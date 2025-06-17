Memory and Storage Technology Research Report 2025: High Bandwidth Memory Set to Dominate DRAM Market by 2030 Amid AI Boom and 3D NAND Advancements - Long-term Forecast to 2036

Dublin, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Memory and Storage Technology Market 2026-2036" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Memory and Storage Technology Market 2026-2036 provides insights into the rapidly evolving memory and storage landscape, delivering critical analysis for technology leaders, investors, and strategic decision-makers navigating the industry's transformation through 2036.

The global memory and storage technology market is poised for significant expansion, projected to exceed $400 billion by 2036, driven by explosive demand from artificial intelligence, high-performance computing, and next-generation data infrastructure. After recovering from the severe cyclical downturn of 2022-2023, the industry achieved record revenues surpassing $200 billion in 2025, marking the beginning of a sustained growth trajectory fundamentally reshaped by AI workloads.

High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) emerges as the market's most dynamic segment. HBM's share of the total DRAM market is expected to reach 50% by decade's end, as AI training and inference applications demand unprecedented memory bandwidth. Leading manufacturers including Samsung, SK hynix, and Micron are aggressively scaling HBM3E production, with next-generation HBM4 technology promising even greater performance gains. NAND flash technology continues evolving through 3D scaling innovations, with manufacturers pushing beyond 300 layers using advanced CMOS Bonded Array (CBA) architectures.

YMTC's Xtacking 4.0 technology and the industry's transition to Penta-Level Cell (PLC) storage demonstrate the sector's relentless density improvements. Meanwhile, emerging memory technologies-including Magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM), Resistive RAM (ReRAM), and Ferroelectric RAM (FeRAM) - are gaining commercial traction, particularly in embedded applications and edge computing devices.

Chinese memory manufacturers are fundamentally altering competitive dynamics, with YMTC achieving 294-layer 3D NAND production and CXMT successfully launching domestic DDR5 modules. China's memory market share continues expanding across consumer and enterprise segments, forcing global leaders to accelerate premium product development and advanced technology adoption. Despite ongoing U.S. export restrictions, Chinese companies demonstrate remarkable technological progress, with JHICC ramping capacity and new entrants like SwaySure Technology strengthening domestic supply chains.

Data centers and cloud infrastructure represent the largest growth driver, consuming increasingly sophisticated storage solutions optimized for AI/ML workloads. The economic advantages of QLC SSDs over traditional HDDs in hyperscale environments are reshaping storage hierarchies, with 10PB QLC deployments delivering $30 million cost savings over traditional tiered storage architectures. Edge computing and automotive applications create additional demand vectors, as autonomous vehicles and IoT devices require high-performance, reliable memory solutions.

The industry faces mounting scaling challenges as conventional planar technologies approach physical limits. 3D DRAM architectures, vertical transistor designs, and novel cell structures represent critical technological pathways beyond 2030. Advanced packaging innovations, including wafer-to-wafer bonding and chiplet integration, enable continued performance improvements while managing manufacturing complexity.

Environmental sustainability increasingly influences technology development, with manufacturers investing in energy-efficient designs and circular economy initiatives. Geopolitical tensions continue reshaping global supply chains, driving regionalization trends and technology transfer restrictions that impact long-term market dynamics. The memory and storage technology market to 2036 represents a fundamental transformation driven by AI proliferation, technological breakthrough achievements, and evolving competitive landscapes. Success requires navigating complex scaling challenges while capitalizing on explosive demand from next-generation computing applications across all market segments.

Report Highlights

Market Forecasting and Technology Segmentation:

Global market revenue projections spanning 2026-2036 with detailed breakdowns by technology, application, and geographic region

DRAM market analysis including High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) growth trajectories, DDR evolution, and mobile memory trends

NAND flash and SSD market forecasts covering enterprise, consumer, and emerging cell technologies including QLC and PLC developments

Hard disk drive market evolution with energy-assisted recording technologies (HAMR/MAMR) adoption timelines

Emerging memory technologies market sizing for MRAM, ReRAM, FeRAM, and PCM across embedded and standalone applications

Advanced Technology Analysis and Roadmaps:

Detailed DRAM technology progression from planar scaling challenges to 3D architecture development

CMOS bonding and advanced integration technologies including vertical transistor implementations

HBM technology evolution covering 3D stacking, thermal management, and processor integration strategies

NAND flash scaling analysis beyond 300 layers with CBA and Xtacking technology implementations

Comprehensive emerging memory technology comparison including performance benchmarking and commercialization timelines

Supply Chain and Manufacturing Intelligence:

Global manufacturing capacity analysis by technology and region with capital expenditure trends

Technology node migration strategies and yield learning curve optimization

Equipment supplier analysis covering critical manufacturing tools and materials

Regional market dynamics including China's memory industry development and trade restriction impacts

Application-Specific Market Analysis:

AI and machine learning memory requirements including LLM infrastructure scaling

Data center and cloud storage evolution with QLC SSD economic analysis

Automotive memory systems covering ADAS levels and autonomous vehicle storage architectures

Edge computing and IoT memory solutions across industrial and consumer applications

Embedded memory analysis for microcontrollers, SoCs, and advanced semiconductor applications

Strategic Business Intelligence:

Advanced packaging and integration technologies including 3D stacking and chiplet architectures

Processing-in-memory and computational storage development with commercial product analysis

Sustainability and environmental impact assessment across technology lifecycles

Comprehensive pricing analysis with historical trends and future projection models

Technology roadmaps extending to 2036 with breakthrough technology research including quantum and neuromorphic memory

Company Intelligence and Market Positioning:

