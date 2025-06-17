Digital Assistants in Healthcare Market Outlook 2025-2030: AI-Powered Symptom Checkers and Chatbots Gain Ground in Primary Care and Insurance Triage

Dublin, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Assistants in Healthcare - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Digital Assistants in Healthcare was valued at US$686 million in 2024 and is projected to reach US$1.5 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.3% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions. The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Digital Assistants in Healthcare market.







The growth in the digital assistants in healthcare market is driven by several factors, including the rising demand for scalable patient engagement solutions, growing integration of AI and NLP technologies in medical software, and the shift toward virtual care models. The need to reduce clinician burnout, enhance administrative efficiency, and extend healthcare reach to underserved populations is accelerating the deployment of intelligent automation tools. Increasing investment in digital health infrastructure, including voice-enabled platforms and interoperable health records, is expanding the utility of these assistants in complex care delivery environments.



End-use trends such as the adoption of remote patient monitoring, telemedicine, and hybrid care models are further amplifying the need for virtual interfaces that can deliver personalized and continuous support. The expansion of smart hospitals and AI-powered medical systems is also catalyzing the development of context-aware, clinically integrated assistants. Moreover, consumer familiarity with digital assistants in everyday life is reducing adoption barriers in healthcare, especially among younger demographics. As innovation continues to improve reliability, accuracy, and user experience, digital assistants are set to become integral to the future of healthcare engagement and service delivery.



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Smart Speakers segment, which is expected to reach US$1 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 16.3%. The Chatbots segment is also set to grow at 10.6% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $186.9 Million in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 19.4% CAGR to reach $333.5 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

This edition integrates the latest global trade and economic shifts as of June 2025 into comprehensive market analysis. Key updates include:

Tariff and Trade Impact: Insights into global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries, with analysis of supply chain turbulence, sourcing disruptions, and geographic realignment. Special focus on 2025 as a pivotal year for trade tensions, including updated perspectives on the Trump-era tariffs.

Adjusted Forecasts and Analytics: Revised global and regional market forecasts through 2030, incorporating tariff effects, economic uncertainty, and structural changes in globalization. Includes historical analysis since 2015.

Strategic Market Dynamics: Evaluation of revised market prospects, regional outlooks, and key economic indicators such as population and urbanization trends.

Innovation & Technology Trends: Latest developments in product and process innovation, emerging technologies, and key industry drivers shaping the competitive landscape.

Competitive Intelligence: Updated global market share estimates for 2025, competitive positioning of major players (Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial), and refined focus on leading global brands and core players.

Expert Insight & Commentary: Strategic analysis from economists, trade experts, and domain specialists to contextualize market shifts and identify emerging opportunities.

Complimentary Update: Buyers receive a free July 2025 update with finalized tariff impacts, new trade agreement effects, revised projections, and expanded country-level coverage.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 475 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $686 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.3% Regions Covered Global

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Administrative Burden on Physicians Propels Adoption of AI-Powered Digital Healthcare Assistants

Expansion of Telehealth and Remote Care Services Strengthens Need for Virtual Health Navigators

Natural Language Processing (NLP) Enhancements Throw Spotlight on Conversational Interfaces for Clinicians

Increased Focus on Reducing Physician Burnout Drives EHR Voice Navigation and Note-Taking Assistants

Growth in Chronic Disease Management Programs Fuels Use of Patient-Facing Digital Companions

Integration With EMRs and HIS Platforms Promotes Seamless Workflow Automation

OEM Innovation in Multilingual Virtual Agents Enhances Patient Access in Diverse Populations

Use of Digital Assistants for Medication Reminders Improves Adherence in Outpatient Settings

Expansion of Hospital Front-End Automation Supports Scheduling, Triage, and Billing Query Management

AI-Powered Symptom Checkers and Chatbots Gain Ground in Primary Care and Insurance Triage

Growing Investment in Health AI Startups Spurs Commercialization of Care Navigation Tools

