poised for significant expansion, projected to exceed $400 billion by 2036, driven by explosive demand from artificial intelligence, high-performance computing, and next-generation data infrastructure. After recovering from the severe cyclical downturn of 2022-2023, the industry achieved record revenues surpassing $200 billion in 2025, marking the beginning of a sustained growth trajectory fundamentally reshaped by AI workloads.
High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) emerges as the market's most dynamic segment. HBM's share of the total DRAM market is expected to reach 50% by decade's end, as AI training and inference applications demand unprecedented memory bandwidth. Leading manufacturers including Samsung, SK hynix, and Micron are aggressively scaling HBM3E production, with next-generation HBM4 technology promising even greater performance gains. NAND flash technology continues evolving through 3D scaling innovations, with manufacturers pushing beyond 300 layers using advanced CMOS Bonded Array (CBA) architectures.
YMTC's Xtacking 4.0 technology and the industry's transition to Penta-Level Cell (PLC) storage demonstrate the sector's relentless density improvements. Meanwhile, emerging memory technologies-including Magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM), Resistive RAM (ReRAM), and Ferroelectric RAM (FeRAM) - are gaining commercial traction, particularly in embedded applications and edge computing devices.
Chinese memory manufacturers are fundamentally altering competitive dynamics, with YMTC achieving 294-layer 3D NAND production and CXMT successfully launching domestic DDR5 modules. China's memory market share continues expanding across consumer and enterprise segments, forcing global leaders to accelerate premium product development and advanced technology adoption. Despite ongoing U.S. export restrictions, Chinese companies demonstrate remarkable technological progress, with JHICC ramping capacity and new entrants like SwaySure Technology strengthening domestic supply chains.
Data centers and cloud infrastructure represent the largest growth driver, consuming increasingly sophisticated storage solutions optimized for AI/ML workloads. The economic advantages of QLC SSDs over traditional HDDs in hyperscale environments are reshaping storage hierarchies, with 10PB QLC deployments delivering $30 million cost savings over traditional tiered storage architectures. Edge computing and automotive applications create additional demand vectors, as autonomous vehicles and IoT devices require high-performance, reliable memory solutions.
The industry faces mounting scaling challenges as conventional planar technologies approach physical limits. 3D DRAM architectures, vertical transistor designs, and novel cell structures represent critical technological pathways beyond 2030. Advanced packaging innovations, including wafer-to-wafer bonding and chiplet integration, enable continued performance improvements while managing manufacturing complexity.
Environmental sustainability increasingly influences technology development, with manufacturers investing in energy-efficient designs and circular economy initiatives. Geopolitical tensions continue reshaping global supply chains, driving regionalization trends and technology transfer restrictions that impact long-term market dynamics. The memory and storage technology market to 2036 represents a fundamental transformation driven by AI proliferation, technological breakthrough achievements, and evolving competitive landscapes. Success requires navigating complex scaling challenges while capitalizing on explosive demand from next-generation computing applications across all market segments.
Report Highlights
Market Forecasting and Technology Segmentation:
- Global market revenue projections spanning 2026-2036 with detailed breakdowns by technology, application, and geographic region
- DRAM market analysis including High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) growth trajectories, DDR evolution, and mobile memory trends
- NAND flash and SSD market forecasts covering enterprise, consumer, and emerging cell technologies including QLC and PLC developments
- Hard disk drive market evolution with energy-assisted recording technologies (HAMR/MAMR) adoption timelines
- Emerging memory technologies market sizing for MRAM, ReRAM, FeRAM, and PCM across embedded and standalone applications
Advanced Technology Analysis and Roadmaps:
- Detailed DRAM technology progression from planar scaling challenges to 3D architecture development
- CMOS bonding and advanced integration technologies including vertical transistor implementations
- HBM technology evolution covering 3D stacking, thermal management, and processor integration strategies
- NAND flash scaling analysis beyond 300 layers with CBA and Xtacking technology implementations
- Comprehensive emerging memory technology comparison including performance benchmarking and commercialization timelines
Supply Chain and Manufacturing Intelligence:
- Global manufacturing capacity analysis by technology and region with capital expenditure trends
- Technology node migration strategies and yield learning curve optimization
- Equipment supplier analysis covering critical manufacturing tools and materials
- Regional market dynamics including China's memory industry development and trade restriction impacts
Application-Specific Market Analysis:
- AI and machine learning memory requirements including LLM infrastructure scaling
- Data center and cloud storage evolution with QLC SSD economic analysis
- Automotive memory systems covering ADAS levels and autonomous vehicle storage architectures
