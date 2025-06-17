IoT Roaming Market Report and Competitor Leaderboard 2024-2029: Future-Proofing IoT Roaming with Satellite and eSIM Technologies

Dublin, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IoT Roaming Market: 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The IoT Roaming research report provides insights and actionable insights into the role of IoT roaming in the rapidly growing cellular IoT market; enabling stakeholders, such as mobile operators, IoT device manufacturers, and IoT MVNOs (Mobile Virtual Network Operators) to navigate the growing demand for IoT roaming connectivity.

Included is a detailed assessment of the key trends in the IoT roaming market, including the growing demand for 5G and LPWA (Low Power Wide Area)/LPWAN (Low Power Wide Area Network) roaming connectivity, as well as the growing role of eSIM technology in IoT roaming.

The 5G analysis assesses the role of 5G enhanced connectivity solutions, which provide improved quality of service; optimised for specific use cases.

The forms of 5G enhanced connectivity discussed include:

eMBB (Enhanced Mobile Broadband)

eRedCap (Enhanced RedCap)

mMTC (Massive Machine-type Communications)

RedCap (Reduced Capability)

URLLC (Ultra-reliable Low Latency Communications)

The report also provides strategic recommendations for how operators and IoT connectivity providers can improve their monetisation of IoT roaming connectivity via the GSMA's (Global System for Mobile Communications Association) BCE (Billing and Charging Evolution), and improve their use of roaming steering solutions, as well as roaming analytics.

The research delivers recommendations for how operators and IoT connectivity providers can improve their IoT roaming services and IoT solutions to enterprises, with strategic recommendations for the integration of satellite IoT connectivity to provide seamless connectivity. Plus development of eSIM technology services as a solution to roaming restrictions such as those on permanent roaming, including analysis of SGP.32, and the integration of AI and improvement of roaming analytics for enterprises. It includes further strategic recommendations for the development of IoT security solutions, including IoT SAFE, and analysis of how enterprises can be supported in managing the impact of 2G and 3G network sunsetting.

The market forecast suite includes access to data mapping and a forecast document, a strategy and trends document detailing critical trends in the market, and strategic recommendations for developing and monetising IoT roaming services, such as the development of new charging models using BCE and the continued expansion of eSIM localisation services.

The report includes two Competitor Leaderboards. The first Competitor Leaderboard contains extensive analysis of the IoT roaming value-added services; assessing 12 market leaders providing a range of value-added services such as roaming analytics, roaming steering, and data and financial clearing. The second Competitor Leaderboard contains in-depth analysis of 20 leading vendors providing global IoT connectivity services to enterprises.

Collectively, they provide a critical tool for understanding the IoT roaming market, which will allow operators and IoT connectivity providers to shape their future strategies for service development and monetisation. Its unparalleled coverage makes this research suite an incredibly useful resource for charting the future of a crucial connectivity market.

Key Features

Market Dynamics : Insights into key trends and opportunities within the IoT roaming market, such as the integration of satellite IoT connectivity into global connectivity offerings, the development of tools for enterprises to influence traffic steering, eSIM technology and localisation services for enterprises, and the development of IoT security solutions, including IoT SAFE and quantum-resistant cryptography for IoT. It also includes analysis and recommendations for where operators and IoT connectivity vendors must look to invest to improve their IoT roaming services. This includes the development of 5G-enhanced connectivity roaming, inter-network slice roaming steering, the transition to BCE, and the development of new charging models, such as network access for IoT roaming.

Key Takeaways & Strategic Recommendations : In-depth analysis of key development opportunities and findings within the IoT roaming market, accompanied by strategic recommendations for operators and IoT connectivity providers.

Benchmark Industry Forecasts : Data for the total number of roaming IoT connections, total operator revenue from roaming IoT connections, and total cellular data generated by roaming IoT connections. This data is provided for the market as a whole, as well as being split by the following network technologies: 2G and 3G, 4G, 5G, and LPWA.

Competitor Leaderboards: Key player capability and capacity assessment of 12 IoT roaming value-added services vendors, and 20 global IoT connectivity provider. This features market sizing of vendors in each sector and detailed analysis of their offerings.

Market Data & Forecasting Report

The research suite for the IoT Roaming market includes access to the full set of forecast data of 51 tables and over 22,000 market statistics.

Metrics in the research suite include:

Total Number of Cellular IoT Connections

Total Number of IoT Roaming Connections

Total Operator Revenue from IoT Roaming

Total Cellular Data Generated by IoT Roaming

All metrics are also split by:

2G

3G

4G

5G

LPWA

Interactive Forecast Excel contains the following functionality:

Statistics Analysis : Users benefit from the ability to search for specific metrics, displayed for all regions and countries across the data period. Graphs are easily modified and can be exported to the clipboard.

: Users benefit from the ability to search for specific metrics, displayed for all regions and countries across the data period. Graphs are easily modified and can be exported to the clipboard. Country Data Tool : This tool lets users look at metrics for all regions and countries in the forecast period. Users can refine the metrics displayed via a search bar.

: This tool lets users look at metrics for all regions and countries in the forecast period. Users can refine the metrics displayed via a search bar. Country Comparison Tool : Users can select and compare specific countries. The ability to export graphs is included in this tool.

: Users can select and compare specific countries. The ability to export graphs is included in this tool. What-if Analysis: Here, users can compare forecast metrics using a proactive approach, against their own assumptions, via 5 interactive scenarios.

Market Trends & Strategies Report

The report thoroughly examines the global IoT Roaming market landscape; assessing market trends and factors shaping the evolution of this rapidly growing use case for cellular connectivity. Alongside these trends, the report delivers a comprehensive analysis of the strategic business opportunities for operators and IoT connectivity providers.

The innovative ecosystem report addresses how operators and IoT connectivity providers should maximise revenue from IoT roaming through the adoption of the GSMA's BCE, satellite connectivity, as well as the development of 5G enhanced connectivity services such as RedCap, eRedCap, and URLLC. Analysis, market breakdown, and strategic recommendations are also provided for how operators can leverage roaming steering in the future, as well as the development of roaming analytics focused on IoT roaming.

It also includes a Country Readiness Index which assesses the current and future development of the IoT roaming market in each of the 60 countries included in the market forecast. This provides detailed insight into which markets will offer the greatest revenue opportunities both at present and over the next five years; enabling effective strategic planning by stakeholders in the IoT roaming market.

Competitor Leaderboard Report

The Competitor Leaderboards included in this IoT Roaming report provide detailed evaluation and market positioning for 12 IoT roaming value added services providers, and 20 global IoT connectivity providers. The key companies are positioned as established leaders, leading challengers, or disruptors and challengers based on capacity and capability assessment. This includes analysis of the key advantages in the market, future development plans, and key partnerships.

The IoT Roaming Value-added Services Competitor Leaderboard includes the following key vendors:

A1 International Business

BICS

Cellusys

Comfone

Mobileum

Syniverse

Tata Communications

Telna

Tele2

Telefonica Global Solutions

TNS

TOMIA

The Global IoT Connectivity Competitor Leaderboard includes the following key vendors:

AT&T

A1 Digital

BICS

Deutsche Telekom

emnify

Eseye

iBasis

Kore Wireless

Onomondo

Orange Business Services

Soracom

Tata Communications

Tele2 IoT

Telefonica Tech

Telenor Connexion

Telit Cinterion

Velos IoT

Verizon

Vodafone Business

Wireless Logica

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hihw2s

