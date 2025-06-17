Albion Technology & General VCT PLC: Interim Management Statement

 | Source: Albion Technology & General VCT PLC - Ordinary Shares Albion Technology & General VCT PLC - Ordinary Shares

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC
Interim Management Statement
LEI code: 213800TKJUY376H3KN16

Introduction
I present Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (the “Company”)’s interim management statement for the period from 1 January 2025 to 31 March 2025.

Performance
The Company’s unaudited net asset value (“NAV”) as at 31 March 2025 was £274.8 million or 73.51 pence per share (excluding treasury shares), an increase of 0.47 pence per share (0.6%) since 31 December 2024.

Fundraising
A prospectus Top Up Offer of new ordinary shares opened to applications on 6 January 2025. The Board announced on 31 March 2025 that it had reached its £30 million limit (inclusive of the Company’s £10 million over-allotment facility) under its offer for subscription.

During the period, the Company issued the following shares under the Albion VCTs Top Up Offers 2024/2025:

DateNumber of shares issuedIssue price per shareNet consideration received £’000
21 March 202529,774,40274.54 to 75.30 pence21,748

Portfolio
The following investments have been made during the period:

New investments£’000Activity
Latent Technology Group1,722Reinforcement Learning based Animation
Innerworks Technology350Adaptive security
Scripta Therapeutics274AI-enabled drug discovery
OtoImmune172Detection and treatment of autoimmune diseases
Pastel Health97Digital-first provider of multi-specialty care
Formicor Pharmaceuticals55Drug reformulation
Total new investments2,670 


Further investments£’000Activity
Mondra Global1,273Food supply chain emissions modelling
TransFICC1,097A provider of a connectivity solution, connecting financial institutions with trading venues via a single Application Programming Interface (“API”)
Runa Network90Cloud platform and infrastructure that enables corporates to issue digital incentives and payouts
NuvoAir Holdings71Digital therapeutics and decentralised clinical trials for respiratory conditions
uMedeor (T/A uMed)59A middleware technology platform that enables life science organisations to conduct medical research programmes
Total further investments2,590 

Top ten holdings as at 31 March 2025:

InvestmentCarrying value
£’000		% of net asset valueActivity
Quantexa51,40118.7%Network analytics platform to detect financial crime
Proveca18,4146.7%Reformulation of medicines for children
Gravitee Topco (T/A Gravitee.io)9,2593.4%API management platform
Oviva8,8143.2%A technology enabled service business in medical nutritional therapy (“MNT”)
Convertr Media5,9662.2%Digital lead generation software
The Evewell Group5,8152.1%Operator and developer of women’s health centres focusing on fertility
TransFICC5,7192.1%A provider of a connectivity solution, connecting financial institutions with trading venues via a single API
Chonais River Hydro5,6062.0%Owner and operator of a 2 MW hydro-power scheme in the Scottish Highlands
Runa Network5,4202.0%Cloud platform and infrastructure that enables corporates to issue digital incentives and payouts
Radnor House School (TopCo)4,9681.8%Independent school for children aged 2-18

A full breakdown of the Company’s portfolio can be found on the Company’s webpage on the Manager’s website at www.albion.capital/vct-funds/AATG.

Share buy-backs
During the period, the Company did not buy back any shares as the Company was in a close period until 23 April 2025.

It remains the Board’s policy to buy back shares in the market, subject to the overall constraint that such purchases are in the Company’s interest, including the maintenance of sufficient resources for investment in existing and new portfolio companies and the continued payment of dividends to shareholders.

It is the Board’s intention for buy-backs to be at around a 5% discount to net asset value, so far as market conditions and liquidity permit.

Material events and transactions after the period end
After the period end, the Company issued the following new Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny per share under the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers 2024/2025:

DateNumber of shares issuedIssue price per shareNet consideration received £’000
4 April 202510,100,77575.30 pence7,378

There have been no other material events or transactions after the period end to the date of this announcement.

Further information
Further information regarding historic and current financial performance and other useful shareholder information can be found on the Company’s webpage on the Manager’s website at www.albion.capital/vct-funds/AATG.

Clive Richardson, Chairman
17 June 2025

For further information please contact:
Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner
Albion Capital Group LLP - Tel: 020 7601 1850


Recommended Reading