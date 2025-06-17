Digital Ally Inc. Announces Significant Progress in Backlog Reduction and Notable Contract Wins

OVERLAND PARK, KS, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) ("Digital" or the "Company"), which develops, manufactures and markets advanced video surveillance products for law enforcement, homeland security and commercial applications, is pleased to announce continued progress in reducing its backlog while securing several high-value contract orders.

As part of its ongoing operational improvements, Digital Ally has successfully lowered its backlog to $1.7 million from the $2.2 million noted at the end of the First Quarter 2025. These results reflect the company’s commitment to optimizing its processes and meeting the evolving needs of its customers.

In addition, Digital Ally has recently finalized at least seven notable contracts, collectively expected to generate revenues exceeding $800,000, while still managing to reduce its backlog to $1.7 million. These agreements reinforce the company’s industry leadership and highlight the growing demand for its cutting-edge technology across multiple sectors.

Looking ahead, Digital Ally remains focused on continued backlog reduction, building on recent progress to further streamline production. By enhancing operational efficiency, the company aims to ensure faster turnaround times and improved customer satisfaction, reinforcing its dedication to delivering high-quality solutions.

“We are proud of the strides we’ve made in streamlining operations while securing key business opportunities,” said Stanton Ross, CEO of Digital Ally. “This progress enables us to better serve our clients and further strengthen our market presence.”

Digital Ally remains dedicated to advancing its portfolio of innovative safety solutions and driving sustainable growth. For more information about the company’s latest developments, please visit www.DigitalAlly.com .

About Digital Ally, Inc.

Digital Ally Companies (NASDAQ: DGLY) through its subsidiaries, are engaged in video solution technology, healthcare revenue cycle management, ticket brokering and marketing and event production. Digital Ally continues to add organizations that demonstrate the common traits of positive earnings, growth potential, innovation and organizational synergies.

For additional news and information please visit www.digitalally.com

