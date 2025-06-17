Investigation Announcement: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP Investigates Cal-Maine Foods Inc.

NEW YORK, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP ("Wolf Haldenstein"), a preeminent law firm with a rich heritage spanning over 125 years, announces its investigation of potential breaches of fiduciary duty by the Board of Directors and senior management of Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) (“Cal-Maine”)

Wolf Haldenstein's investigation commenced after Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) submitted a Form 10-Q to the SEC on April 8, 2025, revealing a civil investigative demand issued by the Department of Justice (DOJ). The DOJ is investigating to determine whether Antitrust Laws were violated by Cal-Maine. The potential violations, if any, could have significant adverse effects on investor interests.

Wolf Haldenstein remains steadfast in its commitment to protect and promote the interests of shareholders, ever vigilant in its pursuit of corporate accountability and transparency. This illustrious firm, founded in 1888, is steadfast in their pursuit of justice for investors who have suffered financial harm due to these misrepresented statements.

