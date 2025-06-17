ENERGY STAR Cuts and the Future of Sustainable Housing

Lake City, Colo., June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As high-performance housing gains critical momentum, a seismic policy shift is casting uncertainty over its future. Federal budget proposals threaten to eliminate the long-standing ENERGY STAR certification program—an essential pillar of energy-efficient homebuilding.

In response, Green Builder Media is proud to host a free webinar to help building professionals prepare for the potential fallout and navigate what comes next.

The webinar, "Managing High-Performance Certification Uncertainty: What is Likely to Change and How to Best Adapt," is part of the Housing 2.0 educational series and will be led by Sam Rashkin, the visionary behind ENERGY STAR for Homes and Zero Energy Ready Home programs.

Rashkin will unpack the implications for builders, architects, developers, and manufacturers alike—and offer a blueprint for resilience in a changing regulatory landscape. “Uncertainty breeds opportunity—for those who are ready,” Rashkin says. “We’ll help attendees identify the risks and chart a path forward that protects both their business and the planet.”

“ENERGY STAR isn’t just a logo—it’s a benchmark for trust, cost savings, and climate leadership,” says Green Builder Media CEO Sara Gutterman. “If we lose it, our industry must be ready with new strategies that deliver on the same promises.”

Webinar Details:

Date: Thursday, June 26, 2025

Time: 2:00 pm Eastern

Register Here