Fountain Asset Corp. Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid

TORONTO, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fountain Asset Corp. (TSXV: FA) (“Fountain”) announced today its intention to effect a normal course issuer bid through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange, subject to receipt of regulatory approval.

Upon receiving regulatory approval, Fountain may, during the 12 month period commencing June 19, 2025 and ending June 18, 2026, purchase on the TSX Venture Exchange up to 3,216,335 subordinate voting shares in total for the purposes of cancellation, representing approximately 5% of the subordinate voting shares of Fountain currently issued and outstanding. The price which Fountain will pay for any such subordinate voting shares will be the market price at the time of acquisition. The actual number of subordinate voting shares which may be purchased and the timing of any such purchases will be determined by Fountain. Fountain has retained Canaccord Genuity Corp. to effect purchases on its behalf pursuant to the bid. Fountain is effecting the bid at this time as it believes that its subordinate voting shares are undervalued at their current market prices and that the purchase of subordinate voting shares would be a prudent use of funds.

About Fountain Asset Corp.

Fountain Asset Corp. is a merchant bank which provides equity financing, bridge loan services (asset back/collateralized financing) and strategic financial consulting services to companies across many industries such as marijuana, oil & gas, mining, real estate, manufacturing, retail, financial services, and biotechnology.

For further information: please contact Andrew Parks at (416) 456-7019 or visit Fountain Asset Corp.'s website at www.fountainassetcorp.com.

Cautionary Statement on Forward‐Looking Information

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. This news release contains forward‐looking information which involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward‐looking information. Forward‐looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, any purchases that may be effected under the proposed normal course issuer bid and the terms of such purchases, if any, and the receipt of applicable regulatory approvals. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward‐looking information include, but are not limited to, failure to obtain regulatory approvals, unavailability of financing, prevailing market conditions, as well as those risks set out in Fountain's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although Fountain believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward‐looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Fountain disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward‐looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.