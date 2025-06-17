Healthcare Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market Report 2025-2029: Shift Towards Value-Based Care and Population Health Management Anticipated to Generate Significant Market Demand

Dublin, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Customer Relationship Management (CRM) in Healthcare Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Customer Relationship Management (CRM) in Healthcare market is projected to expand by USD 11.50 billion from 2024 to 2029, with an accelerating CAGR of 10.4% throughout the forecast period. This comprehensive report delivers a holistic analysis, encompassing market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis of approximately 25 vendors.

The detailed analysis offers insights into the current market scenario, emerging trends, and the driving forces behind the market's growth. Key drivers include the increasing demand for personalized healthcare services, patient engagement solutions, optimized healthcare processes, and the integration of advanced technologies such as AI, IoT, and big data analytics into CRM solutions.

The increasing adoption of cloud-based CRM solutions is a primary growth driver in the healthcare market. The rising use of AI and machine learning to enhance CRM capabilities, alongside a shift towards value-based care and population health management, is anticipated to generate significant market demand.

The study utilizes a blend of primary and secondary information, including inputs from key industry participants. It provides exhaustive market size data, segmented with regional analysis and vendor landscape, alongside an analysis of prominent companies. Historical and forecast data are included to provide a complete view.

The Customer Relationship Management (CRM) in Healthcare market is segmented as follows:

By Component Software Services

By Deployment Cloud-based On-premises

By Technology AI-powered CRM Mobile CRM Social CRM

By Geographical Landscape North America Europe APAC South America Middle East and Africa



The report covers the following key areas:

Customer Relationship Management (CRM) in Healthcare Market sizing

Customer Relationship Management (CRM) in Healthcare Market forecast

Customer Relationship Management (CRM) in Healthcare Market industry analysis

An exhaustive vendor analysis within the report assists clients in enhancing their market position. Detailed evaluations of leading market vendors include Accenture PLC, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Amdocs Ltd., Anthology Inc., Freshworks Inc., Healthgrades Marketplace LLC, International Business Machines Corp., Kapture CRM, Keona Health Inc., Microsoft Corp., NICE Ltd., Oracle Corp., Pegasystems Inc., Salesforce Inc., SAP SE, Sapio Sciences LLC, SugarCRM Inc., Veeva Systems Inc., Verint Systems Inc., and Viseven Europe OU.

The Customer Relationship Management (CRM) in Healthcare market analysis report highlights upcoming trends and challenges that will impact market growth, aiding companies in strategizing and leveraging forthcoming opportunities.

The report synthesizes and summarizes data from multiple sources by assessing key parameters such as profit margins, pricing strategies, competitive landscape, and promotional activities. This in-depth research relies on both qualitative and quantitative data to offer a reliable market forecast and provide an accurate portrayal of the industry landscape, helping stakeholders make informed decisions.

