The Beauty and Personal Care Market in Switzerland 2025-2029: Retail Value Growth in 2024 was Largely due to High Unit Prices, Caused by Rising Costs of Raw Materials, Production and Distribution

Key Topics Covered
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- Beauty and personal care in 2024: The big picture
- 2024 key trends
- Competitive landscape
- Retail developments
- What next for beauty and personal care?
MARKET DATA
- Table 1 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2019-2024
- Table 2 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
- Table 3 GBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2020-2024
- Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2020-2024
- Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2021-2024
- Table 6 Penetration of Private Label in Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value 2019-2024
- Table 7 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format: % Value 2019-2024
- Table 8 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format and Category: % Value 2024
- Table 9 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2024-2029
- Table 10 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2024-2029
MASS BEAUTY AND PERSONAL CARE IN SWITZERLAND
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Steady upward trajectory as consumers look to mass brands for value for money
- Kiko Swiss benefits from good price-quality positioning
- Mass brands gain momentum in difficult economic conditions
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Product improvements to exert upward pressure on unit prices and retail value sales
- Dynamism through digitalisation and new product development
- More sophisticated formulations to provide impetus to the category
PREMIUM BEAUTY AND PERSONAL CARE IN SWITZERLAND
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Premiumisation trend sustains healthy retail value growth
- L'Oreal Suisse retains the leading position in a highly competitive landscape
- Luxury and exclusivity pique the interest of premium seeking consumers
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Positive retail value growth trajectory although consumers continue to look for price deals
- Health concerns to drive purchases of premium products
- Holistic beauty to inform innovation
BABY AND CHILD-SPECIFIC PRODUCTS IN SWITZERLAND
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Search for quality products sustains retail value growth
- Private label remains popular for its price-quality ratios
- Large selections and price promotions draw parents to supermarkets
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Low birth rate to hinder category growth but health concerns to push sun care use
- Milder and more natural options to be winners
- Packaging innovation to the fore
BATH AND SHOWER IN SWITZERLAND
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Body wash/shower gel sees innovation
- Beiersdorf invests in its offer to remain the leading player
- Supermarkets offer convenience, wide selections and affordability
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Intimate wipes to gain momentum through on-the-go convenience, innovation and widening assortments
- Natural positioning and sustainability to drive growth opportunities
- Bath and shower to see wide-ranging innovation
COLOUR COSMETICS IN SWITZERLAND
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Downturn in eye make-up slows overall retail value growth
- L'Oreal Suisse launches new options under Maybelline Super Stay
- Consumers prefer in-person shopping for colour cosmetics although retail e-commerce makes gains
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Innovation to foster strong retail value growth for lip products
- Digitalisation to gain weight in company strategies
- Innovation focus on ingredients
DEODORANTS IN SWITZERLAND
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- A long and hot summer boosts retail volume and value growth rates
- The leading player continues to invest in its brands and the category
- Supermarkets lead distribution with large selections and wide availability
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Health and wellbeing factors to shape development in the forecast period
- Intense competition may weaken brand loyalty
- Innovation to cover formulations and packaging
DEPILATORIES IN SWITZERLAND
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Women's razors and blades shape development and drive growth in depilatories
- Procter & Gamble Switzerland leads through innovation and high-quality offerings
- Wide product offer, discounts and rewards lure consumers to department stores
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Slow growth anticipated as threats remain
- More natural formulations to gain prominence
- Depilatories is set to see significant innovation
FRAGRANCES IN SWITZERLAND
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Premiumisation and unisex options spur fragrances
- Chanel's luxury image wins over consumers
- Beauty specialists leverage attractive shopping experience for fragrances
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Premiumisation to shape development and demand
- Growing attention to sustainability
- Innovation to bring emotional and technological benefits
HAIR CARE IN SWITZERLAND
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Unit price rises and premiumisation push retail value sales
- L'Oreal Suisse leads with a wide and trusted brand portfolio
- Retail e-commerce makes gains but remains a small channel in hair care
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Hair care to see development in a premium-facing direction
- Strong price competition could weaken brand loyalty
- Hair care is open to innovation
MEN'S GROOMING IN SWITZERLAND
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Premium fragrances appeal to image-conscious men
- Procter & Gamble's Gillette remains a trusted and highly popular brand name
- Beauty specialists increase brand and product ranges and space for men's grooming
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- More sophisticated demand to push retail value growth
- Men's grooming to embrace modern marketing and sales tools
- Natural and technology trends to coexist in men's grooming
ORAL CARE IN SWITZERLAND
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- High awareness of the benefits of oral health stimulate retail volume and value growth
- Colgate benefits from innovation to cater to an increasingly demanding consumer base
- Wide choice and convenience support supermarkets and e-commerce
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Convenience and efficacy to boost use of electric toothbrushes
- Key demographic trend to inform demand and positioning
- Sustainability to drive innovation
SKIN CARE IN SWITZERLAND
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Push-pull effects on retail value sales
- Strong investments from the leading players
- Health and beauty specialists offer appealing shopping experiences for skin care consumers
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Products in line with key trends to gain a competitive advantage
- Natural positioning to enter the mainstream
- Innovation and technology to gain weight in the forecast period
SUN CARE IN SWITZERLAND
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Heightened awareness of skin cancer risks spur the use of sun care products
- L'Oreal Suisse leverages innovation, consumer trust and value for money positioning
- Health and beauty specialists benefit from an expert image among consumers
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Health, climate and mobility factors to shape sun care's performance
- Skin care and sun care boundaries to continue to blur
- Innovation to steer sun care away from chemicals
