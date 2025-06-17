Biosensors Industry Forecast Report 2025-2034 - The U.S. Biosensors Market Thrives Amid Regulatory Challenges with Innovation and Partnerships Fuelling Expansion

Dublin, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biosensors Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Biosensors Market was valued at USD 32.3 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% to reach USD 68.5 billion by 2034, driven by increasing applications of biosensors across several sectors, particularly healthcare, where they play a crucial role in detecting biological signals. Additionally, the expanding use of biosensors in drug discovery and biomedicine further supports the market's growth. The growing demand for portable biosensors, especially in regions like Asia-Pacific and Europe, alongside technological advancements, is key factor propelling the industry.







Another key factor driving the growth of the biosensors market is the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions, such as diabetes and cardiovascular diseases, which require continuous monitoring and management to avoid serious complications. For example, diabetes, if left unmanaged, can lead to severe health issues like kidney failure, stroke, or lower limb amputations. This has led to a growing demand for devices that can offer real-time monitoring of blood glucose levels, allowing patients to take immediate action when necessary. In addition to diabetes, cardiovascular diseases are also on the rise, creating an increasing need for early detection and ongoing management through advanced diagnostic tools like biosensors. These technologies are helping improve patient outcomes by providing timely data that allows for more precise treatment plans.



The non-wearable biosensor segment accounted for USD 20.7 billion in 2024. These sensors, integrated into diagnostic devices used for point-of-care testing, are valued for their ease of use, high accuracy, and ability to provide immediate results without continuous user interaction. As healthcare providers seek efficient and timely diagnostic tools, the demand for these non-wearable devices is expected to rise. Technological innovations such as improved sensitivity, miniaturization, and digital connectivity enhance their effectiveness and usability in clinical settings.



The electrochemical biosensor segment holds a substantial share of the market, representing 41.6% share, which was USD 13.4 billion in 2024. These biosensors are widely used in medical devices such as glucose meters for diabetic patients and in systems that monitor cardiac biomarkers and blood gases. The increasing prevalence of chronic conditions, including cardiovascular diseases and diabetes, drives the demand for electrochemical sensors as essential diagnostic tools.



United States Biosensors Market generated USD 10.2 billion in 2024, driven by the rising number of chronic disease cases, especially diabetes and heart-related conditions. Despite a strict regulatory environment, the U.S. remains a hub for the development, approval, and commercialization of innovative medical technologies, including biosensors. Regulatory bodies like the FDA are increasingly focused on accelerating the approval process for new biosensor technologies, recognizing their critical role in improving healthcare outcomes.



To strengthen their position in the market, companies are focusing on innovation and partnerships. Many firms invest heavily in R&D to develop more advanced biosensor technologies with greater sensitivity and precision. Collaborations with healthcare providers and research institutions help in driving innovation. Furthermore, some companies are working to expand their product portfolios to cater to various medical needs, such as disease-specific biosensors and wearable health monitoring devices. Market leaders, such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, Masimo, and Danaher, are adopting these strategies to enhance their market presence and remain competitive in this rapidly growing industry.



Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts

In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 128 Forecast Period 2024-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $32.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $68.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry 360 degree synopsis



Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.2 Industry impact forces

3.2.1 Growth drivers

3.2.1.1 Growing application of biosensors in medical field

3.2.1.2 Rising prevalence of diabetes globally

3.2.1.3 High demand for portable biosensors in Asia-Pacific and Europe

3.2.1.4 Increasing technological advancements

3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges

3.2.2.1 Stringent regulatory scenario

3.2.2.2 High cost of product development

3.3 Growth potential analysis

3.4 Regulatory landscape

3.5 Trump administration tariffs

3.5.1 Impact on trade

3.5.1.1 Trade volume disruptions

3.5.1.2 Country-wise response

3.5.2 Impact on the industry

3.5.2.1 Supply-side impact (Cost of manufacturing)

3.5.2.1.1 Price volatility in key materials

3.5.2.1.2 Supply chain restructuring

3.5.2.1.3 Production cost implications

3.5.2.2 Demand-side impact (Cost to consumers)

3.5.2.2.1 Price transmission to end markets

3.5.2.2.2 Market share dynamics

3.5.2.2.3 Consumer response patterns

3.5.3 Key companies impacted

3.5.4 Strategic industry responses

3.5.4.1 Supply chain reconfiguration

3.5.4.2 Pricing and product strategies

3.5.4.3 Policy engagement

3.5.5 Outlook and future considerations

3.6 Technological landscape

3.7 Future market trends

3.8 Gap analysis

3.9 Porter's analysis

3.10 PESTEL analysis



Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company market share analysis

4.3 Company matrix analysis

4.4 Competitive analysis of major market players

4.5 Competitive positioning matrix

4.6 Strategy dashboard



Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Type, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)

5.1 Key trends

5.2 Wearable

5.3 Non-wearable



Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Technology, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)

6.1 Key trends

6.2 Electrochemical

6.3 Optical

6.4 Thermal

6.5 Piezoelectric

6.6 Other technologies



Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Applications, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)

7.1 Key trends

7.2 Blood glucose testing

7.3 Cholesterol testing

7.4 Blood gas analysis

7.5 Pregnancy testing

7.6 Drug discovery

7.7 Infectious disease testing

7.8 Other applications



Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by End Use, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)

8.1 Key trends

8.2 Point of care testing

8.3 Home healthcare diagnostics

8.4 Research laboratories

8.5 Other end users



Chapter 9 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)

9.1 Key trends

9.2 North America

9.2.1 U.S.

9.2.2 Canada

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 France

9.3.4 Spain

9.3.5 Italy

9.3.6 Russia

9.3.7 Switzerland

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.4.1 China

9.4.2 Japan

9.4.3 India

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Brazil

9.5.2 Mexico

9.6 Middle East and Africa

9.6.1 South Africa

9.6.2 Saudi Arabia

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

10.1 Abbott Laboratories

10.2 ARKRAY

10.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories

10.4 Biosensors International Group

10.5 Dexcom

10.6 Danaher

10.7 F. Hoffmann-La Roche

10.8 Masimo

10.9 Nova Biomedical

10.10 Platinum Equity Advisors

10.11 PHC Holdings

10.12 Pinnacle Technology

10.13 Siemens Healthineers

10.14 Thermo Fisher Scientific

10.15 Trividia Health



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1l214u

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment