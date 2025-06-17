Health & Wellness Spa Market Report 2025-2030: Rising Interest in Traditional Treatments and Personalized Packages, & Increased Focus on Teen Wellness Fueling Growth

Dublin, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Health & Wellness Spa Market - Focused Insights 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Health & Wellness Spa Market was valued at USD 124.23 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 173.74 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 5.75%

The global health & wellness spa market report consists of exclusive data on 38 vendors. The market is highly competitive with many local and international players in the market. Day spas focus on offering a wide range of treatments on a day-use basis. The regional and local operators of health & wellness spas are competing on the quality of treatments, service offerings, and overall customer experience. The companies are focusing on offering personalized services to boost the consumer experience.

Luxury hotels and resorts are integrating spa services into their hospitality services offering as a major service and focusing on attracting a wide range of customers. Destination spas are focusing on offering immersive experiences. Medical spas are focusing on offering a wide range of spa services with cosmetic and medical therapies. The companies are focusing on utilizing software-based management for transactions & appointments, utilizing online booking systems, and adopting advanced technology-based treatments that can enhance customer satisfaction and efficiency.

Europe dominates and holds the largest global health and wellness spa market share of over 33%. The market is growing significantly due to several factors, including stronger wellness tourism, higher awareness of health and wellness, increased focus on preventive healthcare, rising disposable incomes, an aging population, corporate wellness programs, and concerns related to anti-aging and beauty. In European countries, higher disposable incomes allow people to spend more on a high standard of living, including leisure activities, which drives demand for wellness retreats and spa visits.

The rising desire for anti-aging solutions and personal grooming further fuels demand for various spa treatments, including massages, body treatments, skin therapies, and salon services. Additionally, social media platforms are increasingly showcasing the benefits of health and wellness spa experiences, boosting interest across the region. Spa services are expanding significantly in European markets, supported by the strong growth of the tourism sector. With more people choosing Europe as a destination for wellness tourism, the demand for health and wellness spas is expected to grow steadily during the forecast period.



Furthermore, the North American health & wellness spa market is dynamic yet rising significantly and is driven by the desire to maintain health & overall well-being. People are spending more on health-related treatments and services. Moreover, in the region, the U.S. health & wellness spa market is expected to continue to expand, supported by increasing health awareness, rising tourism sector, increasing urbanization, busy lifestyles, increased need for stress reduction, and high disposable incomes. There are over 25,000 spa establishments present in the U.S.

HEALTH & WELLNESS SPA MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Interest in Traditional Treatments and Personalized Packages



The demand for traditional treatments is growing significantly due to several factors, including authenticity, perceived effectiveness, cultural exploration, and a holistic approach. The demand for personalized packages is growing significantly due to several factors, including increased health awareness, changing consumer preferences, and the desire for results. The traditional practices are known for their holistic approaches toward wellness. It addresses the body, spirit, and mind.

Many people believe that traditional therapies are known for their efficacy. People are continuously traveling which explore various cultures, which gives more information about the traditional healing methods. It leads to driving the demand for the wellness spa market. The personalized wellness programs include integrating customized nutrition plans, fitness regimens, and mental health therapies to promote holistic well-being and long-term health benefits. Programs may include yoga, pilates, strength training, cardio exercises, and outdoor activities based on client preferences and wellness objectives.



Increased Focus on Teen Wellness



The increased focus on teen wellness is a major and noticeable trend. It is driven by several factors, including increased focus on resolving mental health issues in teenagers, early intervention, unique stressors, increased awareness about the health & wellness of teens, and changing perception about wellness spas. The wellness industry players have started targeting this demographic more seriously. The wellness industry is growing with the targeting of teenagers by offering a wider variety of programs and services.

The rising awareness among educators and parents about the importance of teen wellness drives the demand for the wellness apps market. The Hyatt Corporation is offering wellness programs for families. The rising recognition of the mental health concerns faced by teenagers, such as stress, anxiety, and depression, increases the need for wellness services and programs. Teenagers are facing unique stressors due to social pressure, academics, and body image.



Prevalence of Stressful Lifestyle



The prevalence of stressful lifestyles is a significant driver in the global wellness spa market. It is driven by several factors, including mental health concerns, digital overload, increased awareness of stress impact, fast-paced urban environments, rising work pressures, and desire for self-care. The rising rates of depression, anxiety, and many other health conditions have increased the need for stress reduction programs and therapies.

The global mental wellness market is rising significantly as work-related stress, anxiety, and depression are becoming more prevalent. The spa services companies are focusing on offering various new treatments for the reduction of stress, such as meditation sessions, sleep therapy, and mindfulness retreats.



Rising Focus on Health & Wellness



The rising focus on health & wellness is a major driver in the global wellness spa market. It is driven by several factors, including rising consumer awareness, changing consumer needs, busy lifestyles, and rising spending on health & wellness. Consumers are prioritizing self-care activities and seeking a better work-life balance, which can contribute to overall wellness.

The fast-paced lifestyles, with their digital overload and work pressures, have increased stress levels. People are seeking new ways to overcome these challenges. The businesses are continuously recognizing the importance of the well-being of employees and focusing on offering wellness therapies & programs for reducing healthcare costs and improving productivity.



MARKET RESTRAINTS

Lack of Skilled Workforce



The lack of a skilled workforce is a significant challenge in the health & wellness spa market due to several factors. It includes high turnover rates, growing demand, specialized skills, and varying training standards. The spa industry is experiencing high employee turnover because of various factors such as demanding physical strain, work schedules, and lower pay in some regions.

The rapid growth of the health & wellness industry is facing a shortage of the number of certified professionals. Certification and training standards for spa professionals may change as per the regions and countries. It can lower the quality of services and outpace the professionals with the required expertise.

NEW PRODUCT DEVELOPMENTS

In 2024, Marriott International, Inc. launched one of its beachfront destination hotels, Khao Lak Marriott Beach Resort & Spa, in Thailand. Marriott Bonvoy's hotels in Khao Lak offer a serene and authentic experience, blending modern comforts with traditional Thai hospitality. The Spa menus of the hotel feature body scrubs and wraps, facials, foot baths, manicures, pedicures, steam rooms, and therapy baths. It provides a special range of award-winning signature massage treatments, all designed to revitalize the consumers.

In 2024, Hilton launched its first flagship property, Hilton Gurugram Baani City Centre in Delhi, India. It's a 223-room hotel facility offering state-of-the-art facilities along with wellness and spa centers.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

By Service: The massage and body treatments segment holds the largest market share of over 56%, driven by the effectiveness of massages in reducing anxiety, stress, and depression.

By Facility: The destination spas show the highest growth of 6.30%, driven by comprehensive wellness packages and their tranquil, scenic locations.

By Gender: The women gender accounted for the largest market share, the growth is driven by the rising wellness trends, increased awareness of health & wellness, and skin health & anti-aging concerns.

By End-User: The teenagers and children segment shows the highest growth, driven by rising parental awareness of the long-term benefits of spa treatments.

By Geography: Europe dominates and holds the largest health & wellness spa market share of over 33%, driven by the increased emphasis on relaxation, preventive health, and well-being, fueling the wellness economy in the European markets.

Growth Factor: The global health & wellness spa market is set to grow due to the prevalence of stressful lifestyles and rising interest in traditional treatments and personalized packages.

