Vaccine Collaboration and Licensing Agreements Analysis Report 2016-2025: Benchmark Analysis of Deals Entered Into by the World's Leading Biopharma Companies

This report contains a comprehensive listing of 818 vaccine deals announced since 2016 including financial terms where available including links to online deal records of actual vaccine partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties.

Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of vaccine deals from 2016 to 2025. Vaccine Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides a comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the vaccine deals entered into by the world's leading biopharma companies. The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter vaccine deals. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes. In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.



The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of vaccine dealmaking.



Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report.



Chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in vaccine dealmaking since 2016.



Chapter 3 provides an overview of the leading vaccine deals since 2016. Deals are listed by headline value.



Chapter 4 provides a comprehensive listing of the top 25 most active companies in vaccine dealmaking with a brief summary followed by a comprehensive listing of vaccine deals, as well as contract documents available in the public domain.



Chapter 5 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of vaccine deals signed and announced since Jan 2016, where a contract document is available in the public domain.



Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of vaccine partnering deals signed and announced since Jan 2016. The chapter is organized by specific vaccine technology type in focus.



The report also includes numerous table and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in vaccine deal making since 2016.



In addition, a comprehensive deal directory is provided organized by company A-Z, deal type and therapeutic target. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



Vaccine Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides the reader with the following key benefits:

Understand deal trends since 2016

Browse vaccine collaboration and licensing deals

Benchmark analysis - identify market value of transactions

Financials terms - upfront, milestone, royalties

Directory of deals by company A-Z, deal type and therapy area

Leading deals by value

Most active dealmakers

Identify assets and deal terms for each transaction

Access contract documents - insights into deal structures

Due diligence - assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Save hundreds of hours of research time

Vaccine Collaboration and Licensing Deals includes:

Trends in vaccine dealmaking in the biopharma industry

Directory of vaccine deal records covering pharmaceutical and biotechnology

The leading vaccine deals by value

Most active vaccine licensing dealmakers

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in vaccine dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Vaccine deals over the years

2.3. Most active vaccine dealmakers

2.4. Vaccine deals by deal type

2.5. Vaccine deals by therapy area

2.6. Vaccine deals by industry sector

2.7. Deal terms for vaccine deals

2.7.1 Vaccine deals headline values

2.7.2 Vaccine deal upfront payments

2.7.3 Vaccine deal milestone payments

2.7.4 Vaccine royalty rates



Chapter 3 - Leading vaccine deals

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Top vaccine deals by value



Chapter 4 - Most active vaccine dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active vaccine dealmakers

4.3. Most active vaccine deals company profiles



Chapter 5 - Vaccine contracts dealmaking directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Vaccine contracts dealmaking directory



Chapter 6 - Vaccine dealmaking by technology type



Deal directory

Deal directory - Vaccine deals by company A-Z

Deal directory - Vaccine deals by deal type

Deal directory - Vaccine deals by therapy area

