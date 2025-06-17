Antibody Collaboration and Licensing Agreements Analysis Report 2025 with Directory of Deals - Upfront, Milestone, Royalties Financial Terms, Company A-Z, Deal Type and Therapy Area

Dublin, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antibody Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Antibody Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides a comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the antibody deals entered into by the world's leading biopharma companies.

This report contains a comprehensive listing of 1486 antibody deals announced since 2019 including financial terms where available including links to online deal records of actual antibody partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties. In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.



Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of antibody deals from 2019 to 2025. The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter antibody deals. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes. The report includes collaboration, development, research and licensing deals.



The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of antibody dealmaking.



Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report.



Chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in antibody dealmaking since 2019.



Chapter 3 provides an overview of the leading antibody deals since 2019. Deals are listed by headline value.



Chapter 4 provides a comprehensive listing of the top 25 most active companies in antibody dealmaking with a brief summary followed by a comprehensive listing of antibody deals, as well as contract documents available in the public domain.



Chapter 5 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of antibody deals signed and announced since Jan 2019, where a contract document is available in the public domain.



Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of antibody partnering deals signed and announced since Jan 2019. The chapter is organized by specific antibody technology type in focus.



The report also includes numerous table and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in antibody deal making since 2019.



In addition, a comprehensive deal directory is provided organized by company A-Z, deal type and therapeutic target. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in antibody dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Antibody deals over the years

2.3. Most active antibody dealmakers

2.4. Antibody deals by deal type

2.5. Antibody deals by therapy area

2.6. Antibody deals by industry sector

2.7. Deal terms for antibody deals

2.7.1 Antibody deals headline values

2.7.2 Antibody deal upfront payments

2.7.3 Antibody deal milestone payments

2.7.4 Antibody royalty rates



Chapter 3 - Leading antibody deals

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Top antibody deals by value



Chapter 4 - Most active antibody dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active antibody dealmakers

4.3. Most active antibody deals company profiles



Chapter 5 - Antibody contracts dealmaking directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Antibody contracts dealmaking directory



Chapter 6 - Antibody dealmaking by technology type

