PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

17 June 2025

PayPoint plc (the "Company")

Notification of transaction by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility (“PDMRs”)

Vesting of Restricted Share Plan

The Company announces that on 12 June 2025, in accordance with the rules of the PayPoint Restricted Share Plan (“RSP”), the conditional share awards made on 10 June 2022 to the PDMRs listed below vested, having achieved the required performance conditions.

PDMR Number of conditional shares granted



Dividend equivalent shares accrued Gross number of shares vesting Number of shares cash settled to cover taxes due Net Vested shares Number of shares sold Nicholas Wiles* 30,921 5,502 36,423 17,114 19,309 0 Katy Wilde 7,236 1,282 8,518 4,002 4,516 4,516 Josephine Toolan 5,701 1,011 6,712 3,153 3,559 0 Christopher Paul 3,421 605 4,026 1,891 2,135 0 Simon Coles 7,894 1,400 9,294 4,367 4,927 0 Ben Ford 7,530 1,337 8,867 4,166 4,701 4,701 Mark Latham 6,578 1,165 7,743 3,638 4,105 4,105 Tanya Murphy 7,087 1,258 8,345 3,921 4,424 0 Stephen O’Neill 3,189 563 3,752 1,763 1,989 1,989 Anthony Sappor 3,216 567 3,783 1,777 2,006 0 Nicholas Williams 3,070 543 3,613 1,697 1,916 0 John Lynch 3,801 671 4,472 2,101 2,371 0

*For the Executive Directors, the RSP awards vest as follows:

i) 50% of the award on 10 June 2025;

ii) 25% of the award on 10 June 2026;

iii) the balance of the shares of the Award on 10 June 2027.

Deferred Annual Bonus Scheme

The Company announces that on 12 June 2025, in accordance with the rules of the PayPoint PLC Deferred Bonus Plan (“DBP”), the awards granted on 10 June 2022 to the PDMRs listed below vested, having achieved the required continuous employment condition.

PDMR Number of shares granted



Dividend equivalent shares accrued Gross number of shares vesting Number of shares cash settled to cover taxes due Net Vested shares Number of shares sold Katy Wilde 3,437 606 4,043 1,899 2,144 2,144 Josephine Toolan 1,516 263 1,779 835 944 0 Simon Coles 3,750 663 4,413 2,073 2,340 0 Nicholas Wiles 16,645 2,959 19,604 9,211 10,393 0 Ben Ford 3,577 631 4,208 1,977 2,231 2,231 Mark Latham 3,125 552 3,677 1,727 1,950 1,950 Tanya Murphy 3,366 593 3,959 1,860 2,099 0

Settlement arrangements

As shown above, shares have been cash settled to cover income tax and national insurance contributions due on vesting. The share price on release was £7.68 per share.

The Net Vested share RSP and DBP awards to PDMRs were satisfied by the issue of 78,059 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each in the Company (the “New Ordinary Shares”). The New Ordinary Shares have been admitted to trading on the main market pursuant to the Company’s existing block listing admission facility.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital consists of 70,297,512 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 70,297,512 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The Notification of Dealing Forms can be found below.

Enquiries:



PayPoint Plc

Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary

Steve O'Neill, Chief Marketing and Corporate Affairs Officer

+44 (0)7919488066

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

http://corporate.paypoint.com/

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a)



Name



Nicholas Wiles Katy Wilde Josephine Toolan Christopher Paul Simon Coles Ben Ford Mark Latham Tanya Murphy Stephen O’Neill Anthony Sappor Nicholas Williams John Lynch 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer PDMR PDMR PDMR PDMR PDMR PDMR PDMR PDMR PDMR PDMR PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name PayPoint Plc b) LEI 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of 1/3 pence



ISIN: GB00B02QND93 b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of conditional share awards under the Company’s RSP. c)















































Price(s) and volume(s)















































Price Volume(s) £7.68 36,423 £7.68 8,518 £7.68 6,712 £7.68 4,026 £7.68 9,294 £7.68 8,867 £7.68 7,743 £7.68 8,345 £7.68 3,752 £7.68 3,783 11. £7.68 3,613 £7.68 4,472 d) Aggregated information £280,092.87 £65,503.42 £51,615.28 £30,959.94 £71,470.86 £68,187.23 £59,543.67 £64,173.05 £28,852.88 £29,092.87 £27,783.97 £34,389.68 e) Date of the transaction 12 June 2025 f) Place of the transaction Outside of a trading venue





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a)



Name



Katy Wilde Benjamin Ford Mark Latham Stephen O’Neill 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR PDMR PDMR PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name PayPoint Plc b) LEI 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of 1/3 pence



ISIN: GB00B02QND93



b) Nature of the transaction Sale of Net Vested shares awarded under the Company’s RSP. c)



Price(s) and volume(s)



Price Volume(s) £7.68 4,516 £7.68 4,701 £7.68 4,105 £7.68 1,989 d)







Aggregated information







Aggregate Total £34,728.04 £36,150.69 £31,567.45 £15,295.41 e) Date of the transaction 12 June 2025 f) Place of the transaction XLON





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Katy Wilde Josephine Toolan Simon Coles Nicholas Wiles Ben Ford Mark Latham Tanya Murphy 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR PDMR PDMR Chief Executive Officer PDMR PDMR PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name PayPoint Plc b) LEI 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of 1/3 pence



ISIN: GB00B02QND93



b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of awards under the Company’s DBP.



c)



Price(s) and volume(s)



Price Volume(s) 7.68 4,043 7.68 1,779 7.68 4,413 7.68 19,604 7.68 4,208 7.68 3,677 7.68 3,959 d)



Aggregated information



Aggregate Volume(s) Aggregate

Price(s) Aggregate Total 4,043 7.68 £31,090.67 1,779 7.68 £13,680.51 4,413 7.68 £33,935.97 19,604 7.68 £150,754.76 4,208 7.68 £32,359.52 3,677 7.68 £28,276.13 3,959 7.68 £30,444.71 e) Date of the transaction 12 June 2025 f) Place of the transaction Outside of a trading venue



