The Beauty and Personal Care Market in Switzerland 2025-2029: Retail Value Growth in 2024 was Largely due to High Unit Prices, Caused by Rising Costs of Raw Materials, Production and Distribution

Dublin, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Beauty and Personal Care in Switzerland" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Beauty and personal care in Switzerland posted further slight retail volume sales growth and a healthy rise in retail current value sales in 2024. However, retail value growth was largely due to high unit prices, caused by rising costs of raw materials, production and distribution.



The Beauty and Personal Care in Switzerland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2020-2024, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2029 illustrate how the market is set to change.



Product coverage: Baby and Child-specific Products, Bath and Shower, Colour Cosmetics, Deodorants, Depilatories, Dermocosmetics Beauty and Personal Care, Fragrances, Hair Care, Mass Beauty and Personal Care, Men's Grooming, Oral Care, Oral Care Excl Power Toothbrushes, Premium Beauty and Personal Care, Prestige Beauty and Personal Care, Skin Care, Sun Care.



Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Key Topics Covered



EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Beauty and personal care in 2024: The big picture

2024 key trends

Competitive landscape

Retail developments

What next for beauty and personal care?

MARKET DATA

Table 1 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 2 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Table 3 GBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2020-2024

Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2020-2024

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2021-2024

Table 6 Penetration of Private Label in Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value 2019-2024

Table 7 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format: % Value 2019-2024

Table 8 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format and Category: % Value 2024

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2024-2029

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2024-2029

MASS BEAUTY AND PERSONAL CARE IN SWITZERLAND



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

Steady upward trajectory as consumers look to mass brands for value for money

Kiko Swiss benefits from good price-quality positioning

Mass brands gain momentum in difficult economic conditions

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Product improvements to exert upward pressure on unit prices and retail value sales

Dynamism through digitalisation and new product development

More sophisticated formulations to provide impetus to the category

PREMIUM BEAUTY AND PERSONAL CARE IN SWITZERLAND



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

Premiumisation trend sustains healthy retail value growth

L'Oreal Suisse retains the leading position in a highly competitive landscape

Luxury and exclusivity pique the interest of premium seeking consumers

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Positive retail value growth trajectory although consumers continue to look for price deals

Health concerns to drive purchases of premium products

Holistic beauty to inform innovation

BABY AND CHILD-SPECIFIC PRODUCTS IN SWITZERLAND



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

Search for quality products sustains retail value growth

Private label remains popular for its price-quality ratios

Large selections and price promotions draw parents to supermarkets

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Low birth rate to hinder category growth but health concerns to push sun care use

Milder and more natural options to be winners

Packaging innovation to the fore

BATH AND SHOWER IN SWITZERLAND



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

Body wash/shower gel sees innovation

Beiersdorf invests in its offer to remain the leading player

Supermarkets offer convenience, wide selections and affordability

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Intimate wipes to gain momentum through on-the-go convenience, innovation and widening assortments

Natural positioning and sustainability to drive growth opportunities

Bath and shower to see wide-ranging innovation

COLOUR COSMETICS IN SWITZERLAND



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

Downturn in eye make-up slows overall retail value growth

L'Oreal Suisse launches new options under Maybelline Super Stay

Consumers prefer in-person shopping for colour cosmetics although retail e-commerce makes gains

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Innovation to foster strong retail value growth for lip products

Digitalisation to gain weight in company strategies

Innovation focus on ingredients

DEODORANTS IN SWITZERLAND



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

A long and hot summer boosts retail volume and value growth rates

The leading player continues to invest in its brands and the category

Supermarkets lead distribution with large selections and wide availability

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Health and wellbeing factors to shape development in the forecast period

Intense competition may weaken brand loyalty

Innovation to cover formulations and packaging

DEPILATORIES IN SWITZERLAND



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

Women's razors and blades shape development and drive growth in depilatories

Procter & Gamble Switzerland leads through innovation and high-quality offerings

Wide product offer, discounts and rewards lure consumers to department stores

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Slow growth anticipated as threats remain

More natural formulations to gain prominence

Depilatories is set to see significant innovation

FRAGRANCES IN SWITZERLAND



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

Premiumisation and unisex options spur fragrances

Chanel's luxury image wins over consumers

Beauty specialists leverage attractive shopping experience for fragrances

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Premiumisation to shape development and demand

Growing attention to sustainability

Innovation to bring emotional and technological benefits

HAIR CARE IN SWITZERLAND



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

Unit price rises and premiumisation push retail value sales

L'Oreal Suisse leads with a wide and trusted brand portfolio

Retail e-commerce makes gains but remains a small channel in hair care

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Hair care to see development in a premium-facing direction

Strong price competition could weaken brand loyalty

Hair care is open to innovation

MEN'S GROOMING IN SWITZERLAND



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

Premium fragrances appeal to image-conscious men

Procter & Gamble's Gillette remains a trusted and highly popular brand name

Beauty specialists increase brand and product ranges and space for men's grooming

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

More sophisticated demand to push retail value growth

Men's grooming to embrace modern marketing and sales tools

Natural and technology trends to coexist in men's grooming

ORAL CARE IN SWITZERLAND



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

High awareness of the benefits of oral health stimulate retail volume and value growth

Colgate benefits from innovation to cater to an increasingly demanding consumer base

Wide choice and convenience support supermarkets and e-commerce

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Convenience and efficacy to boost use of electric toothbrushes

Key demographic trend to inform demand and positioning

Sustainability to drive innovation

SKIN CARE IN SWITZERLAND



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

Push-pull effects on retail value sales

Strong investments from the leading players

Health and beauty specialists offer appealing shopping experiences for skin care consumers

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Products in line with key trends to gain a competitive advantage

Natural positioning to enter the mainstream

Innovation and technology to gain weight in the forecast period

SUN CARE IN SWITZERLAND



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

Heightened awareness of skin cancer risks spur the use of sun care products

L'Oreal Suisse leverages innovation, consumer trust and value for money positioning

Health and beauty specialists benefit from an expert image among consumers

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Health, climate and mobility factors to shape sun care's performance

Skin care and sun care boundaries to continue to blur

Innovation to steer sun care away from chemicals

