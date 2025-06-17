Willis appoints new leader for law firms in North America

NEW YORK, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis, a WTW business (Nasdaq: WTW), has announced the appointment of Linda Fisher as the sub-vertical leader for law firms within the Financial Services and Professional Services (FIPS) industry vertical division within North America.

Based in Chicago and reporting directly to Brad Messinger, FIPS Leader, Fisher will leverage her extensive industry experience to drive growth in the legal sector. Her responsibilities will include business development, creating intellectual capital, representing Willis at industry events, and enhancing the full suite of services and solutions for law firm clients.

Prior to joining Willis, Fisher was with Marsh McLennan Agency, where she was a Managing Director in their national law firm vertical. She was also a leader in Gallagher’s law firm group and the law firm practice leader at Old Republic Professional. Fisher holds a B.S. degree from the University of Alabama, has her RPLU and CPLP designations, and is a frequent conference and panel speaker.

Messinger commented, “I am thrilled to welcome Linda to the team. Her deep understanding of the legal landscape and passion for law firms is second to none in the industry, and her expertise will guide us in deepening our business within the legal sector. I look forward to welcoming her to the team.”

