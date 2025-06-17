Sanitary Ware Market Analysis and Forecast 2025-2034, Featuring Profiles of Key Players - CERA, Fuao, Kohler, Hindware, Roca Sanitario and More

Dublin, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sanitary Ware Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Sanitary Ware Market was valued at USD 34.3 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% to reach USD 61.6 billion in 2034, driven by increasing urbanization and the rise in construction activities, particularly in the residential and commercial sectors. As urban areas continue to develop, there is a growing demand for proper sanitation facilities, which fuels the need for sanitary ware products. The ongoing trend of smart city development and sustainable infrastructure also plays a significant role in boosting the market.







The adoption of smart technology in sanitary ware, including water-saving sensors and automatic cleaning systems, has become more prevalent. These innovations enhance both the functionality and hygiene of bathroom products, making them more attractive to environmentally conscious consumers. Moreover, these advanced features improve the overall user experience, further driving the demand for such products. As consumers increasingly prioritize sustainability in their purchasing decisions, integrating these technologies is expected to continue to push the market forward. Eco-conscious buyers seek products that reduce water usage, minimize environmental impact, and support green building standards. This growing demand prompts manufacturers to innovate with recyclable materials, low-flow systems, and energy-efficient components that align with global environmental goals.



The market is segmented by product type into toilet sinks/water closets, washbasins, bathtubs, urinals, showers, and other related products. The toilet sinks/water closets segment generated USD 15.8 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 29 billion by 2034. These products are increasingly valued for their elegant designs and styles, catering to the growing demand for modern and stylish bathroom fixtures. The sleek look, durability, and variety in size and color options have made these products a popular choice among consumers.



In terms of end-users, the sanitary ware market is divided into residential and commercial sectors. The residential segment held a 65.6% share in 2024 and is expected to continue growing at a robust pace. The rising disposable incomes and an increased focus on home improvement have made sanitary ware installations more common in residential properties, surpassing the demand in commercial spaces. Homeowners are now more selective, paying attention to the aesthetics, quality, and functionality of bathroom fixtures, which has resulted in a higher demand for these products in the residential market.



U.S. Sanitary Ware Market generated USD 6.3 billion in 2024. Factors like population growth and urbanization are driving demand in the U.S. As urban populations increase, so does the need for new housing and infrastructure, impacting the demand for bathroom fixtures, including toilets, sinks, showers, and bathtubs. These factors contribute significantly to the market's growth outlook in the region.



Key players involved in the Global Sanitary Ware Market include CERA, Fuao, Kohler, Hindware, Roca Sanitario, Artize, TOTO, Jaquar Group, Astral Bathware, Geberit, Neycer, Johnson International, Eczacibasi Group, Duravit, Parryware. Companies operating in the sanitary ware industry focus on a blend of innovation, sustainability, and expansion to strengthen their market presence. Product differentiation through design-led innovation and smart bathroom solutions remains a top priority, especially with the rising demand for hygiene and touchless technologies. Many players invest in eco-friendly materials and water-saving fixtures to align with environmental regulations and consumer preferences. Strategic collaborations with architects, real estate developers, and interior designers are helping brands increase penetration across premium and mass segments.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2024-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $34.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $61.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.2% Regions Covered Global

