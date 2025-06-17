$237.5 Bn Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market Research 2025-2030 - Integrated & Discrete GPUs Propel Growth with Innovations in Gaming and AI

Dublin, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market Research Report 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market was valued at USD 70 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 237.50 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 22.58%

The global graphics processing unit (GPU) market is mature and characterized by numerous manufacturers that hold modest market share. Key players in the global graphics processing unit (GPU) market, including NVIDIA, Intel Corporation, and AMD, have established dominance in the market by continuously innovating and expanding their product offerings. Major vendors have strategically implemented innovative technologies to maintain their market positions.





The companies in the graphics processing unit (GPU) industry are also focusing on several strategic partnerships with foundries and technology providers to ensure continuous supply chains and manufacturing capabilities. For instance, in 2024, AWS expanded its partnership with NVIDIA to improve its generative AI innovation. Also, market leaders are making significant R&D investments to enhance their products, specifically in areas like ray tracing, ML, and AI, among others.

GPU MARKET DRIVERS

In 2024, Volvo also launched its EX90, which is a software-driven vehicle in collaboration with NVIDIA. The EX90 features an advanced computing system that uses NVIDIA DRIVE OS, which is capable of processing over 250 trillion operations per second. Hence, such innovations in autonomous vehicles are significantly raising the demand for GPUs and supporting the global graphics processing unit (GPU) market growth.

In 2024, NVIDIA joined the government of the U.S. to launch the Partnership for Global Inclusivity on AI (PGIAI), which provides Deep Learning Institute training, GPU credits, and hardware and software grants in developing countries, thereby supporting the graphics processing unit (GPU) market growth.

The rapid growth of cryptocurrency mining is stimulating the expansion of the GPU industry as these specialized algorithms are used for mining cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, which require substantial computational power.

Internet penetration is increasing across the globe because of the rising data consumption, production of smartphones, affordable data plans, and improved connectivity. In developed countries like India, the internet penetration rate has reached 50%, with over 700 million internet users in 2024. This surge in internet usage and data consumption is surging the demand for smart devices, which is indirectly supporting the GPU market across the consumer electronics application segment.

INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS



The growing complexity of GPUs, which are integrated with larger memory bandwidth, advanced cooling systems, and components such as Tensor cores, AI accelerators, and ray-tracing units, significantly raises production costs, which makes the GPUs expensive, particularly for high-end gaming, AI, and data center usages. Also, GPUs lack the established isolation mechanisms such as CPUs have, which increases the risk of side-channel attacks and data leakage between users, which slows down the demand for GPUs.



The disruption in the global supply chain has led to increased costs for raw materials, logistics, and transportation, which have inflated operational costs and are often passed on to end consumers, leading to higher GPU prices. Also, CPUs are integrating AI acceleration features such as Intel's Deep Learning Boost (DL Boost) or AMD's AI engines, reducing the need for discrete GPUs for certain AI workloads, thereby hampering the graphics processing unit (GPU) market growth.

GRAPHICS PROCESSING UNIT (GPU) MARKET GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS



In 2024 the APAC region dominated the global graphics processing unit (GPU) market and is experiencing significant growth with the increasing demand for gaming, AI, and data centers across emerging countries like Indonesia, South Korea, and India. China is the largest market in the region and is poised for strong performance during the forecast period because of its robust economy. Meanwhile, South Korea and India are also increasing their growth with the rising gaming industry. Major global GPU players such as NVIDIA, AMD, and Intel have a strong presence in the region along with emerging local manufacturers, particularly in China and Taiwan. Additionally, the presence of manufacturers like Samsung and Mediateck in countries like China, Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan are further encouraging the market growth.



The North American GPU market is highly competitive as it consists of several major vendors such as NVIDIA, Intel Corporation, and AMD among others which cater to customers worldwide. Moreover, the robust gaming industry across the U.S. further supports the market growth. Furthermore, the Europe region is growing at a significant compound annual growth rate of 19.56% during the forecast period owing to the presence large number of industries including healthcare, gaming, and data centers. Germany, the UK, and France are the major contributors to the Europe graphics processing unit (GPU) market.



Latin America accounted for a significant share of the global graphics processing unit (GPU) market and is expected to experience lucrative growth during the forecast period. Brazil and Mexico lead the regional market with substantial investments in data center infrastructure is further accelerating the market growth. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of cloud-based GPUs and rapid digital transformation initiatives like Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 are expected to boost the GPU market in the MEA.

IMPACT OF U.S. & CHINA TRADE WAR

The ongoing geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and China are a trade war that is likely to disrupt the global graphics processing unit (GPU) market.

On February 2025, the US president imposed a 10% tariff on all Chinese imports. Later, on 2 April 2025, the US again added a 34% reciprocal tariff on top of existing tariffs, which resulted in around 54% on all Chinese imports.

China has retaliated and announced a 34% tariff on all U.S. goods, which was effective from April 10, 2025. In response to this, on 7 April 2025 US threatened an additional 50%, which is a 104% tariff on Chinese goods, if it does not withdraw its retaliatory tariffs.

Furthermore, on 9 April 2025, China imposed an additional 50% tariff, which caused a total tariff of 84%. In reaction, the US increases tariffs to 125%.

On 10 April 2025, China announced to increase in tariffs on all American imports to 125%, which is effective from April 12. Further, on 11 April 2025, the U.S. stated that the tariff rate had risen to 145%.

Tariffs, export controls, and restricted access to raw materials are likely to raise the GPU production costs and cause delays, which lead to higher prices and limited availability in global markets.

Furthermore, key companies like NVIDIA and AMD are expected to face significant challenges because of the rising tariff rates. As per the latest data by NPR, the White House has paused plans to reduce sales of Nvidia H20 chips to Chinese firms. These market conditions reflect growing concerns about competitive pressures in the chip industry, specifically from Chinese companies developing more cost-effective solutions.

Global Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market Developments

In 2024, AMD launched its Ryzen 8000G with integrated graphics and Ryzen AI and added 5000 series processors.

In 2023, Yotta Data Services formed a partnership with NVIDIA to accelerate AI transformation in India.

In 2023, LG Electronics improved the cloud gaming experience on its 2023 TVs by adding 4K support for NVIDIA GeForce NOW and launched the Boosteroid service.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $70 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $237.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 22.5% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Opportunities & Trends

Advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Growing Popularity of Cloud Gaming and Virtual Reality (VR)

Rising Cloud Computing in Data Centers

Autonomous Driving & Advanced Infotainment Systems

Market Growth Enablers

GPU Acceleration in Autonomous Vehicles

Government Initiatives Supporting Digitalization & AI

Expansion in Cryptocurrency Mining

Increasing Internet Penetration and Data Consumption

Market Restraints

High Cost Associated with GPU

Security Concerns Associated with Data Center GPUs

Supply Chain Disruptions

Competition and Technological Alternatives

Key Company Profiles

Nvidia

Intel

AMD

Other Prominent Company Profiles

Biren Technology

Moore Threads

Imagination Technologies

Qualcomm

Silicon Motion

INNOSILICON

Apple Inc.

Arm Limited

