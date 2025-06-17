Global Market for Carbon Nanotubes Report 2026-2036, with Comprehensive Profiles of 180+ Companies Across the Value Chain

Dublin, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Market for Carbon Nanotubes 2026-2036" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global carbon nanotubes (CNTs) market represents one of the most dynamic and rapidly expanding segments of the advanced materials industry, with market valuations projected to grow from >$5 billion to more than $25 billion by 2036. This exceptional growth trajectory reflects the transformative potential of these cylindrical carbon structures, which possess extraordinary mechanical, electrical, and thermal properties that are revolutionizing multiple industries across the next decade.

The CNT market is primarily divided into two main categories: multi-walled carbon nanotubes (MWCNTs) and single-walled carbon nanotubes (SWCNTs). By 2036, MWCNTs are projected to maintain their dominance, driven by their superior mechanical strength, electrical conductivity, and cost-effectiveness in large-scale applications. SWCNTs, while commanding premium pricing for specialized applications, are expected to reach $2.0 billion by 2036, finding critical roles in next-generation electronics, quantum computing, and advanced biomedical applications where their unique single-layer structure provides unmatched performance characteristics.

Energy storage emerges as the fastest-growing sector, driven by the global transition to electric vehicles and renewable energy infrastructure. CNTs serve as superior conductive additives in lithium-ion batteries, creating more effective electrical percolation networks at lower weight loadings than conventional carbons, while enabling faster charge transfer and higher battery capacity through their exceptional electrical conductivity and lightweight nature. The automotive industry's accelerating shift toward electrification, coupled with grid-scale energy storage demands, positions CNTs as essential materials for next-generation battery technologies.

CNT-reinforced materials are revolutionizing aerospace and automotive applications through lightweight structural components that maintain superior strength, enabling aircraft manufacturers to achieve significant weight reductions while enhancing fuel efficiency and safety. In the construction industry, CNT-enhanced concrete and coatings provide unprecedented durability and functionality. Electronics applications showcase CNTs' potential in flexible displays, transparent conductive films, sensors, and emerging quantum computing technologies. Their unique one-dimensional structure and tunable electronic properties make them invaluable for next-generation transistors, memory devices, and wearable electronics.

The production landscape is undergoing fundamental transformation, with chemical vapor deposition (CVD) technology maintaining its dominance due to scalability and cost-effectiveness. By 2036, advanced manufacturing techniques including floating catalyst CVD, plasma-enhanced processes, and emerging green synthesis methods using captured CO2 and waste feedstocks are expected to revolutionize production economics and environmental sustainability. Major capacity expansions by industry leaders like LG Chem and OCSiAl are scaling production to meet demand growth across battery, electronics, and composite applications.

The integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning in CNT synthesis is enabling unprecedented control over nanotube chirality, diameter, and properties, opening pathways to application-specific CNT variants that were previously impossible to produce at scale.

The CNT market's future trajectory through 2036 is intrinsically linked to mega-trends including the global energy transition, space exploration initiatives, quantum computing development, and advanced manufacturing technologies.

As production scales increase exponentially and costs decrease through technological breakthroughs, carbon nanotubes are positioned to become fundamental building blocks for next-generation technologies, bridging the gap between laboratory innovation and commercial reality across aerospace, automotive, energy, electronics, and emerging biotechnology sectors.

The convergence of CNTs with artificial intelligence, robotics, and sustainable manufacturing represents a paradigm shift toward intelligent materials that will define the technological landscape of the next decade.

Report contents include:

Market Size & Forecasts: Global carbon nanotubes market projections from 2026-2035 with detailed volume (metric tons) and revenue analysis Comprehensive segmentation by product type (MWCNTs, SWCNTs, DWCNTs, VACNTs, FWCNTs) Regional market analysis covering Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and emerging markets Application-specific demand forecasts across 22 major end-use sectors

Technology & Production Analysis: Detailed evaluation of synthesis methods including CVD, arc discharge, laser ablation, and emerging green production technologies Production capacity analysis of manufacturers with current and planned expansions Breakthrough technologies in controlled growth, hybrid CNTs, and carbon capture-derived production Comparative assessment of manufacturing costs, scalability, and quality control

Applications & Market Opportunities: Energy storage systems: Li-ion batteries, supercapacitors, and next-generation energy technologies Electronics: transistors, memory devices, flexible displays, and quantum computing applications Composites & materials: aerospace, automotive, construction, and high-performance polymers Emerging markets: thermal interface materials, sensors, filtration, and biomedical applications

Competitive Intelligence: Comprehensive profiles of 180 companies across the value chain Strategic partnerships, licensing agreements, and commercial collaborations Patent landscape analysis and intellectual property trends Technology readiness levels and commercialization timelines

Regulatory & Safety Framework: Global regulations governing nanomaterials production and applications Safety protocols, exposure monitoring, and environmental impact assessments Compliance requirements across major markets and industry standards

Pricing & Market Dynamics: Detailed pricing analysis for MWCNTs, SWCNTs, and specialty variants Cost structure evolution and price forecasting through 2035 Supply chain analysis and raw material availability Market challenges and growth drivers identification

Strategic Insights Include: Market entry strategies for new participants and expansion opportunities for existing players Investment analysis and ROI projections across application segments Technology roadmaps and innovation pathways Risk assessment and mitigation strategies Future market scenarios and disruptive technology impacts



The report features over 180 company profiles, including:

3D Strong

Birla Carbon

BNNano

BNNT

BNNT Technology Limited

Brewer Science

Bufa

C12

Cabot Corporation

Canatu

Carbice Corporation

Carbon Corp

Carbon Fly

Carbonova

CENS Materials

CHASM Advanced Materials

DexMat

Huntsman (Miralon)

