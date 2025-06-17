PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

17 June 2025
PayPoint plc (the "Company")
Notification of transaction by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility (“PDMRs”)
Vesting of Restricted Share Plan
The Company announces that on 12 June 2025, in accordance with the rules of the PayPoint Restricted Share Plan (“RSP”), the conditional share awards made on 10 June 2022 to the PDMRs listed below vested, having achieved the required performance conditions.
|PDMR
|Number of conditional shares granted
|Dividend equivalent shares accrued
|Gross number of shares vesting
|Number of shares cash settled to cover taxes due
|Net Vested shares
|Number of shares sold
|Nicholas Wiles*
|30,921
|5,502
|36,423
|17,114
|19,309
|0
|Katy Wilde
|7,236
|1,282
|8,518
|4,002
|4,516
|4,516
|Josephine Toolan
|5,701
|1,011
|6,712
|3,153
|3,559
|0
|Christopher Paul
|3,421
|605
|4,026
|1,891
|2,135
|0
|Simon Coles
|7,894
|1,400
|9,294
|4,367
|4,927
|0
|Ben Ford
|7,530
|1,337
|8,867
|4,166
|4,701
|4,701
|Mark Latham
|6,578
|1,165
|7,743
|3,638
|4,105
|4,105
|Tanya Murphy
|7,087
|1,258
|8,345
|3,921
|4,424
|0
|Stephen O’Neill
|3,189
|563
|3,752
|1,763
|1,989
|1,989
|Anthony Sappor
|3,216
|567
|3,783
|1,777
|2,006
|0
|Nicholas Williams
|3,070
|543
|3,613
|1,697
|1,916
|0
|John Lynch
|3,801
|671
|4,472
|2,101
|2,371
|0
*For the Executive Directors, the RSP awards vest as follows:
i) 50% of the award on 10 June 2025;
ii) 25% of the award on 10 June 2026;
iii) the balance of the shares of the Award on 10 June 2027.
Deferred Annual Bonus Scheme
The Company announces that on 12 June 2025, in accordance with the rules of the PayPoint PLC Deferred Bonus Plan (“DBP”), the awards granted on 10 June 2022 to the PDMRs listed below vested, having achieved the required continuous employment condition.
|PDMR
|Number of shares granted
|Dividend equivalent shares accrued
|Gross number of shares vesting
|Number of shares cash settled to cover taxes due
|Net Vested shares
|Number of shares sold
|Katy Wilde
|3,437
|606
|4,043
|1,899
|2,144
|2,144
|Josephine Toolan
|1,516
|263
|1,779
|835
|944
|0
|Simon Coles
|3,750
|663
|4,413
|2,073
|2,340
|0
|Nicholas Wiles
|16,645
|2,959
|19,604
|9,211
|10,393
|0
|Ben Ford
|3,577
|631
|4,208
|1,977
|2,231
|2,231
|Mark Latham
|3,125
|552
|3,677
|1,727
|1,950
|1,950
|Tanya Murphy
|3,366
|593
|3,959
|1,860
|2,099
|0
Settlement arrangements
As shown above, shares have been cash settled to cover income tax and national insurance contributions due on vesting. The share price on release was £7.68 per share.
The Net Vested share RSP and DBP awards to PDMRs were satisfied by the issue of 78,059 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each in the Company (the “New Ordinary Shares”). The New Ordinary Shares have been admitted to trading on the main market pursuant to the Company’s existing block listing admission facility.
As of the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital consists of 70,297,512 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.
The above figure of 70,297,512 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
The Notification of Dealing Forms can be found below.
Enquiries:
PayPoint Plc
Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary
Steve O'Neill, Chief Marketing and Corporate Affairs Officer
+44 (0)7919488066
LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
http://corporate.paypoint.com/
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|PayPoint Plc
|b)
|LEI
|5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 1/3 pence
ISIN: GB00B02QND93
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Vesting of conditional share awards under the Company’s RSP.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price
|Volume(s)
|£7.68
|36,423
|£7.68
|8,518
|£7.68
|6,712
|£7.68
|4,026
|£7.68
|9,294
|£7.68
|8,867
|£7.68
|7,743
|£7.68
|8,345
|£7.68
|3,752
|£7.68
|3,783
|11.
|£7.68
|3,613
|£7.68
|4,472
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|12 June 2025
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside of a trading venue
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|PayPoint Plc
|b)
|LEI
|5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 1/3 pence
ISIN: GB00B02QND93
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale of Net Vested shares awarded under the Company’s RSP.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price
|Volume(s)
|£7.68
|4,516
|£7.68
|4,701
|£7.68
|4,105
|£7.68
|1,989
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Aggregate Total
|
|
|
|
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|12 June 2025
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|XLON
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|PayPoint Plc
|b)
|LEI
|5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 1/3 pence
ISIN: GB00B02QND93
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Vesting of awards under the Company’s DBP.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price
|Volume(s)
|7.68
|4,043
|7.68
|1,779
|7.68
|4,413
|7.68
|19,604
|7.68
|4,208
|7.68
|3,677
|7.68
|3,959
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Aggregate Volume(s)
|Aggregate
Price(s)
|Aggregate Total
|4,043
|7.68
|£31,090.67
|1,779
|7.68
|£13,680.51
|4,413
|7.68
|£33,935.97
|19,604
|7.68
|£150,754.76
|4,208
|7.68
|£32,359.52
|3,677
|7.68
|£28,276.13
|3,959
|7.68
|£30,444.71
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|12 June 2025
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside of a trading venue
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|1. PDMR
2. PDMR
3. PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|PayPoint Plc
|b)
|LEI
|5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 1/3 pence
ISIN: GB00B02QND93
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale of Net Vested shares awarded under the Company’s DBP.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price
|Volume(s)
|£7.68
|
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|12 June 2025
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|XLON