Eccogene to Report Preclinical Data with ECC4703, Showcasing Impact on Lean Muscle Sparing and Fat Loss in Combination with Semaglutide and Tirzepatide

BOSTON and SHANGHAI, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eccogene, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation oral small molecule therapeutics for chronic cardiometabolic and inflammatory conditions, today announced that preclinical data from a combination study of its wholly owned, highly selective liver-targeting THR-ß full agonist, ECC4703, together with a GLP-1 receptor agonist were selected for a late-breaking poster presentation at the American Diabetes Association’s (ADA) 85th Scientific Sessions. The annual meeting will take place from June 20-23 in Chicago.

The combination therapy of ECC4703 and semaglutide or tirzepatide resulted in significantly greater weight loss compared to semaglutide or tirzepatide alone. The body composition indicated the additional weight loss was mainly contributed by fat mass loss, with preservation of lean mass.

Eccogene’s clinical development strategy is built around discovering and developing safer and more effective oral therapies that can be used alone or synergistically with a GLP-1 receptor agonist to target comorbidities associated with obesity. This is the first time the Company will be publicly presenting data supporting a combination approach for ECC4703 and a GLP-1 receptor agonist.

Late-Breaker Poster Presentation Details

Poster Number: 2183-LB

Poster Title: Metabolic Effects of ECC4703, a Liver-targeting THRβ Full Agonist, in

Combination with Semaglutide and Tirzepatide in Diet-induced Obese Mice

Date/Time: Sunday, June 22 at 12:30pm – 1:30pm CT

ADA abstracts are currently available on the conference website. The poster will be made available on the Eccogene website after the conference concludes.

About Eccogene

Eccogene is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation oral small molecule therapeutics for chronic cardiometabolic and inflammatory conditions. Since its founding, Eccogene has been dedicated to discovering safer and more effective oral therapies that can be used alone or synergistically with a GLP-1 receptor agonist to treat conditions beyond obesity. The Company’s diverse pipeline of small molecule candidates leverages its world-class expertise in translational research, small molecule drug discovery, and a deep understanding of cardiometabolic diseases. For more information, please visit www.eccogene.com or follow the Company on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Amy Bonanno

Lyra Strategic Advisory

abonanno@lyraadvisory.com