Voltage Park Partners with VAST to Deliver High-Performance AI Cloud for Builders, Startups & Enterprises

Remote-First-Company | NEW YORK CITY, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VAST Data , the AI Operating System company, today announced that Voltage Park, the enterprise-grade AI factory company known for delivering world-class performance, value, and service, has partnered with VAST to deliver the high-performance data services required for the most demanding AI workloads. Voltage Park has deployed the VAST AI Operating System across the majority of its U.S. data centers, supporting AI use cases ranging from model training and checkpointing to inference and evaluation – all powered by VAST’s AI-native data infrastructure.

By offering the VAST AI OS as a key component of its AI cloud, Voltage Park is transforming how customers train, scale, and deploy AI models – from early-stage experimentation with a few GPU nodes to production-grade workloads with thousands of GPUs. VAST’s Disaggregated Shared Everything (DASE) architecture and unified data platform services provide the performance, scalability, and multi-tenant security needed to support this growth, while also delivering deep visibility, robust compliance features, and a radically simplified operational model.

“Working with VAST has been a game-changer for many customers,” said Saurabh Giri, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Voltage Park. “The VAST AI OS delivers the throughput and low-latency data services we need to keep pace with the explosive demands of training and inference at scale, while giving us the control and visibility to meet strict multi-tenant security and compliance requirements.”

By leveraging the VAST AI Operating System, Voltage Park provides:

High-Performance AI Data Services: Voltage Park customers see higher throughput and lower latency for training and inference workloads compared to hyperscaler alternatives.

Seamless Scalability: Customers can grow from a single GPU node to thousands (e.g., 64 to 2,000+ GPUs) in months — without data migration, re-architecture, or operational bottlenecks.

AI-Ready Multitenancy: VAST enables Voltage Park to support GPU brokers and AI-as-a-Service providers with per-tenant quotas, data isolation, encryption, and compliance controls.

Compliance Without Complexity: Supports regulatory frameworks like HIPAA, FINRA, and SEC, while maintaining operational simplicity for customers.

Full-Stack AI Data Services: Delivers unified file, object, and block storage for AI workloads in a single, globally accessible namespace.

AI-Optimized Observability: VAST's platform provides over 110,000 unique metrics, enabling Voltage Park to proactively monitor and optimize performance at scale.

Future-Ready Infrastructure: Voltage Park is already planning deployments of the latest GPU hardware, with VAST's platform ready to support evolving AI workloads and GPU interconnects.

Voltage Park’s adoption of the VAST AI OS underscores a broader industry shift: AI cloud providers are moving beyond legacy architectures and hyperscaler limitations, building dedicated AI infrastructure that delivers the flexibility, control, and performance that model builders need to innovate at the speed of AI.

“Voltage Park is building infrastructure optimized for the unique demands of AI, and we’re proud to support them with an AI OS designed for this new era of agentic applications,” said John Mao, Vice President, Strategic Alliances at VAST Data. “With VAST, Voltage Park can deliver the performance, flexibility, and enterprise-grade data services at scale for a wide range of customer workloads.”

About VAST Data

