United States Corporate Training Market Report 2025-2029: E-learning Modules Drive 9.1% CAGR Growth in US Corporate Training Sector

The corporate training market in the United States is forecasted to grow by USD 18.45 billion during 2024-2029, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by emergence of cost-effective e-learning training modules, growing emphasis on flexible learning platforms, and rising emphasis on personalization in corporate training.

This study identifies the emergence of IoT and wearable devices as one of the prime reasons driving the corporate training market in the US growth during the next few years. Also, rising popularity of microlearning and growing prominence of gamification will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the corporate training market in the US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The corporate training market in the US is segmented as below:

By Product

Technical courses

Non-technical courses

By Method

Blended learning

Offline learning

Online learning

By End-user

Manufacturing

Healthcare

BFSI

IT

Others

The report covers key areas of the US corporate training market:

Corporate Training Market in the US sizing

Corporate Training Market in the US forecast

Corporate Training Market in the US industry analysis

A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading corporate training market in the US vendors that include:

Also, the corporate training market in the US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.





