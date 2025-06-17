Press Release Biocartis NV: Biocartis Welcomes Ben Svarczkopf as Senior Vice President of Global Marketing

PRESS RELEASE - 06/17/2025, 07:00 AM CDT

Biocartis Welcomes Ben Svarczkopf as Senior Vice President of Global Marketing

Itasca (IL), United States - June 17, 2025. Biocartis Group of Companies (“Biocartis”), an innovative precision oncology company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ben Svarczkopf, MS, MT(ASCP) as Senior Vice President (SVP) of Global Marketing, effective 17 June 2025.

In this role, Mr. Svarczkopf will serve as a member of the leadership team, responsible for the strategic oversight and execution of integrated marketing initiatives, product management, and global market access efforts. He will focus on accelerating commercial growth, enhancing market awareness, strengthening brand positioning, and optimizing global market access to ensure broader adoption of Biocartis’ solutions.

With a career spanning more than 25 years in clinical laboratory science, Mr. Svarczkopf brings a unique blend of business acumen, clinical training, and biotechnology expertise to Biocartis. Most recently, Mr. Svarczkopf served as Head of Global Strategic Marketing at Diasorin Molecular, where he led the development and implementation of comprehensive strategic plans for both the clinical diagnostics business unit and the Luminex life sciences platforms. Prior to that, Mr. Svarczkopf served as Vice President of Product Innovation and Global Marketing for Cepheid (a Danaher Company), and has also held senior leadership roles in marketing, strategy and sales at Luminex, QIAGEN, Roche Diagnostics, and Beckman Coulter.

He earned his Master of Science in Biotechnology Enterprise & Entrepreneurship and Regulatory Science from Johns Hopkins University, and Bachelor of Science degrees in Medical Technology/Clinical Lab Science and Organization Behavior from Purdue University.

Roger Moody, Chief Executive Officer of Biocartis, commented: “We are thrilled to welcome Ben Svarczkopf to Biocartis as our new SVP Global Marketing. His impressive track record across some of the molecular diagnostic industry’s most respected companies makes him an ideal addition to our team. Ben’s expertise will be instrumental in driving our strategic growth and advancing our mission to improve access to fast, actionable oncology testing worldwide."

