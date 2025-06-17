Wedbush Securities and Rival Systems to Offer Seamless Multi-Asset Trading Through Rival One

CHICAGO, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wedbush Securities, a leading financial services firm, announced today that it is working with Rival Systems, a premier provider of enterprise risk management and trading technology, to offer a fully integrated multi-asset trading solution through Rival One. This initiative is designed to enhance the trading experience and capabilities available to Wedbush clients.

This relationship enables users to trade futures, equities, and options from a single, unified interface — all cleared through Wedbush — providing a comprehensive and streamlined experience for professional traders seeking flexibility and speed across asset classes.

Rival One combines a modern interface with advanced execution capabilities and analytics, enabling traders to manage multi-asset strategies efficiently without switching between systems. Key features include a robust auto-spreader, customizable execution algos, implied volatility fitting, and streamlined options spread trading with integrated RFQ handling. The solution also offers real-time risk analytics, scenario analysis, and API access for firms looking to build custom workflows or integrate Rival One into their broader trading infrastructure — all within a unified, intuitive environment.

"Our mission with Rival One is to simplify trading across asset classes without compromising on performance," said Rob D’Arco, CEO of Rival Systems. "By teaming up with Wedbush, we’re delivering an end-to-end solution that empowers traders to execute and manage futures, equities, and options strategies seamlessly from a single interface."

"Our clients are constantly evolving — expanding into new strategies, demanding greater efficiency, and expecting seamless access across asset classes," said Bob Fitzsimmons, EVP, Co-Head of Multi-Asset Clearing and Prime Services at Wedbush Securities. "Working with Rival allows us to stay ahead of those expectations by offering a flexible, integrated solution that empowers traders to grow their business without adding operational complexity."

As traders look to broaden their strategies beyond a single asset class, the need for unified technology and clearing solutions has never been more important. Rival Systems and Wedbush are meeting that need by delivering a flexible, intuitive solution backed by trusted infrastructure and expert support.

About Wedbush Securities

Wedbush Securities is the largest subsidiary of Wedbush Financial Services. Since its founding in 1955, Wedbush has been widely known for providing our clients, both private and institutional, with a wide range of securities brokerage, clearing, wealth management, and investment banking services. Wedbush Futures is one of the largest non-bank Futures Commission Merchants (FCMs) in the U.S., specializing in clearing and financing for professional traders and introducing brokers. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, with 100 registered offices and nearly 900 colleagues, the firm has global reach and focuses on client service, financial safety, innovation, and the utilization of advanced technology. Securities and Investment Advisory services are offered through Wedbush Securities Inc. Member NYSE/FINRA/SIPC

About Rival Systems

Founded in 2015, Rival Systems provides professional-grade trading and risk management software built to meet the needs of sophisticated market participants. Rival’s flagship offerings include Rival One, an advanced multi-asset trading system, and Rival Risk, a real-time, enterprise risk management system used by brokers, clearing firms, and proprietary trading firms globally. Rival’s intuitive user interfaces, powerful analytics, and robust APIs enable firms to customize workflows and integrate seamlessly with their existing infrastructure. With a focus on performance, stability, and service, Rival empowers its clients to navigate complex markets with confidence.

Media Inquiries:

Serina Molano

Publicrelations@wedbush.com

213-688-4564