The Netherlands Associations for Investor Relations (NEVIR) announces the nominees for the 18th Annual Dutch IR Awards

Amsterdam, the Netherlands, June 12, 2025: The Netherlands Association for Investor Relations (NEVIR) is proud to announce the nominations for the 18th Annual Dutch IR Awards.





The nominees are:

AEX Company of the Year

ASML Holding

ASR Nederland

Shell



AEX IR Professional of the Year

Marcel Kemp, ASML Holding

Michel Hulters, ASR Nederland

Robin van den Broek, NN Group



AMX Company of the Year

CTP

Just Eat Takeaway.com

Royal Vopak



AMX IR Professional of the Year

Rutger Relker, Aalberts

Maarten Otte, CTP

Fatjona Topciu, Royal Vopak

AScX Company of the Year

Alfen

Avantium

Wereldhave



AScX IR Professional of the Year

Aarne Luten, Avantium

Floor van Maaren, ForFarmers

Inge Laudy, PostNL



Best ESG Engagement

ASR Nederland

Royal Ahold Delhaize

Unilever



Best Investor Event

ASR Nederland

Royal Ahold Delhaize

Shell



Best IR Website

AkzoNobel

KPN

Philips



Most Improved Company (IR Programme)

Adyen

Corbion

Exor



Young IR Talent

Valentina Fantigrossi, ASM International

Lennart Scholtus, Heineken Company

Thomas Turnock, NN Group



The Dutch IR Awards celebrates the achievements of individuals and companies of Dutch stock-listed companies across nine categories; ranging from Best IR professional and Company, to Best Investor Event.

The nominations for the Dutch IR Awards are based on European research by Extel and incorporate feedback from global buy and sell-side professionals.

The 2025 awards ceremony will be held on Thursday, July 3 in Amsterdam.



SPONSORS

We would like to extend our gratitude to our 2025 Dutch IR Awards sponsors:

Platinum: ABN AMRO and ODDO BHF, CMi2i, Computershare Georgeson, Euronext Corporate Solutions, Ingage, ING

Gold: FGS Global, Nasdaq, Notified

Silver: S&P Global Market Intelligence, Tangelo



Sponsoring through services / products: Extel and NFGD

The publication of this press release has been made possible by GlobeNewswire.



For media enquiries:

Heather Robertson and Jonathan Berger

secretariaat@nevir.nl



About the NEVIR:

The Netherlands Association for Investor Relations (NEVIR), is the professional representative

body and advocacy organisation for all members of Investor Relations teams at Dutch listed

companies and consultants in the field of Investor Relations.









