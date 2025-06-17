AI. Robotics. Automation. DLH Technology and Innovation Powers Recently Honored Projects

ATLANTA, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DLHC) (“DLH” or the “Company”), a leading provider of science research and development, systems engineering and integration, and digital transformation and cybersecurity solutions announced today that three DLH solutions developed in collaboration with military health leadership have been named 2025 FORUM Innovation Award winners.

Each year, the FORUM Innovation Awards recognize top IT programs nominated and selected by their peers for pushing the technology envelope, showcasing breakthrough innovation, and rewarding the leadership and teamwork that improve and advance each agency’s mission.

“DLH and our partners in the military health community operate at the leading-edge of scientific discovery and technological innovation,” said Zach Parker, DLH President and CEO. “Each of these award-winning projects demonstrate the life-saving impact that the work of our data scientists, engineers, and health experts has on Warfighter readiness.”

The 2025 FORUM Innovation Award winners are:

Telerobotic Operator Network (TRON) - DHA MRDC TATRC

TRON is a groundbreaking initiative which allows surgeons to operate on patients located far away by combining virtual reality, digital twin, AI, and robotics. With this technology, doctors and medics can remotely provide vital care on wounded Warfighters operating in hazardous conditions that would ordinarily make treatment nearly impossible.

AutoDoc - DHA MRDC TATRC

Collecting accurate, actionable data is central to developing life-saving automated casualty care solutions, but data collection at the point of care typically requires caregivers to stop providing treatment for the sake of documentation. Automating Documentation (“AutoDoc”) delivers a suite of sensors that passively collect accurate and reliable data on patients and medics in challenging operational environments and high stress situations - allowing medics to focus on the vital care they are providing.

Joint Patient Safety Reporting (JPSR) - DHA PEO Medical Systems, DADIO/J-6

Accurate, comprehensive event reporting is crucial for patient safety, but Warfighter health data is often partitioned between the Defense Health Agency (“DHA”) and Department of Veterans Affairs (“VA”). JPSR securely integrates patient health data into a single system for quantitative and comparative data analysis, including customizable analytical tools, reports, and dashboards which allow for at-a-glance monitoring, measuring, and analysis. This unified system gives caregivers the full visibility they need.

“For over twenty years, DLH has joined forces with military partners to drive research and development, including integrating AI/ML technologies, autonomous medical systems, and interoperable telemedicine platforms,” said Mary Dowdall, President, Advanced Mission Solutions. “These awards demonstrate the value of our enduring collaboration and demonstrate our company’s ability to execute at the nexus of science and technology.”

About DLH

DLH (NASDAQ: DLHC), a Russell 2000 company, enhances technology, public health, and cyber security readiness missions through science, technology, cyber, and engineering solutions and services. Our experts solve some of the most complex and critical missions faced by customers today, leveraging digital transformation, artificial intelligence, advanced analytics, cloud-based applications, telehealth systems, and more. With over 2,400 employees dedicated to the idea that “Your Mission is Our Passion,” DLH brings a unique combination of technology, innovation, and world-class expertise to improve lives across the globe. For more information, visit www.DLHcorp.com .

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Contact: Chris Witty

Phone: 646-438-9385

Email: cwitty@darrowir.com