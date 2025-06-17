H2O America’s General Counsel, Willie Brown, Appointed to CalChamber Board of Directors

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H2O America (NASDAQ:HTO) announces the appointment of Willie Brown, vice president and general counsel, to the CalChamber board effective May 5, 2025.

"I am honored to join the board of CalChamber and look forward to working with such a dynamic group of leaders. CalChamber is a critical organization in California — dedicated to supporting businesses across the state with the tools, resources and advocacy to thrive in California's vibrant economy,” said Brown.

“Willie will be a great addition to the CalChamber Board,” stated H2O America Chair, President and CEO Eric W. Thornburg. “He has a solid understanding of the challenges faced by businesses in California and will be a great asset when it comes to working at the state and federal level to strengthen California’s economy and improve the jobs climate.”

Brown is vice president and general counsel at H2O America (formerly SJW Group), where he has worked since 2008. Prior to his current role, Brown served as counsel and corporate secretary for various subsidiaries of the company. Before joining H2O America, Brown was an associate at two Silicon Valley law firms. He is a member of the State Bar of California.

The members of the California Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors are elected by the CalChamber’s members and are ranking executives in their organizations, representing many of the state’s leading firms and industries, as well as the small business segment.

About H2O America

H2O America (NASDAQ: HTO) is a national investor-owned network of local water and wastewater utilities united by one purpose: delivering clean, high-quality water to the communities we call home.

For H2O America, providing water is more than a responsibility—it’s a privilege. Every connection we serve helps sustain what matters most: public health, vibrant neighborhoods, and a reliable future.

Across approximately 407,000 water and wastewater service connections, we invest in critical infrastructure to strengthen water supply for generations to come. We stay actively engaged in our local communities while focusing on operational excellence and delivering sustainable, long-term value to our investors.

Water is local—and so are our roots. Through our four regional water utilities—Connecticut Water, Maine Water, San Jose Water, and Texas Water—we proudly serve more than 1.6 million people across the country. Together, we protect what’s precious.

For more information, please visit our new website at www.H2O-America.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws relating to future events and future results of H2O America and its subsidiaries that are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about H2O America and its subsidiaries and the industries in which H2O America and its subsidiaries operate and the beliefs and assumptions of the management of H2O America. Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “believes,” “expects,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “seeks,” “plans,” “projects,” “may,” “should,” “will,” "approximately," "strategy," or the negative of those words or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements.

The accuracy of such statements is subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions including, but not limited to, the following factors: (1) the effect of water, utility, environmental and other governmental policies and regulations, including regulatory actions concerning rates, authorized return on equity, authorized capital structures, capital expenditures, PFAS and other decisions; (2) changes in demand for water and other services; (3) unanticipated weather conditions and changes in seasonality including those affecting water supply and customer usage; (4) the effect of the impact of climate change; (5) unexpected costs, charges or expenses; (6) our ability to successfully evaluate investments in new business and growth initiatives; (7) contamination of our water supplies and damage or failure of our water equipment and infrastructure; (8) the risk of work stoppages, strikes and other labor-related actions; (9) catastrophic events such as fires, earthquakes, explosions, floods, ice storms, tornadoes, hurricanes, terrorist acts, physical attacks, cyber-attacks, epidemic, or similar occurrences; (10) changes in general economic, political, business and financial market conditions; (11) the ability to obtain financing on favorable terms, which can be affected by various factors, including credit ratings, changes in interest rates, compliance with regulatory requirements, compliance with the terms and conditions of our outstanding indebtedness, and general market and economic conditions; and (12) legislative, and general market and economic developments. The risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of H2O America to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Results for a quarter are not indicative of results for a full year due to seasonality and other factors. In addition, actual results, performance or achievements are subject to other risks and uncertainties that relate more broadly to our overall business, including those more fully described in our filings with the SEC, including our most recent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and speak only as of the date made, and H2O America undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

