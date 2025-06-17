PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

17 June 2025

PayPoint plc (the "Company")

Notification of transaction by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility (“PDMRs”)

Vesting of Restricted Share Plan

The Company announces that on 12 June 2025, in accordance with the rules of the PayPoint Restricted Share Plan (“RSP”), the conditional share awards made on 10 June 2022 to the PDMRs listed below vested, having achieved the required performance conditions.

PDMRNumber of conditional shares granted

Dividend equivalent shares accruedGross number of shares vestingNumber of shares cash settled to cover taxes dueNet Vested sharesNumber of shares sold
Nicholas Wiles*30,9215,50236,42317,11419,3090
Katy Wilde7,2361,2828,5184,0024,5164,516
Josephine Toolan5,7011,0116,7123,1533,5590
Christopher Paul3,4216054,0261,8912,1350
Simon Coles7,8941,4009,2944,3674,9270
Ben Ford7,5301,3378,8674,1664,7014,701
Mark Latham6,5781,1657,7433,6384,1054,105
Tanya Murphy7,0871,2588,3453,9214,4240
Stephen O’Neill3,1895633,7521,7631,9891,989
Anthony Sappor3,2165673,7831,7772,0060
Nicholas Williams3,0705433,6131,6971,9160
John Lynch3,8016714,4722,1012,3710

*For the Executive Directors, the RSP awards vest as follows:
      i)   50% of the award on 10 June 2025;
      ii)   25% of the award on 10 June 2026;
      iii)   the balance of the shares of the Award on 10 June 2027.

Deferred Annual Bonus Scheme

The Company announces that on 12 June 2025, in accordance with the rules of the PayPoint PLC Deferred Bonus Plan (“DBP”), the awards granted on 10 June 2022 to the PDMRs listed below vested, having achieved the required continuous employment condition.

PDMRNumber of shares granted

Dividend equivalent shares accruedGross number of shares vestingNumber of shares cash settled to cover taxes dueNet Vested sharesNumber of shares sold
Katy Wilde3,4376064,0431,8992,1442,144
Josephine Toolan1,5162631,7798359440
Simon Coles3,7506634,4132,0732,3400
Nicholas Wiles16,6452,95919,6049,21110,3930
Ben Ford3,5776314,2081,9772,2312,231
Mark Latham3,1255523,6771,7271,9501,950
Tanya Murphy3,3665933,9591,8602,0990

Settlement arrangements
As shown above, shares have been cash settled to cover income tax and national insurance contributions due on vesting. The share price on release was £7.68 per share.

The Net Vested share RSP and DBP awards to PDMRs were satisfied by the issue of 78,059 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each in the Company (the “New Ordinary Shares”). The New Ordinary Shares have been admitted to trading on the main market pursuant to the Company’s existing block listing admission facility.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital consists of 70,297,512 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 70,297,512 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The Notification of Dealing Forms can be found below.

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)

Name
  1. Nicholas Wiles
  2. Katy Wilde
  3. Josephine Toolan
  4. Christopher Paul
  5. Simon Coles
  6. Ben Ford
  7. Mark Latham
  8. Tanya Murphy
  9. Stephen O’Neill
  10. Anthony Sappor
  11. Nicholas Williams
  12. John Lynch
 
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
  1. Chief Executive Officer
  2. PDMR
  3. PDMR
  4. PDMR
  5. PDMR
  6. PDMR
  7. PDMR
  8. PDMR
  9. PDMR
  10. PDMR
  11. PDMR
  12. PDMR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NamePayPoint Plc
b)LEI5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Ordinary shares of 1/3 pence

ISIN: GB00B02QND93
b)Nature of the transactionVesting of conditional share awards under the Company’s RSP.
c)























Price(s) and volume(s)























PriceVolume(s) 
 £7.6836,423  
 £7.688,518  
 £7.686,712  
 £7.684,026  
 £7.689,294  
 £7.688,867  
 £7.687,743  
 £7.688,345  
 £7.683,752  
 £7.683,783  
11.£7.683,613  
 £7.684,472  
d)Aggregated information 
  1. £280,092.87
  2. £65,503.42
  3. £51,615.28
  4. £30,959.94
  5. £71,470.86
  6. £68,187.23
  7. £59,543.67
  8. £64,173.05
  9. £28,852.88
  10. £29,092.87
  11. £27,783.97
  12. £34,389.68
    
e)Date of the transaction12 June 2025
f)Place of the transactionOutside of a trading venue


1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)

Name
  1. Katy Wilde
  2. Benjamin Ford
  3. Mark Latham
  4. Stephen O’Neill
 
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
  1. PDMR
  2. PDMR
  3. PDMR
  4. PDMR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NamePayPoint Plc
b)LEI5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Ordinary shares of 1/3 pence

ISIN: GB00B02QND93

b)Nature of the transactionSale of Net Vested shares awarded under the Company’s RSP.
c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

PriceVolume(s)
 £7.684,516
   £7.684,701
   £7.684,105
   £7.681,989
d)



Aggregated information



Aggregate Total
  1. £34,728.04
  1. £36,150.69
  
  1. £31,567.45
  
  1. £15,295.41
e)Date of the transaction12 June 2025
f)Place of the transactionXLON


1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name
  1. Katy Wilde
  2. Josephine Toolan
  3. Simon Coles
  4. Nicholas Wiles
  5. Ben Ford
  6. Mark Latham
  7. Tanya Murphy
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
  1. PDMR
  2. PDMR
  3. PDMR
  4. Chief Executive Officer
  5. PDMR
  6. PDMR
  7. PDMR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NamePayPoint Plc
b)LEI5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Ordinary shares of 1/3 pence

ISIN: GB00B02QND93

b)Nature of the transactionVesting of awards under the Company’s DBP.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 PriceVolume(s)
 7.684,043
   7.681,779
   7.684,413
   7.6819,604
   7.684,208
   7.683,677
   7.683,959
d)

Aggregated information

 Aggregate Volume(s)    Aggregate
Price(s)           		Aggregate Total
 4,0437.68£31,090.67
   1,7797.68£13,680.51
   4,4137.68£33,935.97
   19,6047.68£150,754.76
   4,2087.68£32,359.52
   3,6777.68£28,276.13
   3,9597.68£30,444.71
e)Date of the transaction12 June 2025
f)Place of the transactionOutside of a trading venue


1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name
  1. Katy Wilde
  2. Ben Ford
  3. Mark Latham
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/status1. PDMR
2. PDMR
3. PDMR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NamePayPoint Plc
b)LEI5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Ordinary shares of 1/3 pence

ISIN: GB00B02QND93
b)Nature of the transactionSale of Net Vested shares awarded under the Company’s DBP.
c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 PriceVolume(s)
£7.68
  1. 2,144
  2. 2,231
  3. 1,950
d)Aggregated information
  1. £16,487.36
  2. £17,156.39
  3. £14,995.50
e)Date of the transaction12 June 2025
f)Place of the transactionXLON

