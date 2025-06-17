Enterprise Workforce Management Market Analysis Report 2025: Discover Trends in Cloud Adoption and Remote Work Management, and Learn How WFM Solutions Boost Employee Engagement

Dublin, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2025 Workforce Management for the Enterprise" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of this mature yet evolving market whose continued projected growth is attributable to factors such as increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions, growing demand for remote work management, and the need for productivity improvements and operational efficiency across verticals.

A reawakening and transforming sector

It's a tremendously opportunistic time in which WFM solutions are now being used to build employee engagement in contact centers instead of being leveraged to boost productivity, as has traditionally been the case. The market is undergoing a transformation now that companies realize that doing business as usual in their contact centers is not enabling them to achieve their goal of improving the customer experience (CX) while reducing operating costs.

It's interesting that the WFM segment's reawakening follows closely on the heels of the self-service revolution. As more organizations come to accept that even the best self-service applications are not going to eliminate the need for human agents in contact centers (or employees in enterprises), having tools to retain these vital resources and reduce onboarding costs becomes more important.

Detailed and comprehensive coverage

The report examines the WFM market, competitive landscape, technology, products, functional capabilities, and the business, servicing, and market trends driving adoption and innovation. The report also analyzes WFM market activity and provides five-year market projections. It features five vendors that offer WFM solutions addressing the resource management needs of today's complex contact center environments: Aspect, Assembled, Calabrio, NICE, and Verint Systems. Bright Pattern is covered at a higher level.

The right RFP Q&As to identify the best WFM selection for your organization

The report includes detailed side-by-side comparative analyses of 175+ RFP questions and vendor responses to enable end-users seeking a WFM solution to easily compare the most important features for their contact center's success. (Vendor responses have been carefully reviewed and vetted by a team of leading contact center technology and operations experts during in-depth live product demonstrations.)

The report's side-by-side comparative analyses provide a wide range of information about the featured solutions' capabilities, including:

Omnichannel Forecasting

Long-Term Strategic Planning

Hiring Management

Workspace Allocation

Omnichannel Scheduling

Agent Self-Service

Multinational and Union Requirements

Real-Time Adaptive Intraday Management

Real-Time Adherence

Contact Center and Agent Performance Management

Gamification

eLearning/Meeting Management

Back Office/Branch

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Report Participation Criteria

4. Workforce Management Defined

4.1 WFM Product Overview

5. WFM Trends and Challenges

5.1 WFM Trends

5.2 WFM Challenges

6. WFM Market Innovation

6.1 New Features

6.2 Emerging Capabilities

7. Art, Science, and AI: Redefining What's Possible in WFM

8. Forward Thinking: Contact Center Forecasting and Strategic Planning for Resource and Capacity Management

8.1 Omnichannel WFM Operational Requirements and CX Management

8.2 Omnichannel Forecasting

8.3 Long-Term Strategic Planning

8.4 Hiring Management

8.5 Workspace Allocation

9. A Modern Approach to Scheduling

9.1 Omnichannel and Multi-Skill Scheduling

9.2 Agent Self-Service

9.3 Global and Union Requirements

10. Navigating the Unexpected: Tackling Intraday Challenges with Real-Time Solutions

10.1 Real-Time Adaptive Intraday Management

10.2 Real-Time Adherence

10.3 Contact Center and Agent Performance Management

10.4 Gamification

10.5 eLearning/Meeting Management

11. Back-Office/Branch WFM

12. Workforce Management Market Activity

12.1 Validating Market Numbers

12.2 WFM Market Share Analysis

13. WFM Adoption Rate

14. Workforce Management Projections

15. Workforce Management Competitive Landscape

15.1 Company Snapshot

16. Pricing

16.1 Cloud-Based Pricing

17. Company Reports

17.1 Aspect

17.2 Assembled

17.3 Bright Pattern, Inc.

17.4 Calabrio

17.5 NICE

17.6 Verint Systems