JEIO

LG Energy Solution

Mechnano

Meijo Nano Carbon

Molecular Rebar Design LLC

Nano-C

Nanocyl

Nanoramic Laboratories

NanoRial

NAWA Technologies

Nemo Nanomaterials

NEO Battery Materials

NoPo Nanotechnologies

NTherma

OCSiAl

PARC (Sensors)

Raymor Industries

Samsung SDI (Battery)

Shinko Carbon Nanotube Thermal Interface Materials

SmartNanotubes Technologies

Sumitomo Electric (Carbon Nanotube)

TrimTabs

UP Catalyst

Wootz

Zeon

Zeta Energy

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 The global market for carbon nanotubes

1.1.1 Multi-walled carbon nanotubes (MWCNTs)

1.1.2 Single-walled carbon nanotubes (SWCNTs)

1.1.3 Double, Few and Thin-Walled CNTs

1.2 Market Outlook 2025 and beyond

1.3 Commercial CNT-based products

1.4 Market Challenges

1.5 CNTs Market Analysis

1.5.1 Manufacturing Landscape: From Laboratory to Industrial Scale

1.5.2 Market Dynamics: Supply, Demand, and Competitive Forces

1.5.3 Energy Storage: The Catalyst for Market Transformation

1.5.4 Polymer Enhancement: Multifunctional Material Solutions

1.5.5 Emerging Applications

1.5.6 Competitive Dynamics

1.5.7 Technology Roadmap and Future Developments

1.5.8 Challenges and Limitations: Addressing Market Barriers

1.5.9 Market Evolution and Growth Projections

1.5.10 Leading Industry Players

LG Chem (South Korea)

Jiangsu Cnano Technology (China)

OCSiAl Group (Luxembourg/Russia)

Cabot Corporation (United States)

JEIO Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

CHASM Advanced Materials (United States)

1.6 CNT Pricing

2 OVERVIEW OF CARBON NANOTUBES

2.1 Properties

2.2 Comparative properties of CNTs

2.3 Carbon nanotube materials

2.3.1 Variations within CNTs

2.3.2 High Aspect Ratio CNTs

2.3.3 Dispersion technology

2.3.4 Multi-walled nanotubes (MWCNT)

2.3.5 Single-wall carbon nanotubes (SWCNT)

2.3.5.3 Comparison between MWCNTs and SWCNTs

2.3.6 Double-walled carbon nanotubes (DWNTs)

2.3.7 Vertically aligned CNTs (VACNTs)

2.3.8 Few-walled carbon nanotubes (FWNTs)

2.3.9 Carbon Nanohorns (CNHs)

2.3.10 Carbon Onions

2.3.11 Boron Nitride nanotubes (BNNTs)

2.4 Intermediate products

2.4.1 Definitions

2.4.2 CNT Sheets

2.4.3 CNT Yarns

2.4.3.4 Manufacturing Methods

2.4.3.5 Market players

2.4.4 CNT Films

2.4.5 CNT Paper/Mats

2.4.6 CNT Coatings/Inks

2.4.7 CNT Array Strips

3 CARBON NANOTUBE SYNTHESIS AND PRODUCTION

3.1 Arc discharge synthesis

3.2 Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD)

3.2.1 Thermal CVD

3.2.2 Plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD)

3.2.3 Emerging processes

3.3 High-pressure carbon monoxide synthesis

3.3.1 High Pressure CO (HiPco)

3.3.2 CoMoCAT

3.4 Combustion synthesis

3.5 Controlled growth of SWCNTs

3.6 Hybrid CNTs

3.7 Flame synthesis

3.8 Laser ablation synthesis

3.9 Vertically aligned nanotubes production

3.10 Silane solution method

3.11 By-products from carbon capture

3.11.1 CO2 derived products via electrochemical conversion

3.11.2 CNTs from green or waste feedstock

3.11.3 Advanced carbons from green or waste feedstocks

3.11.4 Captured CO?as a CNT feedstock

3.11.5 Electrolysis in molten salts

3.11.6 Methane pyrolysis

3.11.7 Carbon separation technologies

3.11.8 Producers

3.12 Advantages and disadvantages of CNT synthesis methods

4 REGULATIONS

4.1 Regulation and safety of CNTs

4.2 Global regulations

4.3 Global Regulatory Bodies for Nanomaterials

4.4 Harmonized Classification of MWCNTs

4.5 Gaps in the Current Regulations

4.6 CNT Safety and Exposure

5 CARBON NANOTUBES PATENTS

6 Carbon Nanotubes Pricing

6.1 MWCNTs

6.2 SWCNTs and FWCNTs

7 MARKETS FOR CARBON NANOTUBES

7.1 Energy Storage: Batteries

7.2 Energy Storage: Supercapacitors

7.3 Polymer Additives and Elastomers

7.4 3D Printing

7.5 Adhesives

7.6 Aerospace

7.7 Electronics

7.8 Quantum Computing

7.9 Rubber and Tires

7.10 Automotive

7.11 Conducive Inks

7.12 Construction

7.13 Filtration

7.14 Fuel Cells

7.15 Life Sciences and Medicine

7.16 Lubricants

7.17 Oil and Gas

7.18 Paints and Coatings

7.19 Photovoltaics

7.20 Sensors

7.21 Smart and Electronic Textiles

7.22 Thermal Interface Materials

7.23 Power Cables

8 COMPANY PROFILES: MULTI-WALLED CARBON NANOTUBES (141 company profiles)

9 COMPANY PROFILES: SINGLE-WALLED CARBON NANOTUBES (16 company profiles)

10 COMPANY PROFILES: OTHER TYPES (Boron Nitride nanotubes, double-walled nanotubes etc.) (5 company profiles)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zi9o86

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.