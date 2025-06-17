The Netherlands Associations for Investor Relations (NEVIR) announces the nominees for the 18th Annual Dutch IR Awards

Amsterdam, the Netherlands, June 12, 2025: The Netherlands Association for Investor Relations (NEVIR) is proud to announce the nominations for the 18th Annual Dutch IR Awards.
The nominees are:
AEX Company of the Year
ASML Holding
ASR Nederland
Shell
AEX IR Professional of the Year
Marcel Kemp, ASML Holding
Michel Hulters, ASR Nederland
Robin van den Broek, NN Group
AMX Company of the Year
CTP
Just Eat Takeaway.com
Royal Vopak
AMX IR Professional of the Year
Rutger Relker, Aalberts
Maarten Otte, CTP
Fatjona Topciu, Royal Vopak
AScX Company of the Year
Alfen
Avantium
Wereldhave
AScX IR Professional of the Year
Aarne Luten, Avantium
Floor van Maaren, ForFarmers
Inge Laudy, PostNL
Best ESG Engagement
ASR Nederland
Royal Ahold Delhaize
Unilever
Best Investor Event
ASR Nederland
Royal Ahold Delhaize
Shell
Best IR Website
AkzoNobel
KPN
Philips
Most Improved Company (IR Programme)
Adyen
Corbion
Exor
Young IR Talent
Valentina Fantigrossi, ASM International
Lennart Scholtus, Heineken Company
Thomas Turnock, NN Group
The Dutch IR Awards celebrates the achievements of individuals and companies of Dutch stock-listed companies across nine categories; ranging from Best IR professional and Company, to Best Investor Event.
The nominations for the Dutch IR Awards are based on European research by Extel and incorporate feedback from global buy and sell-side professionals.
The 2025 awards ceremony will be held on Thursday, July 3 in Amsterdam.
SPONSORS
We would like to extend our gratitude to our 2025 Dutch IR Awards sponsors:
Platinum: ABN AMRO and ODDO BHF, CMi2i, Computershare Georgeson, Euronext Corporate Solutions, Ingage, ING
Gold: FGS Global, Nasdaq, Notified
Silver: S&P Global Market Intelligence, Tangelo
Sponsoring through services / products: Extel and NFGD
The publication of this press release has been made possible by GlobeNewswire.
For media enquiries:
Heather Robertson and Jonathan Berger
secretariaat@nevir.nl
About the NEVIR:
The Netherlands Association for Investor Relations (NEVIR), is the professional representative
body and advocacy organisation for all members of Investor Relations teams at Dutch listed
companies and consultants in the field of Investor Relations.