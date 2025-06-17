New Startup decisionMe Improves Complex Decisioning with AI

BOSTON, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- decisionMe, Inc. launched today as a new company empowering individuals and teams to make better decisions with an ecosystem of powerful applications. The first app, decisionMe raDAR™ is available immediately to help users navigate the complexities of both business and life choices. Sidestep biases and goal misalignment to pave the way for optimal outcomes—and make better decisions together with decisionMe. The company is based in Westborough, MA and led by seasoned local entrepreneur Glenn D. House Sr.

Make better decisions with raDAR (risk-abated Decision, Analysis & Resolution™). Let AI drive a thorough analysis of alternatives, risks, and costs—before the decisionMe engine provides recommendations. Users will benefit from having the construct that massive industrial companies have been using for years to make mission-critical decisions. Whether deciding where to locate their business or family, considering a career change, or deciding where or when to further their education, the application will guide users to the best choice based on their specific needs while removing external bias.

“Making a choice with limited data can be costly in terms of time, resources and lost opportunity. I wanted to bring a method I know works in industry to other professionals to help them navigate decisions with confidence,” said Glenn D. House, Sr. “Using the decisionMe app will help professionals across the country reduce the risk, stress, and anxiety associated with complex decisioning. Here’s to fewer sleepless nights due to big decisions!”

decisionMe was built upon years of experience driving decision intelligence, analysis and resolution for enterprise organizations. It guides users through criteria selection and rankings, ensuring precision and insight, and is ideal for both individual users and teams. A proprietary decision framework fuses AI, machine learning, and decision support and collaboration in a new and ingenious way. Users gain easy access to an app with personalized decisioning, straightforward analytics, algorithms, and automatic statistical scenario calculations.

“For years I've been coaching women in science to use decisioning frameworks in their professional and personal lives," said Susan DiClemente, owner of Susan DiClemente Coaching & Consulting. "When I heard about this new application, I was so excited and energized. I use a certain manual approach that provides clarity to decision making, but it can be cumbersome. Using decisionMe's tool, I can give my clients the opportunity to make their decisions with a proven method coupled with AI and automatic statistical scenarios, making the process much more streamlined. This is just what my clients need to communicate their decisions with confidence and clarity.”

Artificial Intelligence Upsets the Decision Analysis Industry

For decades, industry has been burdened with multi-criteria decision making, and professionals have used complex DAR frameworks (Decision, Analysis, and Resolution) and MCDR solutions (multi-criteria decision making) to help them weed through complex criteria and land on the best decision for the company. Those complex tools have been streamlined and enhanced with a new AI-powered approach to problem solving in decisionMe, designed to avoid wasted time and headaches normally associated with the typically chaotic spreadsheet method or casual notes that makes it nearly impossible for auditor certification.

Entrepreneur Glenn D. House, Sr. has started and successfully exited three previous companies, developing and deploying decision support tools for more than 30 years. decisionMe merges that experience with the best multi-criteria decision practices by harnessing the power of AI and statistical simulation. It removes the need for complex spreadsheets and calculations, allowing users to focus on what’s most important – the decision criteria and successful outcomes. As Charles Kettering famously said, “A problem well defined is half solved.”

The app’s embedded AI takes seconds to comb through mountains of data and deliver additional criteria and constraints beyond the users’ expectations to drastically increase the quality and efficacy of the decision. Users can make informed choices about everything from education to personal finances, to challenging work decisions—without the negative effects of external bias, in an easy-to-use app on their mobile device or personal computer.

Navigate life’s biggest decisions confidently with the decisionMe raDAR™ app, available today online at decisionMe.com .

To learn more about decisionMe, visit www.decisionMe.com/about-decisionme and watch the video!





About decisionMe, Inc.

decisionMe is a decision intelligence company focused on helping individuals and teams make more informed decisions through a proprietary decision framework enhanced with the most advanced AI assistance technology. Based in Westborough, MA, the company offers the decisionMe raDAR™ app as well as decisioning consulting, training, and speaking services. Visit decisionme.com or call 617-990-1908 to learn more.

