Bitcoin Solaris Presale Enters Final Weeks with Mobile Mining and 100,000 TPS Blockchain Breakthrough





TALLINN, Estonia, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A major shift is underway in the crypto space as Bitcoin Solaris (BTC-S) enters the final weeks of its presale. With a groundbreaking dual-layer architecture, mobile-first mining technology, and over 11,500 users already on board, BTC-S is quickly gaining momentum ahead of its scheduled mainnet launch.

Designed for mass adoption, Bitcoin Solaris is not a fork, clone, or rebrand—it’s an entirely new blockchain built from the ground up to meet the scalability, accessibility, and energy-efficiency demands of today’s global user base.

The Technology Powering the BTC-S Surge

Bitcoin Solaris leverages a hybrid consensus model for optimal performance and security:

Proof-of-Work Base Layer with 3,000+ TPS



with 3,000+ TPS Delegated Proof-of-Stake Solaris Layer delivering up to 100,000 TPS and 2-second finality



delivering up to and Dynamic validator rotation , ZK-Proofs , and Byzantine Fault Tolerance



, , and Audited by Cyberscope and Freshcoins, ensuring code integrity and investor protection



This innovative architecture positions BTC-S as a leader in next-generation blockchain design.

Dynamic validator rotation every 24 hours with slashing penalties



Secure architecture with Zero-Knowledge Proofs and Byzantine Fault Tolerance







This architecture doesn’t just sound impressive and it’s verified. Security audits from Cyberscope and Freshcoins are already complete, reinforcing investor trust ahead of the mainnet.

The Future Is Mobile and Bitcoin Solaris Owns It

Bitcoin was built for miners. Bitcoin Solaris is built for you. Through the exciting release of the upcoming Solaris Nova App, users can mine BTC-S with zero technical knowledge from their smartphone, laptop, or even browser.

With BTC-S mobile mining , expect:

One-click startup



Adaptive smart mining that respects device limitations



Biometric login and secure wallet features



Real-time earnings with zero complexity



A recent in-depth breakdown from Crypto Vlog YouTube channel explores why this app is drawing crowds: it’s inclusive, efficient, and miles ahead of outdated ASIC-only models.

The Mobile-First Blockchain That Pays You Back Meet BTC-S

Reward Distribution That Actually Rewards

Unlike traditional chains that over-reward central miners, Bitcoin Solaris spreads the wealth with an optimized reward system:

40% of rewards go to Base Layer miners



25% to Solaris Layer validators



20% to BTC-S stakers



10% to development



5% to community growth initiatives



What’s more, your payout isn’t static. Rewards scale based on:

Your device’s contribution score



Long-term time-weighted participation



Real-time network demand



Task complexity and activity type



It’s a system designed to grow with the user base, not just enrich early whales.





Presale Frenzy: Don’t Miss the Second Chance

The momentum is undeniable. The presale is entering Phase 8, and with over 11,500 unique users already participating, it’s shaping up to be the shortest and most explosive presale in crypto history.

Current Price: $8



Next Phase: $9



Launch Price: $20



Bonus: 8%



Raised So Far: Over $4.5 million



Less than 7 weeks remain. For those who missed Bitcoin at $100, Bitcoin Solaris may very well be the reset button.

Final Verdict





Bitcoin created the revolution. Bitcoin Solaris is building the upgrade. With technical depth, performance scalability, and real-world accessibility, BTC-S is the token that finally answers the question: “What if we could build Bitcoin again, knowing everything we know today?”

You missed BTC at $100. You don't have to miss this.

For more information on Bitcoin Solaris:

Website: https://www.bitcoinsolaris.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/Bitcoinsolaris

X: https://x.com/BitcoinSolaris

Media Contact:

Xander Levine

press@bitcoinsolaris.com

Press Kit: Available upon request

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and is provided by Bitcoin Solaris. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed.Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/46ebd2f9-29a9-4f82-8574-117b23a70b44

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/401768da-d05b-43a7-ac5c-252148887417

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ba5fc80c-3d0a-44c5-b877-a355a19d2a0b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cafeb1c9-3310-4837-aa60-f37afda1dc2b