StorageVault Announces Quarterly Dividend for Q2 2025

TORONTO, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. (“StorageVault” or the “Corporation”) (SVI-TSX announced today that a quarterly dividend of $0.002961 per common share (“Common Share”) ‎will be payable on ‎July 15, 2025 to shareholders of record on June 30, 2025, with an ex-dividend ‎date of June 30, 2025. This dividend has been designated as an “eligible dividend” for Canadian ‎income tax ‎purposes.‎ ‎

About StorageVault Canada Inc.

As of March 31, 2025, StorageVault owned and operated 251 storage locations across Canada. StorageVault owns 221 of these locations plus over 5,000 portable storage units representing over 12.7 million rentable square feet on over 728 acres of land. StorageVault also provides last mile storage and logistics’ solutions and professional records management services, such as document and media storage, imaging and shredding services.‎‎‎

