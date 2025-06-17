xSuite Introduces New Feature for E-Invoice Delivery from SAP

The cloud-based e-invoicing platform xSuite eDNA now supports both the receipt and transmission of e-invoices directly from SAP

Ahrensburg/Germany, June 17, 2025 – In many countries around the world—including Germany, Poland, and France in Europe—electronic invoicing will become mandatory within the next one to five years. To support SAP users in this transition, xSuite Group is now offering an extension to its xSuite eDNA (electronic Document Network Adapter) product. This extension enables the creation and dispatch of outbound invoices from SAP SD in XML formats compliant with EN 16931. The cloud-based e-invoicing platform supports a wide range of e-invoicing formats and serves as a central hub between SAP and the global world of electronic invoicing. It is compatible with both SAP S/4HANA and SAP ECC.

Since June 2024, xSuite eDNA has supported the receipt of various e-invoicing formats via the Peppol network, transferring invoice data directly into the customer’s SAP system to enable fast and efficient processing of inbound e-invoices.

Now, xSuite eDNA also enables the creation and delivery of e-invoices from SAP. To achieve this, an xSuite add-on (transport) is installed in the SAP SD module. This add-on leverages SAP’s message control functionality. As soon as an invoice is created in SAP, the relevant data is captured via message control and sent to the cloud-based xSuite eDNA platform. The platform performs various validation steps in accordance with EN 16931—such as checking data integrity, mandatory fields, data types, and business rules. Format conversion and all subsequent processing take place entirely in the cloud. Any updates or enhancements (e.g., new e-invoice formats or versions) are implemented centrally in the cloud and are immediately available to all customers. This significantly reduces maintenance efforts on the customer side and ensures high flexibility.

xSuite eDNA offers two transmission options: via email in formats such as BIS Billing, ZUGFeRD, and XRechnung (with more formats planned), and via the Peppol network. The portfolio of supported countries and portals is being continuously expanded with a strategic focus. Currently available networks and formats include:

Peppol (various countries and formats)

SdI – Sistema di Interscambio / Fattura PA (Italy)

ANAF – Agenția Națională de Administrare Fiscală / RO e-Factura (Romania)

NAV – Nemzeti Adó- és Vámhivatal (Hungary)

Others available upon request





Sven Holtmann, Product Manager at xSuite, presents the new solution for sending e-invoices from SAP SD in a release webinar:

Release Webinar

Date: August 14, 2025

Time: 3 PM – 4 PM

Link: https://bit.ly/xSuite-eDNA-Outbound

Participation is free of charge for both customers and interested parties.

About xSuite Group

xSuite is a software manufacturer of applications for document-based processes and provides standardized, digital solutions worldwide that enable simple, secure, and fast work. We focus mainly on the automation of important work processes in conjunction with end-to-end document management. Our core competence lies in accounts payable (AP) automation in SAP (including

e-invoicing), for leading companies worldwide, as well as for public clients. This is supplemented by applications for purchasing and order processes as well as archiving – all delivered from a single source, including both software components and services. xSuite solutions operate in the cloud or in hybrid scenarios. We take pride in the high-quality solutions we offer, as evidenced by the regular certifications we receive for our SAP solutions and deployment environments." With over 300,000 users benefitting from our solutions, xSuite processes more than 80 million documents per year in over 60 countries.

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Ahrensburg, Germany, xSuite has around 300 staff across nine locations worldwide – in Europe, Asia, and the United States. Our company has an established information security management system that is certified in accordance with ISO 27001:2022.