- Edge computing and IoT memory solutions across industrial and consumer applications
- Embedded memory analysis for microcontrollers, SoCs, and advanced semiconductor applications
Strategic Business Intelligence:
- Advanced packaging and integration technologies including 3D stacking and chiplet architectures
- Processing-in-memory and computational storage development with commercial product analysis
- Sustainability and environmental impact assessment across technology lifecycles
- Comprehensive pricing analysis with historical trends and future projection models
- Technology roadmaps extending to 2036 with breakthrough technology research including quantum and neuromorphic memory
Company Intelligence and Market Positioning:
- Detailed profiles of 154 companies across the memory and storage ecosystem
Key Topics Covered:
1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1.1 Report Overview and Key Findings
1.2 Market Size and Growth Projections 2026-2036
1.3 Technology Roadmap and Innovation Trends
1.4 Market Dynamics and Trade Implications
1.5 Investment and Market Outlook
2 INTRODUCTION
2.1 Global Memory and Storage Technology Landscape
2.2 Computing Architecture Evolution
2.3 End-Market Analysis
3 MARKET FORECASTS (2026-2036)
3.1 Market Projections
3.2 DRAM Market Forecast
3.3 NAND Flash and SSD Market Forecast
3.4 Hard Disk Drive (HDD) Market Forecast
3.5 Cloud and Data Center Storage Forecast
3.6 Edge Computing Storage Forecast
3.7 AI and HPC Memory/Storage Forecast
3.8 Emerging Memory Technologies Forecast
4 DRAM TECHNOLOGY ANALYSIS AND ROADMAPS
4.1 Conventional DRAM Scaling and Challenges
4.2 3D DRAM Architecture Development
4.3 CMOS Bonding and Advanced Integration
4.4 High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) Technology
5 NAND FLASH TECHNOLOGY ANALYSIS AND ROADMAPS
5.1 3D NAND Scaling and Layer Count Evolution
5.2 CMOS Bonded Array (CBA) and Xtacking Technologies
5.3 Multi-Level Cell Technology Evolution
5.4 NAND Interface and Form Factor Evolution
5.5 Advanced NAND Technologies
6 EMERGING MEMORY TECHNOLOGIES
6.1 Magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM) Technology
6.2 MRAM Applications and Market Development
6.3 Resistive RAM (ReRAM/RRAM) Technology
6.4 ReRAM Development and Applications
6.5 Ferroelectric RAM (FeRAM) Technology
6.6 Phase Change Memory (PCM) Technology
6.7 Next-Generation Memory Architectures
6.8 Emerging Memory Technology Comparison
7 SUPPLY CHAIN AND MANUFACTURING ANALYSIS
7.1 Global Supply Chain Mapping
7.2 Manufacturing Capacity and Investment
7.3 Technology Node Migration and Yield
8 REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS
8.1 China Memory Industry Development
8.2 Trade Restrictions and Geopolitical Impact
8.3 Regional Market Dynamics
9 APPLICATIONS
9.1 AI and Machine Learning Memory Solutions
9.2 Data Center and Cloud Storage Evolution
9.3 Automotive Memory and Storage Systems
9.4 Edge Computing and IoT Memory
9.5 Embedded Memory for Advanced Applications
10 ADVANCED PACKAGING AND INTEGRATION TECHNOLOGIES
10.1 3D Integration and Packaging Innovation
10.2 Hybrid Bonding and Advanced Assembly
10.3 Processing-in-Memory and Near-Memory Computing
11 SUSTAINABILITY AND ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT
11.1 Memory Technology Environmental Footprint
11.2 Circular Economy and End-of-Life Management
12 PRICING ANALYSIS AND ECONOMIC MODELS
12.1 Historical and Current Pricing Trends
12.2 Cost Structure and Economics
12.3 Future Pricing Projections and Models
13 TECHNOLOGY ROADMAPS AND FUTURE DEVELOPMENTS
13.1 Long-Term Memory Technology Vision
13.2 Breakthrough Technologies and Research
13.3 System-Level Integration Evolution
14 COMPANY PROFILES (154 Company Profiles)
- 3D Plus
- 4DS Memory
- Adata Technology
- Advantest Corporation
- Alliance Memory
- AMD
- Amkor Technology
- Analog Devices
- AP Memory
- Applied Materials
- ASE Group
- ASM International
- ASML Holding
- Avalanche Technology
- BeSang Inc.
- Besi
- Camtek Ltd.
- Canon Inc.
- CXMT
- Cisco Systems
- Crossbar Inc.
- Dell Technologies
- Dosilicon
- Etron Technology
- ESMT
- Everspin Technologies
- EVG
- Ferroelectric Memory Company
- Fidelix
- Fudan Microelectronics
- Fujitsu Limited
- Giantec Semiconductor
- GigaDevice Semiconductor
- GlobalFoundries
- Google LLC
- GSI Technology
- Hanmi Semiconductor
- Hanwha Precision Machinery
- HFC
- HHGrace
- Hikstor
- Hitachi Ltd.
- HLMC
- Honeywell International
- HP Inc.
- Huawei Technologies
- IBM Corporation
- IMEC
- Infineon Technologies
- Innostar Semiconductor
- Innovation Memory
- Inston Inc.
- Intel Corporation
- Intelligent Memory
- ISSI
- JCET Group
- JHICC
- Kingston Technology
- Kioxia Corporation
- KLA Corporation
- Kneron Inc.
- Lam Research
- Lenovo Group
- Longsys Electronics
- Lite-On Technology
- Lyontek Inc.
- Macronix International
- Marvell Technology
- Maxio Technology
- Maxim Integrated
- MaxLinear Inc.
- Materion Corporation
- MediaTek Inc.
- Merck KGaA
- Meta Platforms
- Microchip Technology
- Micron Technology
- MonolithIC 3D
- Montage Technology
- Nantero Inc.
- Nanya Technology
- Naura Technology
- Nikon Corporation
- NEC Corporation
- Neo Semiconductor
- NetApp Inc.
- NetList Inc.
- Neumonda
- NGD Systems
- Nova Measuring
- Numem Inc.
- Nuvoton Technology
- NXP Semiconductors
- onsemi
- Onto Innovation
- Phison Electronics
- Powerchip Semiconductor
- Powertech Technology
- Puya Semiconductor
- Qualcomm Inc.
- RAAAM Memory Technologies
- RAMXEED
- Rambus Inc.
- Realtek Semiconductor
- Renesas Electronics
- Rohm Semiconductor
- Samsung Electronics
- SanDisk Corporation
- ScaleFlux
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ocuyyt
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.