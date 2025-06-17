Richtech Robotics’ AI-Driven Robot ADAM Surpasses 16,000 Drinks Served at Flagship Las Vegas Location

Company’s AI-powered robot, ADAM, continues to revolutionize beverage service and free its human counterparts to engage with customers

LAS VEGAS, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richtech Robotics Inc. (Nasdaq: RR) (“Richtech Robotics” or the “Company”), a Nevada-based provider of AI-powered service robotics, announced today that its cutting-edge robot, ADAM, has officially served over 16,000 drinks at Clouffee & Tea in Town Square, Las Vegas.

Opened on February 9, 2025, Clouffee & Tea is the Company’s flagship food and beverage concept, showcasing ADAM’s capabilities in a real-world retail setting. The café features a diverse menu of milk teas, coffees, and desserts—all prepared and served with precision and consistency by ADAM.

Powered by advanced AI and driven by NVIDIA technology, ADAM is designed to engage customers, suggest beverages based on preferences, and execute complex recipes with both speed and accuracy. With two robotic arms operating in seamless coordination, ADAM can deliver a high-quality experience that’s both efficient and entertaining.

At the core of ADAM’s high-performance service is its proprietary vision-AI system, which monitors each cup in real time and precisely adjusts pour angle, flow rate, and timing to ensure milliliter-level accuracy with every drink. This advanced, closed-loop “perception-to-action” control system not only enables ADAM to deliver premium beverages—it also represents the foundation for a much broader vision. Designed as a versatile robotic coworker, ADAM is built to scale far beyond beverage service, with potential applications across retail, laboratories, and other commercial environments.

“Surpassing 16,000 drinks served is more than just a milestone—it’s a compelling validation of ADAM’s real-world performance and commercial viability,” said Matt Casella, President of Richtech Robotics. “ADAM combines precision engineering with adaptive AI to deliver a faster, smarter, and more engaging customer experience. This kind of scalable, revenue-generating automation not only transforms service models in food and beverage—it also underscores the broader value proposition for our partners and investors as we expand ADAM’s applications across multiple industries.”

Richtech Robotics has deployed over 400 robotic solutions across a wide range of industries, including hospitality, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, and entertainment. Its clients include industry leaders such as the Texas Rangers' Globe Life Field, Golden Corral, Hilton, Sodexo, Boyd Gaming, and many more.

About Richtech Robotics

Richtech Robotics is a provider of collaborative robotic solutions specializing in the service industry, including the hospitality and healthcare sectors. Our mission is to transform the service industry through collaborative robotic solutions that enhance the customer experience and empower businesses to achieve more. By seamlessly integrating cutting-edge automation, we aspire to create a landscape of enhanced interactions, efficiency, and innovation, propelling organizations toward unparalleled levels of excellence and satisfaction. Learn more at www.RichtechRobotics.com and connect with us on X (Twitter), LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “expect,” and “intend,” among others. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the precision, quality and consistency of the performance of the ADAM robot and the scalability and commercial viability of the ADAM robot.

These forward-looking statements are based on Richtech Robotics’ current expectations and actual results could differ materially. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements include, among others, risks and uncertainties related to the performance of ADAM and the success of Clouffee & Tea, Richtech Robotics’ products, industry and general economic and market conditions. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in Richtech Robotics’ Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on March 4, 2025, the IPO Registration Statement and periodic reports filed with the SEC on or after the date thereof. All of Richtech Robotics’ forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date thereof. New risks and uncertainties arise over time, and it is not possible for Richtech Robotics to predict those events or how they may affect Richtech Robotics. If a change to the events and circumstances reflected in Richtech Robotics’ forward-looking statements occurs, Richtech Robotics’ business, financial condition and operating results may vary materially from those expressed in Richtech Robotics’ forward-looking statements.

Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Richtech Robotics assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Investors:

CORE IR

Matt Blazei

ir@richtechrobotics.com

Media:

Timothy Tanksley

Director of Marketing

Richtech Robotics, Inc

press@richtechrobotics.com

702-534-0050