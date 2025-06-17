Fortinet Strengthens Code-to-Cloud Security with CNAPP Enhancements and Launches Expanded Solution Availability in AWS Marketplace

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Fortinet® (NASDAQ: FTNT), the global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security, today announced powerful updates to Lacework FortiCNAPP, making it easier than ever for customers to secure applications and workloads across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. The company also announced that the FortiAppSec Cloud service, FortiMail Workspace Security, FortiNDR Cloud, FortiSIEM, and Fortinet Incident Response services are now available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog that helps you find, buy, deploy, and manage software, data products, and professional services from thousands of vendors.

“Fortinet is committed to accelerating secure cloud transformation for our customers,” said Nirav Shah, Senior Vice President, Products and Solutions at Fortinet. “By making more of our services available in AWS Marketplace and enhancing leading cloud-native solutions like Lacework FortiCNAPP and FortiAppSec Cloud, we’re making it easier than ever for organizations to protect every cloud workload, application, and network edge.”

Delivering Smarter Protection, Faster Response and Remediation

Fortinet has enhanced Lacework FortiCNAPP to deliver even stronger protection for cloud-native applications across their entire life cycle. These updates reinforce FortiCNAPP as an industry-leading, cloud-native security platform designed to deliver faster detection, deeper insights, and simplified operations at scale.

Real-Time CloudTrail Alerting – Enables near-instant detection of critical activity, such as compromised credentials or anomalous API behavior, by reducing AWS CloudTrail alert latency from 24 hours to under 15 minutes.

– Enables near-instant detection of critical activity, such as compromised credentials or anomalous API behavior, by reducing AWS CloudTrail alert latency from 24 hours to under 15 minutes. Explorer (Security Graph) – Provides a visual, interactive view of attack paths and asset relationships, making pinpointing and investigating exposures, such as internet-facing vulnerabilities, easier.

– Provides a visual, interactive view of attack paths and asset relationships, making pinpointing and investigating exposures, such as internet-facing vulnerabilities, easier. Agentless Windows Scanning – Supports agentless scanning for Windows workloads across any cloud, identifying vulnerabilities and secrets without requiring software deployment. This is ideal for expanding visibility and compliance with minimal overhead.

– Supports agentless scanning for Windows workloads across any cloud, identifying vulnerabilities and secrets without requiring software deployment. This is ideal for expanding visibility and compliance with minimal overhead. Fleet Management – Delivers detailed visibility across large environments into agent inventory, health, and deployment status, helping teams monitor coverage and optimize cloud security.

In addition, Fortinet expands its cloud services for web applications and APIs by introducing new service bundles that include Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), CDN, and SoC-as-a-Service, in addition to its AI-powered zero-day threat detection, analysis, and remediation to protect web applications and APIs.

Full-Stack Protection Now Available in AWS Marketplace

Fortinet has expanded the availability of its cloud security portfolio in AWS Marketplace. This provides Amazon Web Services (AWS) customers with the ability to streamline the purchase and management of more Fortinet offerings within their AWS Marketplace account. By deploying solutions on AWS, Fortinet makes it easier for customers to deploy protection, streamline procurement, and apply AWS Enterprise Discount Program (EDP) commitments.

Services now available in AWS Marketplace include:

FortiAppSec Cloud – Unified web application and API protection (WAAP) with web application firewall (WAF), bot management, API security, and DDoS mitigation

– Unified web application and API protection (WAAP) with web application firewall (WAF), bot management, API security, and DDoS mitigation FortiMail Workspace Security – End-to-end SaaS protection across email, browsers, and collaboration tools to stop advanced threats in platforms like Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, Slack, and Teams with a built-in, 24x7 managed incident response service to accelerate threat containment and lighten the load on SOC teams

– End-to-end SaaS protection across email, browsers, and collaboration tools to stop advanced threats in platforms like Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, Slack, and Teams with a built-in, 24x7 managed incident response service to accelerate threat containment and lighten the load on SOC teams FortiNDR Cloud – AI-driven threat detection optimized for distributed cloud infrastructure

– AI-driven threat detection optimized for distributed cloud infrastructure FortiSIEM – Scalable log management and incident response for complex environments

Fortinet has achieved the AWS Security Incident Response Specialization, which recognizes that Fortinet provides a streamlined incident response solution backed by AWS security response experts through AWS Security Incident Response.

The capabilities of Fortinet’s specialized cloud consulting and FortiGuard Incident Response Services teams help AWS customers strengthen their cloud security posture. Fortinet Incident Response Services are now available in AWS Marketplace, offering expert support backed by deep integration with AWS and the Fortinet Security Fabric. This underscores Fortinet’s commitment to supporting customers with end-to-end security expertise—from proactive risk assessments to prompt incident handling—backed by deep integration with AWS-native tools and FortiGuard threat intelligence.

A Strategic Shift toward Unified Cloud-Native Security

This launch reinforces Fortinet's commitment to simplifying cloud security by consolidating fragmented, non-integrated solutions into a unified cloud security platform. Rather than relying on isolated point products, Fortinet delivers integrated solutions across application, network, and user layers designed to streamline management and scale efficiently in any environment.

By unifying capabilities like WAAP, network detection and response (NDR), security information and event management (SIEM), cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP), and workspace security under a single vendor and deployment model, organizations gain comprehensive cloud protection along with greater speed, cost-efficiency, and operational clarity.

For those with cloud spend commitments and desire to optimize their cloud security investments, particularly in dynamic environments, Fortinet FortiFlex offers a flexible, daily usage-based licensing model that supports rapid deployment, elastic scaling, and seamless drawdown of existing cloud commitments, helping organizations protect what they need, when they need it, while only paying for what they use.

