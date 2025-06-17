FUJIFILM Dimatix Selects ClassOne Solstice® GoldPro™ Single-Wafer Processing System for Inkjet Printhead Plating

KALISPELL, Mont., June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClassOne Technology, a leading global provider of advanced electroplating and wet processing tools for microelectronics manufacturing, today announced it has received a repeat order for a Solstice® single-wafer processing system from FUJIFILM Dimatix, the world’s leading provider of drop-on-demand inkjet printheads for industrial applications. The Solstice system will be configured with ClassOne GoldPro™ chambers, specifically designed to optimize Solstice gold plating technology.

Gold is highly inert to the vast majority of ink chemistries. The Solstice system’s ability to create high-quality electroplated gold films enhances inkjet printheads by delivering exceptional corrosion resistance, further ensuring durability in the presence of aggressive chemical environments. Uniformity and consistency are the hallmarks of high-performance printheads. The Solstice system’s precision plating capabilities enable uniform gold deposition, optimizing electrical conductivity for assembly consistency and reliability, while providing superior electrical interconnects for heater elements and piezoelectric actuators in chemically challenging environments.

“Our printheads enable high-performance, high-resolution printing of UV and aqueous nanoparticle inks as well as deposition of functional fluids on all types of surfaces,” said Dave Pulizzi, vice president, operations, for FUJIFILM Dimatix’s Santa Clara, Calif., plant. “We have seen excellent performance from our previously purchased Solstice S4 system, and we selected this new dedicated system leveraging ClassOne’s GoldPro technology to allow us to optimize these capabilities to their fullest.”

ClassOne Technology CEO Byron Exarcos stated, “Solstice has proven highly valuable for a host of applications that require precise, high-speed electroplating and a low cost of ownership. FUJIFILM Dimatix selecting an additional Solstice system to perform gold plating on its printheads further underscores the versatility and performance benefits of our Solstice platform.”

About ClassOne Technology

ClassOne Technology is a premier provider of advanced single-wafer wet processing solutions, delivering high-performance electroplating and surface preparation systems that enable next-generation semiconductor innovation. Designed for maximum precision, flexibility, and efficiency, ClassOne’s Solstice® platform supports a broad spectrum of customers, from industry leaders to pioneering technology developers, across critical markets such as MEMS, compound semiconductors, power devices, photonics, and advanced packaging. With deep process expertise and a commitment to customer success, ClassOne empowers customers to accelerate development, enhance yields, and optimize production for the most demanding applications. Visit classone.com; stay in touch on LinkedIn and X.

About FUJIFILM Dimatix, Inc.

FUJIFILM Dimatix is the world’s leading supplier of drop-on-demand inkjet printheads for industrial applications. The company’s products are integral to thousands of printing systems worldwide, producing a range of applications from printed communications, decorative surfaces, textiles, 3D printing and a range of industrials applications in support for print service providers, brands, manufacturers and consumers. FUJIFILM Dimatix has developed significant intellectual property and multiple generations of proprietary drop-on-demand inkjet printheads capable of producing digital images in a wide variety of printing and jetting applications. https://www.fujifilm.com/us/en/about/region/affiliates/dimatix

Solstice is a registered trademark of ClassOne Technology.

FUJIFILM and DIMATIX are trademarks of FUJIFILM Corporation and its affiliates.