Cannabix Technologies Receives Notice of Allowance from USPTO for Contactless Breath Analysis

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannabix Technologies Inc. (CSE: BLO) (OTC PINK: BLOZF) (Frankfurt: 8CT) (the “Company or Cannabix”) is pleased to report that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a notice of allowance for patent application No. 18/1729,658 entitled, “Contact-Free Breath Analysis Device and Method” to the Company.

This patent application is centered on innovations made by Cannabix and its dual mode contactless (and traditional mouthpiece) breath capture and analysis technology. The technology has wide-ranging utility and can be integrated into everyday environments such as vehicles, workplaces, or public kiosks and supports fast, reliable testing without requiring physical contact. The technology can be used in unmanned breath devices, offering real-time feedback through visual indicators and displays and is well-suited for applications in law enforcement, workplace safety, and public health monitoring. The system intelligently adjusts its internal airflow and pump mechanisms based on the sampling method, ensuring accurate and hygienic analysis.

This patent application further augments Cannabix’s leadership position at the forefront of breath sampling and detection techniques and continues to grow the intellectual capital of Cannabix’s breath capture and analytics portfolio. It should be noted that a notice of allowance from the USPTO does not constitute a grant of patent. The Company will report on future material developments regarding its “Contact-Free Breath Analysis Device and Method” patent application in due course.

About Cannabix Technologies Inc.

Cannabix Technologies Inc. is a developer of marijuana and alcohol breath technologies for workplaces, law enforcement and other settings. Breath testing for delta-9 THC (the primary psychoactive ingredient in cannabis) focuses on recent marijuana use. Cannabix is the developer of the BreathLogix autonomous alcohol screening device for organizations who strive to improve alcohol safety and monitoring.

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates," "plan," "continue," "expect," "project," "intend," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "may," "will," "potential," "proposed," "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to patent applications described in this news release; final development of a commercial or prototype product(s); the successful trial or pilot of company technologies; the commercialization of the Company's products; the negotiation and potential entry into additional agreements with distributors; and the completion of future financings. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and the Company’s plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include (but are note limited to): adverse market conditions; risks regarding protection of proprietary technology; the ability of the Company to complete future financings; the ability of the Company to develop and market its future product; risks regarding government regulation, managing and maintaining growth, the effect of adverse publicity, litigation, competition; that patent applications are not awarded by regulatory authorities; that the CSE may not approve the issuance of the securities; that the Company’s development of breathalyzer technology will provide any benefit to the Company; there is no assurance that any proposed new products will be built, will be successful in beta testing or clinical trials; there is no assurance that the Company will enter into any partnerships to advance any of its corporate initiatives or technologies; there is no assurance that any “patent pending” or “provisional patents” technologies licensed by the Company or owned by the Company will receive patent status by regulatory authorities; the Company is not currently selling breathalyzers and there is no assurance that the Company ever will; and other factors beyond the control of the Company. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.