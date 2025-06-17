Winner of the “Biotherapies and Bioproduction” call for projects under the France 2030 plan, EVerZom receives €3 million in government funding to industrialize its exosome bioproduction technology

Paris, June 17, 2025 – EVerZom, a French biopharmaceutical company pioneering exosome-based therapies for regenerative medicine applications, has announced it has received

€3 million in funding as part of the France 2030 plan, through the “Biotherapies and Bioproduction of Innovative Therapies” call for projects, operated by Bpifrance on behalf of the French government. This financial support will enable the company to accelerate the industrialization of its exosome bioproduction platform to develop its proprietary and co-developed drug candidates.

Accelerating the transition to late-stage clinical production and commercialization

This funding marks a key step in the company’s industrial scale-up. It will notably allow for the scale-up of its exosome bioproduction technology in 50L GMP bioreactors, reaching a production level compatible with late-stage clinical phases and market launch.

“The French government ’s support through the France 2030 ‘Biotherapies and Bioproduction’ call is a strong recognition of our technology and industrial ambition. Thanks to this funding, we will secure a robust and scalable bioproduction process, which is essential to advance through late-stage clinical phases and prepare the market entry of our future proprietary or co-developed treatments,” said Jeanne Volatron, CEO of EVerZom.

Exosomes at the heart of the development of promising new biotherapies

Exosomes are tiny biological vesicles (30 to 150 nanometers) naturally secreted by cells. They play a key role in intercellular communication, transporting proteins, messenger RNAs, and other functional biomolecules between cells.

EVerZom leverages exosomes derived from mesenchymal stem cells, known for their regenerative and immunomodulatory properties. Compared to the cells themselves, exosomes offer numerous advantages: increased stability, reduced variability, enhanced patient safety, and simplified logistics (direct hospital storage and immediate availability).

EVerGel, EVerZom’s first drug candidate for Crohn’s disease

EVerZom’s flagship program, EVerGel, combines exosomes with an innovative hydrogel biomaterial, enabling prolonged release at the site of complex perianal fistulas—a debilitating condition associated with Crohn’s disease that affects nearly 2 million patients worldwide. Initial preclinical results are highly promising: in a porcine model close to the human condition, EVerGel achieved complete healing in 87.5% of cases after 4 weeks, compared to just 12.5% in the control group.

Thanks to these results, the drug candidate could enter clinical trials as early as 2026, with a target commercialization date for 2030.

High potential far beyond the targeted indications

Ultimately, the potential of exosome therapies to regenerate tissue and modulate inflammatory processes opens the door to new applications in a variety of fields, including neurodegenerative diseases, age-related disorders, and regenerative cosmetics. In this context, EVerZom has established around twenty global partnerships with players in human health, animal health, and cosmetics.

About EVerZom

Founded in 2019, EVerZom develops exosome-based treatments derived from mesenchymal stem cells, combined with biomaterials for targeted applications. With a proprietary technology for the production and purification of exosomes, EVerZom aims to address unmet medical needs in chronic inflammatory and degenerative diseases. The company relies on cutting-edge scientific expertise, a network of industrial and academic partners, and a development model focused on pharmaceutical quality and industrialization. This €3 million funding is part of the France 2030 plan, a French government initiative endowed with €54 billion to support breakthrough innovations and the emergence of technology champions in strategic sectors such as biotechnology.

About France 2030

✔ Embodies a dual ambition: to sustainably transform key sectors of our economy (health, energy, automotive, aerospace, and space) through technological innovation, and to position France not just as a player but as a leader in the world of tomorrow. From basic research to the emergence of an idea through to the production of a new product or service, France 2030 supports the entire innovation lifecycle up to industrialization.

✔ Is unprecedented in its scope: €54 billion are being invested to help our companies, universities, and research organizations successfully transition in these strategic sectors. The goal is to enable them to competitively tackle ecological and attractiveness challenges and foster the emergence of future leaders in our fields of excellence. France 2030 has two transversal objectives: dedicating 50% of its spending to the decarbonization of the economy and 50% to emerging players carrying innovations that are not harmful to the environment (in line with the Do No Significant Harm principle).

✔ Is implemented collectively: designed and deployed in consultation with economic, academic, local, and European stakeholders to determine strategic orientations and flagship actions. Project leaders are invited to submit their applications through open, rigorous, and selective procedures to benefit from State support.

✔ Is managed by the General Secretariat for Investment on behalf of the Prime Minister and implemented by the French Environment and Energy Management Agency (ADEME), the National Research Agency (ANR), Bpifrance, and the Banque des Territoires.

More information: france2030.gouv.fr | @SGPI_avenir

About the “Innovations in Biotherapies and Bioproduction” call for projects

The “Innovations in Biotherapies and Bioproduction” call for projects is a support mechanism within the framework of the “Biotherapies and Bioproduction of Innovative Therapies” acceleration strategy of France 2030, led by the Health Innovation Agency within the General Secretariat for Investment. Its objective is to catalyze and sustain excellence in biotherapy research by accelerating technology transfer and ensuring a constant flow of innovations from bench to bedside.

About Bpifrance

Bpifrance finances businesses at every stage of their development with loans, guarantees, and equity. It supports their innovation and international projects. Bpifrance also backs their export activities through a broad range of products. Advisory services, training, networking, and acceleration programs for startups, SMEs, and mid-caps are also part of the offering. Thanks to Bpifrance and its 50 regional offices, entrepreneurs benefit from a close, single, and efficient contact to support them and help them meet their challenges.

More information: www.bpifrance.fr - https://presse.bpifrance.fr/ - Follow us on X (formerly Twitter): @Bpifrance - @BpifrancePresse and on LinkedIn

