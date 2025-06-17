Meltwater wins six Comparably Awards, including Best Career Growth and Best Leadership Teams

SAN FRANCISCO, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meltwater, a global leader in media, social, and consumer intelligence, has been recognized with six Comparably Awards in 2025, underscoring the company’s continued momentum and its commitment to building a high-performing, people-first culture.

Based entirely on anonymous employee feedback across 20 core culture metrics – including leadership, career development, and work-life balance – Meltwater was recognized with the following awards:

Best Career Growth

Best Leadership Teams

Best Engineering Teams

Best HR Teams

Best Product & Design Teams

Best Sales Teams

“We’re honored to be recognized across so many categories by Comparably, and especially proud that these awards are based on employee feedback,” said John Box, CEO of Meltwater. “These recognitions reflect the culture our employees have built, one defined by innovation, inclusion, and the belief that we grow together by supporting one another and building best-in-class solutions for our customers.”

Meltwater earned Best Career Growth recognition for its ongoing investment in employee growth through international opportunities, leadership training, and learning and development across the business. Meltwater was also recognized among the Best Leadership Teams, highlighting the strength, transparency, and vision of its global leaders - all key traits that create an environment where employees are empowered to make an impact and grow their careers.

Meltwater’s recognition among top global companies affirms its belief in the potential of its people, ideas, and technologies. With a team of over 2,200 employees in 50 locations across 25 countries, Meltwater continues to build a workplace where everyone can learn, belong, and unlock new heights in their careers.

In previous years, Meltwater has been recognized for Best Company for Career Growth, Best CEOs for Women, Best Company Culture, and Best Global Culture. The company continues to hire for a wide range of roles globally. To learn more about open positions, please visit meltwater.com/careers .

About Meltwater

Meltwater empowers companies with solutions that span media, social and consumer intelligence. By analyzing ~1 billion pieces of content daily and transforming them into vital insights, Meltwater unlocks the competitive edge to drive results. With 27,000 global customers, 50 offices across six continents, and 2,200 employees, Meltwater is the industry partner for global brands making an impact. Learn more at meltwater.com.