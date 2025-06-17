Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Software Market Outlook 2025-2029: Assessment of Business and Investment Opportunities

Dublin, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Software Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The project portfolio management (PPM) software market is anticipated to grow by USD 4.78 billion from 2024 to 2029, with an impressive CAGR of 16% during this period. This comprehensive report sheds light on the market size, forecast trends, growth drivers, challenges, and a detailed vendor analysis covering approximately 25 key players.

This report delivers an updated analysis of the current market scenario, emerging trends, driving factors, and the general market environment. Notably, the demand for large-scale project management, mobile PPM solutions, and the need for cost management are significant growth drivers. The adoption of lean management techniques in PPM is a significant growth driver, alongside automatic project updates and the integration of software with PPM solutions, which will notably drive market demand in the coming years.

The study, incorporating primary and secondary data along with industry inputs, offers extensive market size data and a detailed segment-wise regional analysis and vendor overview. It includes historical and forecast data for a holistic understanding.

Market Segmentation

By Deployment:

On-premises

Cloud-based

By End-user:

BFSI

Information and Technology

Healthcare

Construction and Infrastructure

Others

By Platform:

Software

Services

By Sector:

Large Enterprise

SMEs

By Geographical Landscape:

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key focus areas of the report:

PPM Software Market Sizing

PPM Software Market Forecast

PPM Software Market Industry Analysis

A detailed vendor analysis was designed to enhance client market positioning, providing insights into leading vendors like Adobe Inc., BestOutcome Ltd., Broadcom Inc., among others. These insights are essential for firms aiming to strategize and seize future growth opportunities.

The report meticulously synthesizes data from diverse sources, analyzing key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. By identifying major industry influencers, it presents a clear market picture. The data, derived from extensive primary and secondary research, ensures reliability, offering a complete competitive landscape overview and a thorough vendor selection methodology. This robust analysis combines qualitative and quantitative research to project precise market growth.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Adobe Inc.

BestOutcome Ltd.

Broadcom Inc.

Cerri.com AG

Hexagon AB

Microsoft Corp.

ONEPOINT Projects GmbH

Open Text Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Planisware SAS

Planview Inc.

Project Objects

SAP SE

Sciforma Corp.

ServiceNow Inc.

Smartsheet Inc.

Sopheon Corp.

Upland Software Inc.

WorkOtter Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l6676f

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.