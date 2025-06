Realkredit Danmark A/S hereby publishes a new Base Prospectus for mortgage covered bonds and mortgage bonds.



The base prospectus is available in electronic form on Realkredit Danmark's website at www.rd.dk/Investor



If you have any questions, please contact:



Hella Gebhardt Ronnebaek, Chief Analyst, HGEB@rd.dk

Mathias Kofoed Mortensen, Senior Corporate Governance Legal Advisor, MKMO@rd.dk





Attachment