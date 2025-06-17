Introducing Pundi AI Points (Alpha): Unlock Early Access to the Future of the Pundi AI Ecosystem

Singapore, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - Pundi AI, a platform that democratises AI development through a decentralised suite of tools, is excited to introduce Pundi AI Points (Alpha), a new activity-based rewards system designed to engage and reward our early adopters. This program tracks user contributions across the ecosystem and offers rewards in return.

Pundi AI Points provide a way to measure your engagement. Whether you are holding tokens, buying, sharing content, activating codes, or inviting others to join, your participation now counts toward exclusive access and rewards.

By taking part in this early phase, you can earn eligibility for future airdrops, trading fee discounts, and priority access to new launches. These include major products such as the AI MM Agent, AI Data Marketplace, AI Agent Launcher, and other partnership-driven innovations.

Ways to Earn Points

1. Log in using your X (Twitter), Telegram, or private wallet

2. Complete tasks such as:

Holding $PUNDIAI in your private wallet

Buying $PUNDIAI on PancakeSwap

Posting, commenting, and sharing content through your X account

Activating codes found in our Telegram channels

Inviting friends to join and participate

3. Claim your points daily to secure your rewards and ranking, each action is transparently tracked, and your accumulated points will influence your standing in upcoming token distributions and utility programs.

Why This Matters

Pundi AI Points (Alpha) marks a foundational step in building the future of the Pundi AI ecosystem. The early contributors who earn and engage now will shape the direction of products and receive direct rewards as the platform grows.



Start Earning Today!

Read the full FAQ: https://pundi.gitbook.io/pundi/pundi-ai-points-alpha



Join the campaign and start earning points: https://points.pundi.ai



By earning and claiming your Pundi AI Points, you are helping to define what comes next in Web3 and AI Data.



About Pundi AI (https://pundi.ai)

Pundi AI democratises artificial intelligence development through a decentralised suite of tools, offering services from an omnichain data layer to data tagging and annotation platforms. For more information, visit



- END -

For media inquiries

Kiki Zaccagnini, xinqi@lunapr.io

Luna PR, Dubai



