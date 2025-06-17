Mod Op Builds on $5M AI Investment with New Innovations Team and Proprietary AI Solutions

MIAMI, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mod Op, a full-service digital marketing agency dedicated to driving client growth through creativity, data science, and innovation, today announced a $10 million pledged investment in proprietary AI solutions, further strengthening its commitment to AI-driven solutions. This builds upon the agency's existing investment, bringing the total to date in the research, development, and deployment of proprietary AI-enabled solutions, as well as enhancing its enterprise-wide technology stack, to $5 million.

Mod Op’s investment in AI includes the formation of the agency’s Innovations Team, a dedicated group focused on advancing AI-driven initiatives that help clients scale, optimize workflows, and enhance creativity. The team is tasked with identifying, developing, and implementing AI-powered solutions that align with Mod Op’s mission to integrate AI responsibly and strategically into marketing and creative services. Before the end of the year, Mod Op is also looking to invest another $1M in engineering, data science and technology platforms to iterate and expand features and functionality in their Gen AI and Predictive Analytics roadmaps.

“We’re not just testing AI tools—we’re actively shaping the future of AI in marketing,” said Eric J. Bertrand, CEO of Mod Op. “Through our Innovations Team, we’re driving real-world applications that combine AI’s analytical power with human creativity. Our investment will ensure Mod Op clients have access to cutting-edge solutions tailored to their unique business needs.”

Introducing Mod Op’s AI Audit

As part of the agency’s commitment to AI, Mod Op recently launched ModSight AI—a comprehensive evaluation process designed to help brands assess their AI readiness and optimize their technology stack. Led by Mod Op’s VP of AI Transformation in Innovation in concert with the agency’s Innovations Team, the audit evaluates current AI adoption, identifies opportunities for improvement, and ensures that companies have the right people and processes in place to maximize AI’s impact. The AI Audit is one of many ways Mod Op is helping businesses make informed decisions about their AI strategy, ensuring they stay ahead in an AI-driven future.

Mod Agents and AI Solutions

Brand Agent, the agency’s first-ever Mod Agent, is an intelligent assistant designed to analyze brand data, guidelines, and creative assets to generate custom insights, predict trends, and streamline the creative process. It features a ChatGPT-style user interface within a secure, enterprise-level AI environment, ensuring data privacy while enabling seamless brand intelligence. Mod Op has deployed over 50 client specific brand agents trained to adhere to clients’ unique brand guidelines, voice, tone, and key messages to ensure marketers are able to push creative boundaries while still aligning with established brand standards.

Brand Agent is one of five proprietary tools currently being tested with select clients. Other proprietary tools currently in development include a robust AI-powered system designed to aid organizations in optimizing workflows, aligning teams, and enhancing strategy, and a predictive analytics tool that leverages AI to identify emerging trends. These innovations are set to further expand Mod Op’s AI capabilities, helping clients optimize workflows, enhance marketing efforts, and drive strategic decision-making.

“AI is fundamentally transforming the way we approach marketing, strategy, and creative execution,” said Tessa Burg, CTO of Mod Op. “Our continued investment ensures that we are not just following industry trends but actively leading the way in AI-powered innovation. By integrating proprietary AI solutions into our services, we are helping our clients navigate this evolving landscape with confidence.”

The agency’s overall AI investment efforts are guided by its AI Council, established in 2023 to evaluate AI tools, ensure compliance with ethical and legal standards, and develop best practices for responsible AI adoption.

Mod Op is based in Miami, and has offices in Dallas, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Portland, Minneapolis, New York, Philadelphia, Panama City, Panama, Cleveland, Calgary and Toronto, Canada. The agency delivers creative and strategic solutions for leading brands like Nestlé, Duracell, ExxonMobil, VTech® and LeapFrog®, Church & Dwight, Baha Mar, and more.

To learn more about Mod Op’s AI initiatives, visit www.modop.com/ai.

About Mod Op

Mod Op is a leading insights-driven marketing agency that merges artificial intelligence, data science and human creativity to deliver efficient, effective and sustainable growth for our clients. Mod Op services for both B2C and B2B markets include strategy and execution for creative, communications, technology, and digital media, as well as other digital marketing services. For additional information, please visit Mod Op’s website.

Contact:

Anna Roolf

anna.roolf@modop.com