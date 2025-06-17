Coding and Marking Market Outlook Report 2025-2030: Laser Marking and CIJ Tech Drive 6.1% CAGR in Global Coding & Marking Industry to 2030

Dublin, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Coding & Marking Market - Outlook & Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Coding & Marking Market was valued at USD 6.66 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 9.53 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 6.15%.

In 2024, APAC dominated the global coding and marking market, accounting for over 31% share by revenue in the global market. APAC is expected to witness significant growth in the coding and marking market due to the increasing demand for packaged food & beverages, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. China is the largest market in the region. The industry is experiencing significant growth, stricter regulatory frameworks, led by rapid industrialization, and a rising need for product traceability.



In North America, the growth of the e-commerce industry has been impressive in the U.S. recently which increased the demand for high-speed continuous inkjet (CIJ) and laser marking systems. North America is a global leader in the pharmaceutical industry, having the highest number of pharmaceutical partnerships. The pharmaceutical industry is vital in increasing the demand for coding and marking systems.

Furthermore, in Europe, Germany is the largest market due to its robust manufacturing hub. The food & beverage, automotive, and pharmaceutical drive the demand in the region. The European Union (EU) has created strict regulations governing product marking, packaging, and labeling across its member states.

Moreover, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are also expected to witness substantial growth in the coding and marking market due to the increasing demand for product traceability and safety, particularly in the F&B industry.

CODING AND MARKING MARKET TRENDS

The coding and marking market is growing rapidly with advancements in technology, improving efficiency, and accuracy across various sectors. Several industry leaders are at the forefront of developing technologically advanced solutions. Domino Printing Sciences, for example, has introduced the R-Series smart vision system, devised to integrate seamlessly with its printers.

The increasing emphasis on sustainable packaging and label printing practices is one of the key trends in coding and marking. As environmental concerns continue to rise, consumers and regulatory bodies push for more eco-friendly solutions throughout the supply chain.

Industry 4.0 flourishes on interconnected systems, and this level of connectivity is mainly vital in industrial coding and marking. Prominent manufacturers such as Domino and Control Print have been at the forefront of developing intelligent coding solutions that seamlessly incorporate into modern production environments.

Laser marking technology has become a significant tool for industries necessitating permanent and precise product identification, tracking, and anti-counterfeiting measures. Its rising adoption across sectors including electronics, automotive, healthcare, and semiconductors is fostering coding and marking market expansion.

Several trade shows, exhibitions, events, fairs, and conferences, among others, are held throughout the year, inviting several vendors to showcase their offerings and solutions. This is a major opportunity for large and small vendors in the market, where they can highlight their product offerings and solutions for customers.

CODING AND MARKING MARKET DRIVERS

Increasing regulatory compliance is a key driver for the coding and marking market. Recently the landscape for product labeling experienced substantial changes globally as regulatory bodies implemented more stringent guidelines to improve consumer safety, product traceability, and informed decision-making. These improvements have had a great impact on the coding and marking industry.

The expansion of e-commerce has reformed the packaging industry, creating a high demand for customization and personalization. In e-commerce packaging, customization increases beyond simple branding elements like taglines and logos. This rising trend has increased the demand for versatile coding and marking technologies that can contain variable data printing (VDP) and quick production changes.

The global pharmaceutical packaging market is growing substantially, propelled by the rising demand for medications globally. Due to the rise in aging populations and chronic diseases, the requirement for traceable, secure, and clearly labeled pharmaceutical products is increasing.

The rising adoption of flexible packaging across industries is considerably driving the coding and marking market growth. Consumers are increasingly prioritizing sustainability, convenience, and cost-effectiveness, which makes flexible packaging a favored choice for businesses looking to improve packaging efficiency.

The increase in different types of packaged food has led to a greater demand for easy-to-use packaging products with an easy-to-print surface to enable product differentiation in stores. This, in turn, has boosted the demand for coding and marking solutions.

INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS

The growing occurrence of counterfeit products, driven by the increasing market vulnerabilities and rise of influencer culture, poses a major challenge to the coding and marking market.

The consumer electronics industry faces a substantial threat from counterfeit goods, with fake tablets, smartphones, chargers, and headphones flooding global markets. These counterfeit electronics not only challenge legitimate brands but also pose severe safety risks owing to the lack of proper quality control.

Errors due to human negligence or mistakes can often dent the profits of manufacturers and vendors. Large-scale manufacturing companies often have people working in shifts, increasing human-machine interaction. This tends to increase the scope of errors due to the time needed to master the printing machine process.

Another key challenge that vendors face is the high costs associated with printing and marking solutions. Vendors in the coding and marking market are often questioned about the pricing solution of their product offerings.

One significant constraint in the coding & marking market is the limited availability of skilled labor. The operation & maintenance of coding & marking equipment require skilled labor, and there is currently a shortage of qualified professionals in this field.

CODING AND MARKING MARKET VENDORS



The global coding and marking market is highly fragmented with several local and international players. Videojet, Markem-image, Domino Printing Sciences, Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems, and Keyence are a few prominent players alongside numerous domestic manufacturers specialized in manufacturing coding and marking systems based on local demands and regulations. The competitive scenario in the global coding and marking market is currently intensified. The market competition is also influenced by technological advances, changing customer needs, and industry regulations.



The competitive environment in this market is expected to intensify further with an increase in product/service extensions, technological innovations, and M&As. International players will grow inorganically by acquiring regional or local players. Also, the market is prone to threats of low-quality products, which increases the level of expansion in the market. The major vendors also continually compete for a leading position in the market, with the occasional rise of competition coming from other local vendors. Furthermore, the coding and marking services adoption rate among end-users worldwide has been impressive. As a result of increased demand, the global coding and marking market has witnessed the entry of many vendors that provide coding and marking tools at lower prices.



Key Market Companies

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 466 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $6.66 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9.53 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.1% Regions Covered Global





