Redacted Optics CEO Issues First Statement to VNUE, Inc. Shareholders Following Transition

FORT WORTH, Texas, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandon Sisson, CEO of Redacted Optics, today issued the following statement to shareholders following the formal transition of VNUE, Inc. (OTC: VNUE) operations and assets:

“It’s hard to put into words the work, sacrifice, and belief it has taken to build this company. What started as a focused mission to innovate the optics space has grown into something far greater—something with the potential to reshape how defense, law enforcement, and sportsmen operate and engage with advanced visual technology.

This isn’t just a milestone—it’s a launchpad.

I got my start in the U.S. Air Force, where I learned how to stay mission-focused and get the job done no matter the conditions. That attitude carried with me into the tech world—first in semiconductors and software, then into optics—where I’ve made a career out of spotting what’s missing and building what’s needed. I’ve led teams, grown companies, and brought tough, high-performance gear to the folks who rely on it in the field. Now at Redacted Optics, we’re developing the next generation of thermal, sensor, and augmented optics—alongside rugged, traditional scopes built to outperform. It will take some time but the end goal is to have as much as we possibly can built right here in the U.S., with Texas roots and American hands. We can never forget that we are building for those who serve, and we’re doing it our way, the right way.

We’re advancing traditional riflescopes, pushing the boundaries of thermal imaging, observation systems, and augmented glass technologies. Law enforcement technology spending in the U.S. surpassed $13 billion in 2024 and continues to climb as agencies seek modern solutions that work in real-world conditions. From field-ready thermal optics to long-range observation tools, Redacted Optics is there to meet the evolving operational needs of those on the front lines.

We’ve already identified strategic acquisition targets that would generate immediate revenue and expand our capabilities. Development is also well underway on our first Redacted Optics product, scheduled for release ahead of the upcoming peak season.

We are Americans building next-generation tools for American missions—whether that means the battlefield, the patrol car, or the backcountry. Our commitment is to those who serve, and our end goal is clear: make the most advanced optics technology right here at home.

While it will take time to fully ramp up domestic manufacturing and scale operations, we are confident in our roadmap, our people, and our vision. We’re taking deliberate, strategic steps to build something that lasts—and we’re doing it with precision, purpose, and pride.

An official name change to Redacted Optics is in progress and will be reflected across all branding materials and regulatory filings soon. We are also preparing to launch new social media channels, product videos, and brand communications to support this next chapter and keep our stakeholders informed every step of the way.”

About VNUE (Redacted Optics)

Redacted Optics is an industry leader in optical and digital imaging technology, specializing in advanced firearm optics, thermal imaging, and augmented glass solutions. The company is dedicated to innovation and high-performance solutions for defense, law enforcement, and commercial markets.

Safe Harbor Statement

