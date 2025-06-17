Textile Testing Equipment Market Outlook 2025-2029: Sustainable Fibers & Automation Propel Textile Testing Equipment Advances

Dublin, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Textile Testing Equipment Market 2025-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The textile testing equipment market is forecasted to grow by USD 390.6 million during 2024-2029, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. The market is driven by rise in demand for technical textiles, growth in domestic demand for textiles in APAC, and increased demand for non-woven fabrics.



This study identifies the rise in use of sustainable fibers as one of the prime reasons driving the textile testing equipment market growth during the next few years. Also, implementation of new standards for testing e-textiles and automation and integration of advanced technologies in textile testing equipment will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the textile testing equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The textile testing equipment market is segmented as below:

By End-user

Textile companies

Professional testing agencies

By Application

Apparel industry

Footwear industry

Others

By Technology

Manual

Semi-automated equipment

Fully automated and smart

By Geographical Landscape

APAC

Europe

North America

Middle East and Africa

South America

The report addresses several key areas:

Textile Testing Equipment Market sizing

Textile Testing Equipment Market forecast

Textile Testing Equipment Market industry analysis

Competitive Landscape

A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading textile testing equipment market vendors that include:

AMETEK Inc.

Bureau Veritas SA

Eurofins Scientific SE

Hohenstein

Intertek Group Plc

Paramount Instruments Pvt. Ltd.

QIMA Ltd.

Rieter Holding AG

Roaches Ltd.

SDL Atlas

SGS SA

SMARTEX.AI

TESTEX Instruments Ltd.

TUV SUD

TUV SUD AG

Also, the textile testing equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



2 Market Analysis

2.1 Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

2.2 Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

2.3 Factors of disruption

2.4 Impact of drivers and challenges



3 Market Landscape

3.1 Market ecosystem

3.2 Market characteristics

3.3 Value chain analysis



4 Market Sizing

4.1 Market definition

4.2 Market segment analysis

4.3 Market size 2024

4.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2024-2029



5 Historic Market Size

5.1 Global Textile Testing Equipment Market 2019 - 2023

5.2 End-user segment analysis 2019 - 2023

5.3 Application segment analysis 2019 - 2023

5.4 Technology segment analysis 2019 - 2023

5.5 Geography segment analysis 2019 - 2023

5.6 Country segment analysis 2019 - 2023



6 Qualitative Analysis

6.1 The AI impact on global textile testing equipment market



7 Five Forces Analysis

7.1 Five forces summary

7.2 Bargaining power of buyers

7.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

7.4 Threat of new entrants

7.5 Threat of substitutes

7.6 Threat of rivalry

7.7 Market condition



8 Market Segmentation by End-user

8.1 Market segments

8.2 Comparison by End-user

8.3 Textile companies - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

8.4 Professional testing agencies - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

8.5 Market opportunity by End-user



9 Market Segmentation by Application

9.1 Market segments

9.2 Comparison by Application

9.3 Apparel industry - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

9.4 Footwear industry - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

9.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

9.6 Market opportunity by Application



10 Market Segmentation by Technology

10.1 Market segments

10.2 Comparison by Technology

10.3 Manual - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

10.4 Semi-automated equipment - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

10.5 Fully automated and smart - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

10.6 Market opportunity by Technology



11 Customer Landscape

11.1 Customer landscape overview



12 Geographic Landscape

12.1 Geographic segmentation

12.2 Geographic comparison

12.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

12.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

12.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

12.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

12.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

12.8 China - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

12.9 US - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

12.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

12.11 India - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

12.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

12.13 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

12.14 France - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

12.15 Australia - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

12.16 UK - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

12.17 Italy - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

12.18 Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape



13 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints

13.1 Market drivers

13.2 Market challenges

13.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

13.4 Market opportunities/restraints



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Overview

14.2 Competitive Landscape

14.3 Landscape disruption

14.4 Industry risks



15 Competitive Analysis

15.1 Companies profiled

15.2 Company ranking index

15.3 Market positioning of companies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dan5oo

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.