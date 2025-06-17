Veriff Announces First Annual “Trust Awards” Winners

New York, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Veriff, a global AI-native identity verification company powering trust infrastructure online, announced the winners of the inaugural 2025 Veriff Trust Awards. The Trust Awards, an annual recognition of Veriff customers, celebrate organizations and individuals who go above and beyond to establish trust online and make the internet a safer place.

Research indicates that online fraud is increasing drastically worldwide. In fact, Federal Trade Commission data show that consumers reported losing more than $12.5 billion to fraud in 2024, representing a 25% increase over the prior year. Particularly as fraud technology, such as AI-generated deepfakes, continues to evolve at an unprecedented rate, Veriff is proud to spotlight the businesses taking concrete steps to embed trust into every customer interaction.

Four winners were selected for their commitment to innovation, impact, and dedication to a more transparent, secure, and inclusive digital world. This recognition celebrates their outstanding contributions – from fraud prevention to customer trust – that truly embody the spirit of the award. The 2025 winners include:

Instacart : The Community Champion Award - Instacart’s mission is rooted in a commitment to enrich lives by giving people back valuable time for what matters most. This dedication to community well-being inspires innovative solutions across the organization, including proactive efforts to combat fraud and protect the people they serve.

Uber : Trust Innovator Award - Uber's forward-thinking approach, along with its commitment to transparency, user empowerment, and proactive risk prevention, sets them apart as a leader in trust and safety. Their continuous innovation redefines what it means to move safely and responsibly in the digital age.

Kueski : Ethical Leader Award- Kueski's proactive approach to fraud prevention, commitment to responsible innovation, and high standards in digital trust make it a model for ethical leadership in the rapidly growing fintech space.

Valr: Rising Star Award - Valr is redefining the future of crypto with a bold blend of innovation and integrity driving a more open, accountable, and trusted digital asset ecosystem. They lead with trailblazing blockchain solutions putting ethical leadership and user trust at the heart of everything.

“Without trust, you cannot unlock the full potential of the digital economy. Businesses that ignore security are gambling with both their customers and their bottom line,” said Kaarel Kotkas, Founder & CEO of Veriff. “We’re proud to spotlight organizations that are raising the bar and leading the way to contribute to our mission of building trust infrastructure making the internet a safer place. Congratulations to all of the 2025 winners!”

About Veriff

Veriff is a global identity verification platform helping businesses build trust online. Our AI-native technology combines automation and human expertise to quickly and accurately verify users worldwide with minimal friction. Trusted by leading companies like Blockchain, Bolt, Deel, Monzo, Starship, Trustpilot, and Webull across finance, marketplaces, mobility, gaming, and other industries. Our trust infrastructure helps businesses stay compliant, prevent fraud, protect users, and scale globally, enabling a safer, more transparent internet for everyone.

