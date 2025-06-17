Leading Chinese Automaker Expands Use of NETSOL’s Transcend Finance Platform Following Strategic Acquisition

ENCINO, Calif., June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK), a global provider of business services and enterprise application solutions, today announced the continued expansion of its Transcend Finance platform by the financial division of one of China’s largest state-owned automotive manufacturers.

This follows the automaker’s strategic acquisition of another domestic finance company, specifically to enhance its wholesale finance operations. The end-to-end deployment was facilitated in just six weeks, showcasing NETSOL’s strong capability in managing complex systems and delivering large-scale projects with speed and precision.

Designed to streamline and automate dealer funding processes, Transcend Finance’s Wholesale Finance System empowers dealers, distributors and supply chain stakeholders with improved operational efficiency and scalability. Its flexibility and alignment with China’s regulatory and industry standards were critical in the decision to extend its use to the newly acquired entity.

“We are honored to deepen our partnership with one of China’s most prominent automotive groups,” said Najeeb Ghauri, Founder and CEO of NETSOL Technologies. “Their decision to deploy Transcend Finance across their expanded operations is a strong endorsement of our technology and long-term vision.”

“As a leading finance IT solution provider in China, NETSOL is uniquely positioned to handle the complexities of asset and automotive finance,” he added. “Our ability to deliver robust, scalable and regulatory-compliant solutions continues to resonate with tier-one companies who demand performance and innovation. This expansion not only reinforces our commitment to enabling future-proof operations – it also signals to the broader market that NETSOL is the strategic partner of choice.”

Amanda Li Linjie, President of NETSOL China, commented: “Transcend Finance is purpose-built to address the complexities of asset and automotive finance in China. With unmatched flexibility and regulatory alignment, we enable our clients to build future-ready operations in an industry marked by rapid transformation.”

“As the Chinese automotive landscape continues to evolve, NETSOL remains at the forefront, delivering intelligent, scalable technologies that drive operational excellence and strategic growth,” she further stated.

