Ashvattha Therapeutics to Present Data on Novel Nanomedicine Radiotracers at SNMMI Annual Meeting

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashvattha Therapeutics (“Ashvattha”), a clinical-stage company advancing a new class of nanomedicine therapeutics that traverse tissue barriers to selectively target and reprogram activated cells in regions of inflammation, today announced it will present data on two novel nanomedicine radiotracers at the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (SNMMI) Annual Meeting, June 21 – 24, 2025 in New Orleans, LA.

The data will demonstrate the ability to tune Ashvattha's hydroxyl dendrimer platform to achieve selective uptake in neuroinflammation in humans and in tumor-associated macrophages in cancer animal models.

The company will present findings on two novel nanomedicine radiotracers: flurimedrimer, which selectively targets activated microglia in the human brain to support its neurology pipeline, and a second radiotracer designed to selectively target tumor-associated macrophages, potentially advancing precision imaging in oncology.

SNMMI:

Poster Title : Flurimedrimer, a Novel Nanomedicine Radiotracer, Selectively Targeting Activated Microglia in Human Brain

: Flurimedrimer, a Novel Nanomedicine Radiotracer, Selectively Targeting Activated Microglia in Human Brain Presentation Date/Time : Sunday, June 22, 2025; 6:30-7:00pm CDT

: Sunday, June 22, 2025; 6:30-7:00pm CDT Session Type : Molecular Targeting Probes POPs

: Molecular Targeting Probes POPs Presenter : Farshad Moradi, MD, Stanford University





Poster Title : A Novel Nanomedicine Radiotracer, Selectively Targeting Tumor Associated Macrophages

: A Novel Nanomedicine Radiotracer, Selectively Targeting Tumor Associated Macrophages Presentation Date/Time : Monday, June 23, 2025; 10:30 AM-11:15am CDT

: Monday, June 23, 2025; 10:30 AM-11:15am CDT Session Type : Poster Session

: Poster Session Presenter : Jeff Cleland, PhD, CEO, Ashvattha Therapeutics



About Ashvattha Therapeutics

Ashvattha Therapeutics is advancing a new class of clinical-stage nanomedicine therapeutics that traverse tissue barriers to selectively target and reprogram activated cells only in regions of inflammation. Our targeted nanomedicine approach seeks to redefine precision medicine, empowering a new standard of care across ophthalmology, neurology, oncology, and inflammation. Ashvattha Therapeutics was founded by Kannan Rangaramanujam, Sujatha Kannan, and Jeff Cleland and incubated by Natural Capital. For more information, visit: www.avttx.com

