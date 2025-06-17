IDEX Biometrics ASA: Registration of share capital increase – 17 June 2025

Reference is made to the announcement by IDEX Biometrics ASA (the "Company") on 11 April 2025 regarding the 11 April 2025 Extraordinary General Meeting’s resolution to carry out a subsequent offering by issuance of up to 600,000,000 new shares in the Company. Reference is also made to the announcement on 6 June 2025 regarding the subsequent offering being 8x oversubscribed, resulting in the issuance of 600,000,000 new shares at a subscription price per share of NOK 0.01, raising gross proceeds of NOK 6 million.

The share capital increase has duly been registered in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises. Following the share capital increase, the Company's share capital is NOK 44,316,309.99 divided into 4,431,630,999 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.01.

For further information contact:

Kristian Flaten, CFO

E-mail: ir@idexbiometrics.com

Tel: +47 95092322

About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity. Our solutions bring convenience, security, peace of mind and seamless user experiences to the world. Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, our biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. As an industry-enabler we partner with leading card manufacturers and technology companies to bring our solutions to market.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com

About this notice

This notice was published by Kristian Flaten, CFO, 17 June 2025 at 10:42 CET on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA. This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to the Norwegian Securities Trading Act section 5-12.