Detailed profiles of 154 companies across the memory and storage ecosystem

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 Report Overview and Key Findings

1.2 Market Size and Growth Projections 2026-2036

1.3 Technology Roadmap and Innovation Trends

1.4 Market Dynamics and Trade Implications

1.5 Investment and Market Outlook

2 INTRODUCTION

2.1 Global Memory and Storage Technology Landscape

2.2 Computing Architecture Evolution

2.3 End-Market Analysis

3 MARKET FORECASTS (2026-2036)

3.1 Market Projections

3.2 DRAM Market Forecast

3.3 NAND Flash and SSD Market Forecast

3.4 Hard Disk Drive (HDD) Market Forecast

3.5 Cloud and Data Center Storage Forecast

3.6 Edge Computing Storage Forecast

3.7 AI and HPC Memory/Storage Forecast

3.8 Emerging Memory Technologies Forecast

4 DRAM TECHNOLOGY ANALYSIS AND ROADMAPS

4.1 Conventional DRAM Scaling and Challenges

4.2 3D DRAM Architecture Development

4.3 CMOS Bonding and Advanced Integration

4.4 High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) Technology

5 NAND FLASH TECHNOLOGY ANALYSIS AND ROADMAPS

5.1 3D NAND Scaling and Layer Count Evolution

5.2 CMOS Bonded Array (CBA) and Xtacking Technologies

5.3 Multi-Level Cell Technology Evolution

5.4 NAND Interface and Form Factor Evolution

5.5 Advanced NAND Technologies

6 EMERGING MEMORY TECHNOLOGIES

6.1 Magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM) Technology

6.2 MRAM Applications and Market Development

6.3 Resistive RAM (ReRAM/RRAM) Technology

6.4 ReRAM Development and Applications

6.5 Ferroelectric RAM (FeRAM) Technology

6.6 Phase Change Memory (PCM) Technology

6.7 Next-Generation Memory Architectures

6.8 Emerging Memory Technology Comparison

7 SUPPLY CHAIN AND MANUFACTURING ANALYSIS

7.1 Global Supply Chain Mapping

7.2 Manufacturing Capacity and Investment

7.3 Technology Node Migration and Yield

8 REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

8.1 China Memory Industry Development

8.2 Trade Restrictions and Geopolitical Impact

8.3 Regional Market Dynamics

9 APPLICATIONS

9.1 AI and Machine Learning Memory Solutions

9.2 Data Center and Cloud Storage Evolution

9.3 Automotive Memory and Storage Systems

9.4 Edge Computing and IoT Memory

9.5 Embedded Memory for Advanced Applications

10 ADVANCED PACKAGING AND INTEGRATION TECHNOLOGIES

10.1 3D Integration and Packaging Innovation

10.2 Hybrid Bonding and Advanced Assembly

10.3 Processing-in-Memory and Near-Memory Computing

11 SUSTAINABILITY AND ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT

11.1 Memory Technology Environmental Footprint

11.2 Circular Economy and End-of-Life Management

12 PRICING ANALYSIS AND ECONOMIC MODELS

12.1 Historical and Current Pricing Trends

12.2 Cost Structure and Economics

12.3 Future Pricing Projections and Models

13 TECHNOLOGY ROADMAPS AND FUTURE DEVELOPMENTS

13.1 Long-Term Memory Technology Vision

13.2 Breakthrough Technologies and Research

13.3 System-Level Integration Evolution

14 COMPANY PROFILES (154 Company Profiles)

3D Plus

4DS Memory

Adata Technology

Advantest Corporation

Alliance Memory

AMD

Amkor Technology

Analog Devices

AP Memory

Applied Materials

ASE Group

ASM International

ASML Holding

Avalanche Technology

BeSang Inc.

Besi

Camtek Ltd.

Canon Inc.

CXMT

Cisco Systems

Crossbar Inc.

Dell Technologies

Dosilicon

Etron Technology

ESMT

Everspin Technologies

EVG

Ferroelectric Memory Company

Fidelix

Fudan Microelectronics

Fujitsu Limited

Giantec Semiconductor

GigaDevice Semiconductor

GlobalFoundries

Google LLC

GSI Technology

Hanmi Semiconductor

Hanwha Precision Machinery

HFC

HHGrace

Hikstor

Hitachi Ltd.

HLMC

Honeywell International

HP Inc.

Huawei Technologies

IBM Corporation

IMEC

Infineon Technologies

Innostar Semiconductor

Innovation Memory

Inston Inc.

Intel Corporation

Intelligent Memory

ISSI

JCET Group

JHICC

Kingston Technology

Kioxia Corporation

KLA Corporation

Kneron Inc.

Lam Research

Lenovo Group

Longsys Electronics

Lite-On Technology

Lyontek Inc.

Macronix International

Marvell Technology

Maxio Technology

Maxim Integrated

MaxLinear Inc.

Materion Corporation

MediaTek Inc.

Merck KGaA

Meta Platforms

Microchip Technology

Micron Technology

MonolithIC 3D

Montage Technology

Nantero Inc.

Nanya Technology

Naura Technology

Nikon Corporation

NEC Corporation

Neo Semiconductor

NetApp Inc.

NetList Inc.

Neumonda

NGD Systems

Nova Measuring

Numem Inc.

Nuvoton Technology

NXP Semiconductors

onsemi

Onto Innovation

Phison Electronics

Powerchip Semiconductor

Powertech Technology

Puya Semiconductor

Qualcomm Inc.

RAAAM Memory Technologies

RAMXEED

Rambus Inc.

Realtek Semiconductor

Renesas Electronics

Rohm Semiconductor

Samsung Electronics

SanDisk Corporation

ScaleFlux

