Ontex launches discreet incontinence range to European healthcare partners

Key highlights

Developed to meet growing demand for dignified, high-quality and affordable continence care in both home and healthcare settings

Discreet, breathable design stays virtually invisible under clothing for everyday confidence

Innovations include channeled core pants for instant dryness and night pads for women with a wider back for better overnight protection





Aalst, Belgium, June 17, 2025 – Ontex Group NV [EURONEXT: ONTEX], a leading international developer and producer of personal care solutions, is launching its iD Discreet range across Europe.

Meeting growing market demand

Incontinence is a widespread health issue, affecting an estimated 421 million people worldwide, with numbers rising due to global population aging. To meet the increasing need for effective, dignified, and affordable continence care, Ontex is now expanding its iD offering to healthcare partners. Distributed through pharmacies, health insurance funds, medical supply channels, and care institutions, the iD Discreet products ensure high-quality care in both daily life and professional settings.

"We are proud to bring iD Discreet to healthcare settings across Europe," said Lilian Girlea, Senior VP Category & Growth Europe at Ontex. "This new range is designed to make everyday life easier for people living with incontinence and their carers, by combining comfort, reliability, and a discreet fit."

The absorbent pants and light pads in the new range are thoughtfully designed for both women and men, providing tailored protection with fast absorption, effective odor control, and flexible, breathable materials. Their discreet design ensures comfort and confidence by remaining virtually invisible under everyday clothing.

Innovation for everyone

At Ontex, innovation means creating effective, comfortable, and affordable personal care solutions for everyone, whether at home or in a healthcare setting. The new iD Discreet range reflects this commitment, with technology features such as absorbent pants using channeled core technology for instant dryness, and night pads for women with a wider back for added protection while lying down. These thoughtful innovations make advanced continence care more accessible to those who need it most.



Having already proven successful with Ontex’s retail customers, this technology is now available to healthcare partners across Europe under the iD brand.

Here for you: commitment to continence care

Timed to coincide with World Continence Week (June 16–22), the launch underscores Ontex's commitment to raising awareness and improving everyday continence care for millions across Europe. In addition to innovative products, Ontex offers a range of services to support healthcare providers, partners, and individual users, such as care management platforms, e-learning solutions, and guidance on selecting the right solutions and using them effectively. These services help ensure the best possible care, comfort, and confidence for everyone involved in the continence care.

---

Picture available at Ontex.com

